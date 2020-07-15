 Wednesday, July 15, 2020 95.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Hamilton County Has One More Death From Coronavirus; Tennessee Cases Increase By 2,273

Wednesday, July 15, 2020

Hamilton County had one new death Wednesday from the cornoavirus, for a total of 39, reported the Hamilton County Health Department. Sixteen more people in Tennessee have died from coronavirus, bringing the new toll to 783.

Hamilton County cases went up by 114 for a total of 3,798. Tennessee cases went up by 2,273 to a new total of 69,061.  

Officials said 39,857 have recovered in the state. 

Fifty-six more went into the hospital, bringing that total to 3,434 in the state. Hamilton County has 68 hospitalized including 37 residents of Hamilton County. Nineteen are in intensive care in Hamilton County.

Officials said 1,097,053 have been tested in Tennessee.

Davidson County is listed with 157 deaths - an increase of two. It has had 14,550 cases - up from 14,204.

Shelby County has had 233 deaths - an increase of four - and 14,891 cases - up from 14,447. 

Knoxville had three more deaths to bring the total to 18 and 1,915 cases - up 100.

Bledsoe County is at 634 cases after an earlier outbreak at the correctional facility at Pikeville. There has been one death.

Bradley County had 35 more cases, bringing the total to 1,096. There has been a sixth death.

Rhea County jumped from 13 cases to 188 related to an outbreak among migrant workers at a farm. It is now at 362 cases and no deaths.

Marion County is at 104 cases, up four, and four deaths. Sequatchie County is at 54 cases - up one - and no deaths. Grundy County is at 68 cases and two deaths. Meigs County is at 40 cases and no deaths. Franklin County has 127 cases - up three - and three deaths.











Opinion

HCSO And Justice

There have been a lot of arguments from both sides of the isle over the past few months regarding racism, social justice and other topics in reference to law enforcement. All of this is in an effort to either reform or defund law enforcement. Additionally there have been a host of ideas floated from both sides on what actions should be taken. One of the ideas that has been demanded ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: No! To Selfishness

It was a ‘heavy lift’ some years ago when a “discretionary spending allowance” was lifted away from each of the nine Hamilton County commissioners. It was no more than a “vote for me” ruse in each district. One of the best examples of it is to walk into Orchard Knob Elementary and see this ornate stone bench at the entrance. The name of the commissioner who gave it to the school ... (click for more)

Sports

CFC Working On Midfield Defense In Practice

The Chattanooga Football Club had a great (re)start to their season on Saturday with a 3-1 win over the Georgia Revolution. In the following days, the club has been diligently working on further improving various aspects of their craft. One area that needs improvement is the midfield, and more specifically their defensive solidity. The Revolution netted their only goal when Todd ... (click for more)

Murray Continues To Lead CWGA Amateur Through Second Round

Colette Murray continues to lead the CWGA Women’s Amateur with a 142 through the second round at Black Creek Golf and Country Club. The remainder of the championship flight is made up of Bethany Burns, Lindsey Hollis, Macall Miller, Hazel Davis, and Meg Buchanan. The final round tees off with a 9:00 a.m. shotgun start Thursday morning. CWGA Amateur Championships – July ... (click for more)


