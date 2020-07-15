 Wednesday, July 15, 2020 93.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


Statue Of Blessed Mother Is Beheaded At St. Stephen Parish In Chattanooga

Wednesday, July 15, 2020

Catholic Bishop Rick Stika said a statue of the Blessed Mother was beheaded at St. Stephen Parish in Chattanooga.

 

He said, "What a strange time we live in. Over the weekend, an outdoor statue of the Blessed Mother was beheaded. This is occurring at various spots around the U.S."

 

Congressman Chuck Fleischmann, a practicing Roman Catholic, said, “This is a disturbing attack on Catholicism and religion.

Sadly, it is among a series of attack on Catholic churches that have happened in recent days.

 

"I hope that the perpetrators will be brought to justice, but I also pray that they will find their way to God as well.”

 

St. Stephen Parish is at 7111 Lee Highway.


July 15, 2020

AUDIO: County Commission Meeting 7/15/2020

July 15, 2020

Georgia Has Another 3,871 Cases And 37 Deaths; Whitfield Has 109 New Cases And 2 Deaths

July 15, 2020

County Commission Declines To Approve New Court Cost To Aid Public Defender's Office


(click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Wednesday there have been 127,834 confirmed cases of coronavirus - an increase of 3,871. There have been 3,091 people in the state who have died ... (click for more)

The County Commission on Wednesday declined to approve an additional court cost to aid the budget of the public defender's office. Commissioner Chip Baker made the motion to approve, but he ... (click for more)



Breaking News

AUDIO: County Commission Meeting 7/15/2020

(click for more)

Georgia Has Another 3,871 Cases And 37 Deaths; Whitfield Has 109 New Cases And 2 Deaths

Georgia state health officials reported on Wednesday there have been 127,834 confirmed cases of coronavirus - an increase of 3,871. There have been 3,091 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus - 37 more since Tuesday. Hospitalizations are at 14,102 - up 417 since Tuesday. Whitfield County has 109 new cases for a total of 1,978 and two more deaths for ... (click for more)

Opinion

HCSO And Justice

There have been a lot of arguments from both sides of the isle over the past few months regarding racism, social justice and other topics in reference to law enforcement. All of this is in an effort to either reform or defund law enforcement. Additionally there have been a host of ideas floated from both sides on what actions should be taken. One of the ideas that has been demanded ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: No! To Selfishness

It was a ‘heavy lift’ some years ago when a “discretionary spending allowance” was lifted away from each of the nine Hamilton County commissioners. It was no more than a “vote for me” ruse in each district. One of the best examples of it is to walk into Orchard Knob Elementary and see this ornate stone bench at the entrance. The name of the commissioner who gave it to the school ... (click for more)

Sports

Limited Number Of Fans To Be Allowed In New Red Wolves CHI Memorial Stadium, Mask Optional

The Chattanooga Red Wolves are drawing ever-closer to the start of their season, and perhaps more importantly, the debut of the new CHI Memorial Stadium. CHI Memorial doctor Mark D. Anderson was at Tuesday’s practice, and said he believed having a reduced number of fans at the game should be safe. “I don’t know exactly what the plan is for fans, but a big thing is that being ... (click for more)

Covenant Names Jenny Rohn As Head Softball Coach

After a national search, Covenant College director of athletics Dr. Tim Sceggel announced Jenny Rohn as the next head softball coach at the institution. Rohn becomes the fifth head coach in program history. She comes to Covenant with a wealth of experience at the Division I level after spending the last three years as an assistant coach at Harvard. Rohn also made ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors