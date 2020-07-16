Jan Bryant Was Woman Killed In 2 Vehicle Wreck On Snow Hill Road On Tuesday Night

One person was killed in a two-vehicle accident on Snow Hill Road on Tuesday night.

At approximately 9:20 pm, Hamilton County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the 8500 block of Snow Hill Road for the report of a motor vehicle crash.

On Thursday police offered more information from the investigation. Police said upon arrival, deputies and emergency services personnel located a crash involving two vehicles with one fatality.

Preliminary investigation indicates a blue Honda CR-V crossed the center line on Snow Hill Road striking a black Lexus SUV head-on.

The driver of the blue Honda CR-V was transported to a local hospital where she eventually succumbed to her injuries. The driver of the black Lexus SUV was transported to a local hospital with suspected minor injuries.

The driver of the blue Honda CR-V was Jan Bryant, age 68.





