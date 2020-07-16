 Thursday, July 16, 2020 93.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Jan Bryant Was Woman Killed In 2 Vehicle Wreck On Snow Hill Road On Tuesday Night

Thursday, July 16, 2020

One person was killed in a two-vehicle accident on Snow Hill Road on Tuesday night.

 

At approximately 9:20 pm, Hamilton County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the 8500 block of Snow Hill Road for the report of a motor vehicle crash.

 

On Thursday police offered more information from the investigation.  Police said upon arrival, deputies and emergency services personnel located a crash involving two vehicles with one fatality. 

 

Preliminary investigation indicates a blue Honda CR-V crossed the center line on Snow Hill Road striking a black Lexus SUV head-on.

The driver of the blue Honda CR-V was transported to a local hospital where she eventually succumbed to her injuries. The driver of the black Lexus SUV was transported to a local hospital with suspected minor injuries. 

 

The driver of the blue Honda CR-V was Jan Bryant, age 68. 




Firefighters Battle Blaze At Apartment Complex On Jersey Pike

Win Set Of Chattanooga In Old Photos, Paul Hiener's Historic Chattanooga Photos In Contest

Bassam Issa: My Vision For The Northgate Property And The Schools

For the sake of clarity, transparency, and community, I want to address the redevelopment of portions of Northgate Mall that I am working on, which have been commented upon in news reports, editorial pages, and social media. Misunderstanding begets disappointment, and I want to make sure we are all on the same page. We stand on this beloved Chattanooga soil together, and when I ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: This Is Where We Are

I freely admit to you I am leery of any conspiracy theory and I am probably more aware than most that there are crazies who roam among us. But I also am most assured there is a “dark side” in today’s framework. I believe, for instance, there is something deeply evil and sinister that is hiding deep beneath in the ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement. I am a pretty good observer of the ... (click for more)

Bethany Burns Edges Colette Murray For CWGA Amateur Title At Black Creek

Play ended Thursday morning in the 2020 CWGA Amateur at Black Creek Golf and Country Club with Bethany Burns edging out the leader from the first two rounds, Colette Murray, for the championship by a score of 223-224. Hazel Davis took first place net with a score of 226. Champions Flight - Open Division 1st Place - Gross - Bethany Burns (79, 70, 74 - 223 Total) 2nd Place ... (click for more)

UTC Women's Track And Field Posts No. 2 GPA In Nation

The Chattanooga women’s track and field team posted the second-highest GPA in the nation and was named an All-Academic Team by the United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) Thursday. “We are very proud of our women’s team,” Mocs head coach Andy Meyer said upon receiving the news. “These young ladies were able to focus on the classroom task ... (click for more)


