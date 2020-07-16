 Thursday, July 16, 2020 86.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Early Voting Set To Begin Across Tennessee

Thursday, July 16, 2020

Early voting for the State and Federal Primary and County General election begins Friday running Monday to Saturday until Saturday, Aug. 1. Election Day is Thursday, Aug. 6.

The voter registration deadline to participate in the August election was Tuesday, July 7.

“I encourage voters to take advantage of Tennessee’s generous early voting period," said Secretary of State Tre Hargett. "Early voting offers voters the flexibility to choose their location and time to cast a ballot. Across Tennessee, county election commissions have been preparing to run a safe and secure election. You can help them reduce Election Day crowds by voting early.”

Tennesseans are encouraged to do their part during early voting and on Election Day. This includes wearing a face covering and maintaining a six-foot distance from poll officials and other voters. Voters should expect to see signs with further safety instructions at their polling locations. All poll officials will be wearing face coverings and are trained in social distancing protocols.

Voters can find early voting and Election Day voting locations, view and mark sample ballots and much more with the GoVoteTN app or online at GoVoteTN.com. Download the GoVoteTN app for free in the App Store or Google Play.

State law requires polling locations and the area within a 100-foot boundary surrounding each entrance to remain campaign-free zones. This includes the display or distribution of campaign materials and the solicitation of votes for or against any person, party or question on the ballot in these areas.

Tennesseans voting early or on Election Day should remember to bring valid photo identification to the polls. A driver's license or photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security, by Tennessee state government or by the federal government are acceptable even if they are expired. College student IDs are not acceptable.

More information about what types of ID are acceptable can be found here: What ID is required when voting? or by calling the Division of Elections toll-free number, 1-877-850-4959.


July 16, 2020

Win a set of books of old photos about Chattanooga in a contest sponsored by Chattanoogan.com. These include Paul Hiener's Historic Chattanooga Photos as well as Chattanooga in Old Photos. ... (click for more)

Here is the Fort Oglethorpe arrest report for July 10-16: 07-11-20 Fouts, Zachary Patrick, 26, of 1881 Pope Creek Road, Wildwood, GA arrested on charges of DUI, expired registration, and ... (click for more)

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)



Win Set Of Chattanooga In Old Photos, Paul Hiener's Historic Chattanooga Photos In Contest

Win a set of books of old photos about Chattanooga in a contest sponsored by Chattanoogan.com. These include Paul Hiener's Historic Chattanooga Photos as well as Chattanooga in Old Photos. To enter the contest, click here . There will be 10 sets of the two books given away. Mr. Hiener, a longtime Chattanooga printer and lifelong resident, collected over 3,000 historic ... (click for more)

Fort Oglethorpe Arrest Report For July 10-16

Here is the Fort Oglethorpe arrest report for July 10-16: 07-11-20 Fouts, Zachary Patrick, 26, of 1881 Pope Creek Road, Wildwood, GA arrested on charges of DUI, expired registration, and failure to maintain lane. 07-12-20 Helms, Travis Anthony, 28, of 48 Edgewood Circle, Fort Oglethorpe, GA arrested on charge of simple battery. 07-13-20 Ransom, Charles Barry, 71, ... (click for more)

Opinion

Bassam Issa: My Vision For The Northgate Property And The Schools

For the sake of clarity, transparency, and community, I want to address the redevelopment of portions of Northgate Mall that I am working on, which have been commented upon in news reports, editorial pages, and social media. Misunderstanding begets disappointment, and I want to make sure we are all on the same page. We stand on this beloved Chattanooga soil together, and when I ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: This Is Where We Are

I freely admit to you I am leery of any conspiracy theory and I am probably more aware than most that there are crazies who roam among us. But I also am most assured there is a “dark side” in today’s framework. I believe, for instance, there is something deeply evil and sinister that is hiding deep beneath in the ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement. I am a pretty good observer of the ... (click for more)

Sports

CFC Working On Midfield Defense In Practice

The Chattanooga Football Club had a great (re)start to their season on Saturday with a 3-1 win over the Georgia Revolution. In the following days, the club has been diligently working on further improving various aspects of their craft. One area that needs improvement is the midfield, and more specifically their defensive solidity. The Revolution netted their only goal when Todd ... (click for more)

Murray Continues To Lead CWGA Amateur Through Second Round

Colette Murray continues to lead the CWGA Women’s Amateur with a 142 through the second round at Black Creek Golf and Country Club. The remainder of the championship flight is made up of Bethany Burns, Lindsey Hollis, Macall Miller, Hazel Davis, and Meg Buchanan. The final round tees off with a 9:00 a.m. shotgun start Thursday morning. CWGA Amateur Championships – July ... (click for more)


