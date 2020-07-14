18 More Die In Tennessee From Coronavirus; 94 More Are Hospitalized

Eighteen more people in Tennessee have died from coronavirus, bringing the new toll to 767.

Cases went up by 1,514 to a new total of 66,788.

Officials said 38,272 have recovered.

Ninety four more went into the hospital, bringing that total to 3,378.

Officials said 1,071,320 have been tested in Tennessee.

Davidson County is listed with 155 deaths - an increase of nine. It has had 14,204 cases - up from 13,976.

Shelby County has had 229 deaths - an increase of five - and 14,447 cases - up from 14,163.

Knoxville had two more deaths to bring the total to 12 and 1,815 cases - up 98.

Bledsoe County is at 634 cases after an earlier outbreak at the correctional facility at Pikeville. There has been one death.



Bradley County had 51 more cases, bringing the total to 1,061. There has been a fifth death.



Rhea County jumped from 13 cases to 188 related to an outbreak among migrant workers at a farm. It is now at 362 - up 12 - and no deaths.



Marion County is at 100 cases and four deaths. Sequatchie County is at 53 cases - up one - and no deaths. Grundy County is at 67 cases and two deaths. Meigs County is at 40 cases. Franklin County has 124 cases - up two - and three deaths.





