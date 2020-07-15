Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ANDERSON, GERARD

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

----

ARMOUR, JOHNNY LEBRON

2707 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 64 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

----

BAKER, TAREK TREMAINE

4316 DUVAL STREET APT A EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

----

BETTIS, CHRISTOPHER BRAD

1732 E CRABTREE ROAD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( BURGLARY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( EVADING ARREST )

----

BLUE, CHARLES ARCHIE

25 S GERMANTOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 62 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT 39130103

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

----

BOATMAN, KYMBREA

300 EASTT A STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

ASSAULT

----

BOLTON, ROBERT ALLEN

1073 CARL VAUGHN RD PIKEVILLE, 37367

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED

----

BROCK, NATHANIEL REED

3210 13TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

EVADING ARREST

THEFT OF PROPERTY

STOP SIGN VIOLATION

----

BROOKS, DEONTA TERRELL

2707 LONG ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

----

BROWN, JONATHAN CRAIG

9808 HIXSON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 373799503

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

----

CARROLL, MICHEAL D

HOMELESS MURFREESBORO, 37127

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

VANDALISM

----

CHURCH, KIMBERLY DENISE

7604 STANDIFER GAP RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

ASSAULT

----

COLEMAN, STEPHEN DAVID

310 TILLMAN LN HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

ASSAULT

----

COX, KEYOTA SHAREECE

2002 MILNE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

----

EDWARDS, KIYONNA NATRICE

5235 OLD HIXSON PIKE ROAD APT 313 CHATTANOOGA, 37343

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

----

ELSEA, MITCHELL TRAVIS

1695 FINEOUT DRIVE SODDY DIASY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

----

FLEETWOOD, DEANGELO JERRELL

3405 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR

----

FLEMISTER, CHRISTOPHER

4105 HOOKER RD CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 60 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

----

FORTNER, JAMES TIMOTHY

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 62 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

----

GARCIA, DEWAYN

5034 ELLER RD C/O MAERRI ANN NORTON CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

----

GOINS, KEOSHA LACHELLE

2215 VANCE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

----

HARTMAN, CAROLE

2812 FERNLEAF LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 58 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

----

HAYES, PAUL RENE

1431 CAROUSEL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSSESSION OF CRACK COCAINE WITH THE INTENT TO DIS

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

----

HEATH, CHARLES ANTHONY

572 JULIAN ROAD RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

MANUFACTURE,DELIVERY, SALE OR POSSESSION OF METHAM

----

HENDERSON, NICHOLAS HAYDEN

6831 1//2 MARTHA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

----

JACKS, ROBERT CHRISTIAN

7428 IRONGATE DRIVE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAUL

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION

----

LIAO, DINAH M

2311 BROOKHAVEN CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

----

LOWERY, JORDAN MICHELLE

813 WEST 13TH STREET COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

----

MAY, JUSTIN SHANE

10505 TRACTOR TRAIL SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

----

MCMATH, ERIC ANTONIO

5228 SLAYTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374102215

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING WHILE REVOKED

ALTERING PLATES

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

----

MELTON, DAVID WAYNE

3204 REDDING RD APT 3A CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

----

MOORE, SHAMEKIA DENISE

2702 12TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

----

MORGAN, CURTIS EUGENE

765 SNEED ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

----

PRITCHETT, HOLLY MARIE

1073 CARL VON RD DAYTON, 37321

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

----

SHELTON, DERRICK JEROME

710 E 48TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374102101

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

----

SMASAL, SARAH N

1560 PARKSVILLE RD BENTON, 37307

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

----

SMITH, COURTNEY LEBRON

2709 CITICO AVE.

CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFFAILURE TO RENDER AIDAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULTVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING ORCONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IICONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IICONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IIPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA----SMITH, HANNAH ELIZABETH8382 LEXIE LN OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSSESSION OF CONTROLLEDVIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSSESSION OF CONTROLLEDVIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSSESSION OF CONTROLLEDVIOLATION OF PROBATION ( FAILURE TO APPEAR )VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED----SMITH, SHAMYRA DAMITA1911 JACKSON ST APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAUL----STRICKLAND, JONATHAN MAURICHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374217107Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULT----TAYLOR, ANDREA DANIELLE1297 DANCE FERN ROAD SEQUATCHIE, 37374Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IV----TAYLOR, DARNELL ALLEN2105 FOUST ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFOLLOWING TOO CLOSELYDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE----THOMAS, DEBORAH KATHLEEN9736 BLUE SPRINGS ROAD HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS----TOMLINSON, AUSTIN WAYNE6923 SAVANNAH ESTATES DRIVE HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE----TURNER, JUSTICE KEYARIA4937 JEFFERY LN CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDISORDERLY CONDUCTRECKLESS ENDANGERMENT----WALKER, ASHLEY MALOYHOMELESS HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaSETTING FIRE TO PERSONAL PROPERTY OR LANDDISORDERLY CONDUCTOBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAYPUBLIC INTOXICATION----WHITTAKER, TALISHA DANIELLECOMMUNITY KITCHEN CHATTANOOGA, 374033104Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED----WILLIAMS, RANDY DARNELL403 NORTH LOVELL CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT----YATES, STEPHANIE711 SOUTH MOORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

