 Tuesday, July 14, 2020 92.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Breaking News


18 More Die In Tennessee From Coronavirus; 94 More Are Hospitalized

Tuesday, July 14, 2020

Eighteen more people in Tennessee have died from coronavirus, bringing the new toll to 767.

Cases went up by 1,514 to a new total of 66,788.  

Officials said 38,272 have recovered.

Ninety four more went into the hospital, bringing that total to 3,378.

Officials said 1,071,320 have been tested in Tennessee.

Davidson County is listed with 155 deaths - an increase of nine. It has had 14,204 cases - up from 13,976.

 

Shelby County has had 229 deaths - an increase of five - and 14,447 cases - up from 14,163. 

 

Knoxville had two more deaths to bring the total to 12 and 1,815 cases - up 98.

Bledsoe County is at 634 cases after an earlier outbreak at the correctional facility at Pikeville. There has been one death.

Bradley County had 51 more cases, bringing the total to 1,061. There has been a fifth death.

Rhea County jumped from 13 cases to 188 related to an outbreak among migrant workers at a farm. It is now at 362 - up 12 - and no deaths.

Marion County is at 100 cases and four deaths. Sequatchie County is at 53 cases - up one - and no deaths. Grundy County is at 67 cases and two deaths. Meigs County is at 40 cases. Franklin County has 124 cases - up two - and three deaths.


 

 


July 14, 2020

Tea Party Raises Questions About High Percentage Of Anonymous Vickers Gifts

July 14, 2020

Worker At City's Wood Recycling Center Had Coronavirus

July 14, 2020

18 More Die In Tennessee From Coronavirus; 94 More Are Hospitalized


The Chattanooga Tea Party is raising questions about County School Board District 1 candidate Stephen Vickers's campaign finance report. Officials said, "Recent analysis of Stephen Vickers’ ... (click for more)

The Hamilton County Health Department, in partnership with the city of Chattanooga, is notifying the community of a potential COVID-19 exposure that occurred at the Wood Recycling Center, 3925 ... (click for more)

Eighteen more people in Tennessee have died from coronavirus, bringing the new toll to 767. Cases went up by 1,514 to a new total of 66,788. Officials said 38,272 have recovered. Ninety ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Tea Party Raises Questions About High Percentage Of Anonymous Vickers Gifts

The Chattanooga Tea Party is raising questions about County School Board District 1 candidate Stephen Vickers's campaign finance report. Officials said, "Recent analysis of Stephen Vickers’ campaign in District 1 shows 59.2% of undisclosed donors. This is a concern, as most campaigns typically have only 15%-20% of undisclosed contributor. "We have contacted the election commission ... (click for more)

Worker At City's Wood Recycling Center Had Coronavirus

The Hamilton County Health Department, in partnership with the city of Chattanooga, is notifying the community of a potential COVID-19 exposure that occurred at the Wood Recycling Center, 3925 North Hawthorne St., last Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. each day. Case investigations revealed that members of the public who entered the Scale House at the Wood Recycling Center ... (click for more)

Opinion

Warren Mackey: Why I Will Be Voting For County Commissioner Discretionary Spending - And Response

Because I am taking the lead on the County Commission in reinstating discretionary money, I take it that a Commissioner’s comments in the Chattanoogan.Com on July 13 where he asserts that giving discretionary money is a way of currying favor with voters in the next election was aimed at me. We haven’t had discretionary money for over five years now. In spite of not having the ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Gracious! It’s A Comet!

There is a once-in-a-lifetime experience going on above us and it will put any child under the age of 99 years young absolutely in awe. On March 27, a NASA spacecraft known as NEOWISE (that stands for ‘Near-Earth Object Wide-Field Infrared Survey Explorer) was circling planet Earth in an effort to categorize as many asteroids as possible that are non-threatening yet orbit close ... (click for more)

Sports

Limited Number Of Fans To Be Allowed In New Red Wolves CHI Memorial Stadium, Mask Optional

The Chattanooga Red Wolves are drawing ever-closer to the start of their season, and perhaps more importantly, the debut of the new CHI Memorial Stadium. CHI Memorial doctor Mark D. Anderson was at Tuesday’s practice, and said he believed having a reduced number of fans at the game should be safe. “I don’t know exactly what the plan is for fans, but a big thing is that being ... (click for more)

Covenant Names Jenny Rohn As Head Softball Coach

After a national search, Covenant College director of athletics Dr. Tim Sceggel announced Jenny Rohn as the next head softball coach at the institution. Rohn becomes the fifth head coach in program history. She comes to Covenant with a wealth of experience at the Division I level after spending the last three years as an assistant coach at Harvard. Rohn also made ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors