 Tuesday, July 14, 2020 92.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Breaking News


Worker At City's Wood Recycling Center Had Coronavirus

Tuesday, July 14, 2020

The Hamilton County Health Department, in partnership with the city of Chattanooga, is notifying the community of a potential COVID-19 exposure that occurred at the Wood Recycling Center, 3925 North Hawthorne St., last Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. each day.

 

Case investigations revealed that members of the public who entered the Scale House at the Wood Recycling Center may have been exposed to an individual during their infectious period of COVID-19.  It is recommended that anyone who entered this facility during this time frame be tested as soon as possible.

 

Free Health Department COVID-19 testing is available at the following locations and times:

 

·        Brainerd High School, 1020 North Moore Rd, Chattanooga, TN 37411, 7 a.m.-2 p.m.

daily through this Sunday, July 19.

·        Stoney Point Baptist Church, 9129 Dayton Pike Soddy Daisy, TN 37379, Saturday, July 18 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and Sunday, July 19, from 12-3 p.m.

 

Both sites are open to the public without an appointment or referral, and no symptoms are necessary. Walk-up or drive-through options are available. 

 

Additional testing sites next week can be found on the Health Department’s testing webpage.

 

“Free testing is available in our community and we encourage anyone who has been in close contact with a positive case, or is experiencing COVID-19 symptoms to get tested,” said Health Department Administrator Becky Barnes.

 

If you develop any COVID-19 symptoms, do not leave your house, except to visit a testing location or healthcare provider. If symptoms become worse, seek medical care quickly. Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, dry persistent cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, recent change in smell or taste, headache, diarrhea, nausea or vomiting, or other symptoms as recognized by the CDC.

 

Visit these additional Health Department COVID-19 resources:

 

•        COVID-19 hotline: (423) 209-8383

•        English Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/HamiltonTNHealthDept/

•        Spanish Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/SaludHamiltonTN/

•        YouTube English: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCkF8VUBQFLiJoxh8Sk10mA

•        YouTube Spanish: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwHuLpBFuLOf6hDTOCFbfyQ

•        Website: http://health.hamiltontn.org/

•        Twitter: https://twitter.com/HamiltonHealth


July 14, 2020

Tea Party Raises Questions About High Percentage Of Anonymous Vickers Gifts

July 14, 2020

Worker At City's Wood Recycling Center Had Coronavirus

July 14, 2020

18 More Die In Tennessee From Coronavirus; 94 More Are Hospitalized


The Chattanooga Tea Party is raising questions about County School Board District 1 candidate Stephen Vickers's campaign finance report. Officials said, "Recent analysis of Stephen Vickers’ ... (click for more)

The Hamilton County Health Department, in partnership with the city of Chattanooga, is notifying the community of a potential COVID-19 exposure that occurred at the Wood Recycling Center, 3925 ... (click for more)

Eighteen more people in Tennessee have died from coronavirus, bringing the new toll to 767. Cases went up by 1,514 to a new total of 66,788. Officials said 38,272 have recovered. Ninety ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Tea Party Raises Questions About High Percentage Of Anonymous Vickers Gifts

The Chattanooga Tea Party is raising questions about County School Board District 1 candidate Stephen Vickers's campaign finance report. Officials said, "Recent analysis of Stephen Vickers’ campaign in District 1 shows 59.2% of undisclosed donors. This is a concern, as most campaigns typically have only 15%-20% of undisclosed contributor. "We have contacted the election commission ... (click for more)

Worker At City's Wood Recycling Center Had Coronavirus

The Hamilton County Health Department, in partnership with the city of Chattanooga, is notifying the community of a potential COVID-19 exposure that occurred at the Wood Recycling Center, 3925 North Hawthorne St., last Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. each day. Case investigations revealed that members of the public who entered the Scale House at the Wood Recycling Center ... (click for more)

Opinion

Warren Mackey: Why I Will Be Voting For County Commissioner Discretionary Spending - And Response

Because I am taking the lead on the County Commission in reinstating discretionary money, I take it that a Commissioner’s comments in the Chattanoogan.Com on July 13 where he asserts that giving discretionary money is a way of currying favor with voters in the next election was aimed at me. We haven’t had discretionary money for over five years now. In spite of not having the ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Gracious! It’s A Comet!

There is a once-in-a-lifetime experience going on above us and it will put any child under the age of 99 years young absolutely in awe. On March 27, a NASA spacecraft known as NEOWISE (that stands for ‘Near-Earth Object Wide-Field Infrared Survey Explorer) was circling planet Earth in an effort to categorize as many asteroids as possible that are non-threatening yet orbit close ... (click for more)

Sports

Limited Number Of Fans To Be Allowed In New Red Wolves CHI Memorial Stadium, Mask Optional

The Chattanooga Red Wolves are drawing ever-closer to the start of their season, and perhaps more importantly, the debut of the new CHI Memorial Stadium. CHI Memorial doctor Mark D. Anderson was at Tuesday’s practice, and said he believed having a reduced number of fans at the game should be safe. “I don’t know exactly what the plan is for fans, but a big thing is that being ... (click for more)

Covenant Names Jenny Rohn As Head Softball Coach

After a national search, Covenant College director of athletics Dr. Tim Sceggel announced Jenny Rohn as the next head softball coach at the institution. Rohn becomes the fifth head coach in program history. She comes to Covenant with a wealth of experience at the Division I level after spending the last three years as an assistant coach at Harvard. Rohn also made ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors