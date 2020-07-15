Chattanooga Police Department To Enforce Pedestrian Traffic Laws

For the safety of pedestrians and the community, Chattanooga Police officers will be enforcing pedestrian traffic laws.

Police will be focusing on pedestrians violating the following Tennessee law:



TCA 39-17-307(a) prohibits obstruction of a street or sidewalk and (c) makes the offense a Class C misdemeanor.

Incidents of vehicles striking protesters blocking roadways in cities around the country underscores the danger of disregarding pedestrian safety rules. Additionally, the Chattanooga Police Department has received numerous complaints about protesters blocking roads, impeding traffic to include emergency vehicles, and frightening community members who are attempting to travel in the areas where protesters have illegally gathered in the streets.

Since July 1, CPD dispatchers received 28 calls for assistance or complaint regarding crowds blocking roadways, stopping cars, and one call that the reporting party stated he felt “very unsafe and threatened.” In addition to these documented calls, officers have received numerous complaints from residents and business owners in the affected areas.

The Chattanooga Police Department supports those who wish the exercise their right to assemble peacefully. However, when public safety is compromised and laws are violated it is the responsibility and duty of CPD officers to intervene, said officials.