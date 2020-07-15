Hamilton County Has One More Death From Coronavirus; Tennessee Cases Increase By 2,273

Hamilton County had one new death Wednesday from the cornoavirus, for a total of 39, reported the Hamilton County Health Department. Sixteen more people in Tennessee have died from coronavirus, bringing the new toll to 783.



Hamilton County cases went up by 114 for a total of 3,798. Tennessee cases went up by 2,273 to a new total of 69,061.

Officials said 39,857 have recovered in the state.

Fifty-six more went into the hospital, bringing that total to 3,434 in the state. Hamilton County has 68 hospitalized including 37 residents of Hamilton County. Nineteen are in intensive care in Hamilton County.



Officials said 1,097,053 have been tested in Tennessee.



Davidson County is listed with 157 deaths - an increase of two. It has had 14,550 cases - up from 14,204.

Shelby County has had 233 deaths - an increase of four - and 14,891 cases - up from 14,447.

Knoxville had three more deaths to bring the total to 18 and 1,915 cases - up 100.



Bledsoe County is at 634 cases after an earlier outbreak at the correctional facility at Pikeville. There has been one death.

Bradley County had 35 more cases, bringing the total to 1,096. There has been a sixth death.



Rhea County jumped from 13 cases to 188 related to an outbreak among migrant workers at a farm. It is now at 362 cases and no deaths.



Marion County is at 104 cases, up four, and four deaths. Sequatchie County is at 54 cases - up one - and no deaths. Grundy County is at 68 cases and two deaths. Meigs County is at 40 cases and no deaths. Franklin County has 127 cases - up three - and three deaths.



















