Statue Of Blessed Mother Is Beheaded At St. Stephen Parish In Chattanooga

Catholic Bishop Rick Stika said a statue of the Blessed Mother was beheaded at St. Stephen Parish in Chattanooga.

He said, "What a strange time we live in. Over the weekend, an outdoor statue of the Blessed Mother was beheaded. This is occurring at various spots around the U.S."

Congressman Chuck Fleischmann, a practicing Roman Catholic, said, “This is a disturbing attack on Catholicism and religion.

Sadly, it is among a series of attack on Catholic churches that have happened in recent days.

"I hope that the perpetrators will be brought to justice, but I also pray that they will find their way to God as well.”

St. Stephen Parish is at 7111 Lee Highway.