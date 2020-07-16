Aviagen To Invest More Than $35 Million In Pikeville Operations

Govenor Bill Lee and Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe announced on Thursday that Aviagen will invest $35.3 million to expand in Pikeville with a new state-of-the-art feed mill, a key part of the company’s larger expansion plans in the area.

Aviagen plans to create up to 36 new jobs as part of the expansion, which will include a new feed mill to accommodate the company’s growth.



Aviagen is a global poultry genetics company that supplies broiler breeding stock to customers in more than 100 countries under the Arbor Acres, Indian River and Ross brands, which are among the most recognized and respected names in the industry. The company currently employs 714 Tennesseans across multiple locations in the state including the Upper Cumberland region.



Since 2015, TNECD has supported nearly 90 economic development projects in Southeast Tennessee, totaling the creation of approximately 12,400 jobs and $3.64 billion in private investment.



Governor Lee said, “In recent weeks, we have announced several economic projects across our state that will offer Tennesseans much-need job opportunities. Aviagen’s substantial investment in Pikeville is welcome news for Bledsoe County and its residents. Together with other recent job announcements, Aviagen’s expansion promises to help Tennessee’s economy gain its footing and get back on track.”



Commissioner Rolfe said, “With many Tennesseans in need of a job, our economic development efforts are as important as ever. TNECD remains committed to supporting private investment and job creation in rural Tennessee, and I’d like to thank Aviagen for its decision to expand in Tennessee and create jobs in Pikeville. Alongside our local partners in Bledsoe County, TDOT and the Department of Agriculture were instrumental partners in this project.”



Jan Henriksen, CEO of Aviagen, said, “With operations in Pikeville, Crossville and throughout the Cumberland Plateau, Aviagen is committed to the great state of Tennessee. Our strategy is to continue to expand our local footprint, contributing to the growth in jobs, while also providing quality breeding stock to our customers throughout the U.S. and around the world. Governor Lee has a proven understanding of agriculture and, in particular, of primary breeders. Through this project, we share a common goal to promote the economic development of the area, while also helping chicken producers everywhere feed their communities with a sustainable and nutritious source of protein.”



Pikeville Mayor Philip Cagle said, “We are very proud to welcome Aviagen to Pikeville and Bledsoe County. With this expansion to our area, it will bring much needed jobs. We feel they will be a great asset for our community with jobs and the economic impact for the Sequatchie Valley. This will be a great opportunity for the local farmers to be able to produce the much-needed crops that Aviagen will need to produce the feed.”



Bledsoe County Mayor Gregg Ridley said, “Bledsoe County is an agriculture community, which makes Aviagen a perfect fit for our citizens. I am grateful to Aviagen, a worldwide enterprise, for selecting Bledsoe County to be the home of their latest strategic investment. This is a long-awaited partnership that will prosper the families of Pikeville and Bledsoe County, and will allow Aviagen to successfully achieve their objectives for many years to come.”



TVA Senior Vice President of Economic Development John Bradley said, “TVA and Sequachee Valley Electric Cooperative congratulate Aviagen on its decision to locate operations in Bledsoe County. Helping to foster new job creation and investment is fundamental to TVA’s mission of service, and we are proud to partner with Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development, Southeast Tennessee Development District, City of Pikeville and Bledsoe County to help further that mission.”



Sen. Paul Bailey (R – Sparta) said, “I am very pleased to see such a sizable investment and new jobs coming to Bledsoe County, which is a great location for new and expanding businesses. I congratulate Aviagen as well as our local officials, Gov. Lee, Commissioner Rolfe and all who helped secure this investment. I look forward to continuing to partner with them in our efforts to bring new and better paying jobs to Tennesseans.”



Rep. Ron Travis (R-Dayton) said, "I'm very proud to welcome Aviagen to Bledsoe County. As a state, we have created an extremely attractive business climate while preserving our high quality of life. We have the best of both worlds in our community and I'm delighted that Aviagen has chosen to invest here. I thank our local leaders who helped to bring these new jobs to Bledsoe County."

