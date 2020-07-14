 Tuesday, July 14, 2020 Weather

Tea Party Raises Questions About High Percentage Of Anonymous Vickers Gifts

Tuesday, July 14, 2020

The Chattanooga Tea Party is raising questions about County School Board District 1 candidate Stephen Vickers's campaign finance report.

Officials said, "Recent analysis of Stephen Vickers’ campaign in District 1 shows 59.2% of undisclosed donors. This is a concern, as most campaigns typically have only 15%-20% of undisclosed contributor.

"We have contacted the election commission for a detailed list of these undisclosed donors; however, the commission was not able to provide the list and referred us to the District Attorney to obtain it from the campaign.

 

"Under Tennessee State law campaigns are required to keep detailed reports for the undisclosed funds “fish bowl” contributions for a number of legal reasons. The DA has the right to request this information from the campaign. A request is being made to the Hamilton County DA for this information.

 

"A key question we’ll be focused on: What percentage of Mr. Vickers’ contributions come from outside Hamilton County and special interest? The campaign has been found to violate state disclosure laws on their campaign signage "Paid for by committee to elect".

 

"These campaign finance accounting irregularities have spurred further investigation into the candidate’s ties to the teachers union - Hamilton County Education Association (HCEA) - and its lobbying PAC, Hamilton County Fund for Children and Public Education (special interest group) along with Hamilton United and its newly formed activist PAC. Stay tuned for a series of articles into these group’s leadership, members and activities. Parents need to know what’s happing in their public schools.

 

"During the Chattanooga Tea Party’s investigation items were discovered which raised more questions about Mr Vickers financial capability in managing the Hamilton County School’s budget of more than $400 million, based on court records. We also found Mr. Vickers received campaign contributions from Issa Bassam, developer and former president of the Islamic Center of Greater Chattanooga. Recently, Mr. Bassam purchased the Sears/JC Penning facilities at Northgate Mall in Hixon and then tried negotiating a deal with the school board at a much higher price than the original purchase price for a new school. We have requested an investigation from the DA and TBI on how Mr. Bassam came to know that HCDE was in talks with the property owners prior to his deal and public knowledge."

 

Election officials said Mr. Vickers' campaign signs did not have the properly required wording and he was notified of the omission.


Worker At City's Wood Recycling Center Had Coronavirus

18 More Die In Tennessee From Coronavirus; 94 More Are Hospitalized


The Hamilton County Health Department, in partnership with the city of Chattanooga, is notifying the community of a potential COVID-19 exposure that occurred at the Wood Recycling Center, 3925 ...

Eighteen more people in Tennessee have died from coronavirus, bringing the new toll to 767. Cases went up by 1,514 to a new total of 66,788. Officials said 38,272 have recovered. Ninety ...



Warren Mackey: Why I Will Be Voting For County Commissioner Discretionary Spending - And Response

Because I am taking the lead on the County Commission in reinstating discretionary money, I take it that a Commissioner's comments in the Chattanoogan.Com on July 13 where he asserts that giving discretionary money is a way of currying favor with voters in the next election was aimed at me.

Roy Exum: Gracious! It's A Comet!

There is a once-in-a-lifetime experience going on above us and it will put any child under the age of 99 years young absolutely in awe. On March 27, a NASA spacecraft known as NEOWISE (that stands for 'Near-Earth Object Wide-Field Infrared Survey Explorer) was circling planet Earth in an effort to categorize as many asteroids as possible that are non-threatening yet orbit close ...

Limited Number Of Fans To Be Allowed In New Red Wolves CHI Memorial Stadium, Mask Optional

The Chattanooga Red Wolves are drawing ever-closer to the start of their season, and perhaps more importantly, the debut of the new CHI Memorial Stadium.

Covenant Names Jenny Rohn As Head Softball Coach

After a national search, Covenant College director of athletics Dr. Tim Sceggel announced Jenny Rohn as the next head softball coach at the institution.


