Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ANDERSON, GERARD
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
----
ARMOUR, JOHNNY LEBRON
2707 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
----
BAKER, TAREK TREMAINE
4316 DUVAL STREET APT A EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
----
BETTIS, CHRISTOPHER BRAD
1732 E CRABTREE ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( BURGLARY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( EVADING ARREST )
----
BLUE, CHARLES ARCHIE
25 S GERMANTOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT 39130103
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
----
BOATMAN, KYMBREA
300 EASTT A STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
ASSAULT
----
BOLTON, ROBERT ALLEN
1073 CARL VAUGHN RD PIKEVILLE, 37367
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED
----
BROCK, NATHANIEL REED
3210 13TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
EVADING ARREST
THEFT OF PROPERTY
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
----
BROOKS, DEONTA TERRELL
2707 LONG ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
----
BROWN, JONATHAN CRAIG
9808 HIXSON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 373799503
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
----
CARROLL, MICHEAL D
HOMELESS MURFREESBORO, 37127
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
VANDALISM
----
CHURCH, KIMBERLY DENISE
7604 STANDIFER GAP RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
----
COLEMAN, STEPHEN DAVID
310 TILLMAN LN HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
----
COX, KEYOTA SHAREECE
2002 MILNE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
----
EDWARDS, KIYONNA NATRICE
5235 OLD HIXSON PIKE ROAD APT 313 CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
----
ELSEA, MITCHELL TRAVIS
1695 FINEOUT DRIVE SODDY DIASY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
----
FLEETWOOD, DEANGELO JERRELL
3405 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
----
FLEMISTER, CHRISTOPHER
4105 HOOKER RD CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
----
FORTNER, JAMES TIMOTHY
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
----
GARCIA, DEWAYN
5034 ELLER RD C/O MAERRI ANN NORTON CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
----
GOINS, KEOSHA LACHELLE
2215 VANCE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
----
HARTMAN, CAROLE
2812 FERNLEAF LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
----
HAYES, PAUL RENE
1431 CAROUSEL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF CRACK COCAINE WITH THE INTENT TO DIS
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
----
HEATH, CHARLES ANTHONY
572 JULIAN ROAD RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
MANUFACTURE,DELIVERY, SALE OR POSSESSION OF METHAM
----
HENDERSON, NICHOLAS HAYDEN
6831 1//2 MARTHA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
----
JACKS, ROBERT CHRISTIAN
7428 IRONGATE DRIVE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAUL
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
----
LIAO, DINAH M
2311 BROOKHAVEN CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
----
LOWERY, JORDAN MICHELLE
813 WEST 13TH STREET COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
----
MAY, JUSTIN SHANE
10505 TRACTOR TRAIL SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
----
MCMATH, ERIC ANTONIO
5228 SLAYTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374102215
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING WHILE REVOKED
ALTERING PLATES
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
----
MELTON, DAVID WAYNE
3204 REDDING RD APT 3A CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
----
MOORE, SHAMEKIA DENISE
2702 12TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
----
MORGAN, CURTIS EUGENE
765 SNEED ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
----
PRITCHETT, HOLLY MARIE
1073 CARL VON RD DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
----
SHELTON, DERRICK JEROME
710 E 48TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374102101
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
----
SMASAL, SARAH N
1560 PARKSVILLE RD BENTON, 37307
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
----
SMITH, COURTNEY LEBRON
2709 CITICO AVE.
CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
FAILURE TO RENDER AID
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
----
SMITH, HANNAH ELIZABETH
8382 LEXIE LN OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( FAILURE TO APPEAR )
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED
----
SMITH, SHAMYRA DAMITA
1911 JACKSON ST APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAUL
----
STRICKLAND, JONATHAN MAURIC
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374217107
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
----
TAYLOR, ANDREA DANIELLE
1297 DANCE FERN ROAD SEQUATCHIE, 37374
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IV
----
TAYLOR, DARNELL ALLEN
2105 FOUST ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
----
THOMAS, DEBORAH KATHLEEN
9736 BLUE SPRINGS ROAD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
----
TOMLINSON, AUSTIN WAYNE
6923 SAVANNAH ESTATES DRIVE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
----
TURNER, JUSTICE KEYARIA
4937 JEFFERY LN CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
----
WALKER, ASHLEY MALOY
HOMELESS HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
SETTING FIRE TO PERSONAL PROPERTY OR LAND
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
----
WHITTAKER, TALISHA DANIELLE
COMMUNITY KITCHEN CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED
----
WILLIAMS, RANDY DARNELL
403 NORTH LOVELL CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
----
YATES, STEPHANIE
711 SOUTH MOORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
