Chattanooga State Announces Alternative Commencement Plans

Thursday, July 16, 2020 - by Betty Proctor, Chattanooga State

Chattanooga State Community College has cancelled commencement services originally planned for Aug. 1. After exploring every possible option that would have allowed the College to hold an in-person graduation and celebrate the accomplishments of our students, the College has determined that a non-traditional alternative is the best option to protect the health and safety of our students, faculty and staff.

“Although it will not be a traditional ceremony, we know that our students have worked hard to mark their academic and personal milestones, and as an alternative, we’ve planned a hybrid graduation ceremony giving students an opportunity to walk across the stage," said Debbie Adams, vice president of student affairs. "We will release a virtual celebration video on Aug. 1."

Each student participating in the ceremonies have been assigned a date and time for the in-person portion of the commencement. A graduation video recognizing all of our graduates will be released on Aug. 1.

The virtual ceremony will follow much the same format as a traditional in-person, and will include opening remarks from Dr. Rebecca Ashford, Chattanooga State president, followed by remarks from Dr. Flora Tydings, chancellor of the Tennessee Board of Regents, governing board of The College System of Tennessee.

Presenting the commencement address will be Katrina Griffin, Class of 2020, who returned to Chattanooga State as a Tennessee Reconnect student in fall 2017. As an associate of science general transfer major, Ms. Griffin worked hard not only in her academic career but in her personal life as well. Overcoming illnesses, raising two children and working full-time did not stop Ms. Griffin in pursuing her dreams. Her hard work was recognized in fall 2019 as she was named Chattanooga State’s SOAR Award winner, the East Tennessee SOAR award winner, and most recently, Chattanooga State’s President’s Award winner. Ms. Griffin was selected as a top three finalist out of 100,000 community college students for the State of Tennessee SOAR award.  Katrina is a member of Phi Theta Kappa and Spire Honor Society for adult learners. Katrina will graduate from Middle Tennessee State University with her bachelor’s degree in December 2020.

Immediately following Ms. Griffin’s address, academic divisions will recognize candidates for degrees and certificates.

Commencement ceremonies for Tennessee College of Applied Technology graduates will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 4, and Wednesday, Aug. 5, with a virtual celebration video to be released at a later date.

 


Win Set Of Chattanooga In Old Photos, Paul Hiener's Historic Chattanooga Photos In Contest

Win a set of books of old photos about Chattanooga in a contest sponsored by Chattanoogan.com. These include Paul Hiener's Historic Chattanooga Photos as well as Chattanooga in Old Photos. To enter the contest, click here . There will be 10 sets of the two books given away. Mr. Hiener, a longtime Chattanooga printer and lifelong resident, collected over 3,000 historic ... (click for more)

Fort Oglethorpe Arrest Report For July 10-16

Here is the Fort Oglethorpe arrest report for July 10-16: 07-11-20 Fouts, Zachary Patrick, 26, of 1881 Pope Creek Road, Wildwood, GA arrested on charges of DUI, expired registration, and failure to maintain lane. 07-12-20 Helms, Travis Anthony, 28, of 48 Edgewood Circle, Fort Oglethorpe, GA arrested on charge of simple battery. 07-13-20 Ransom, Charles Barry, 71, ... (click for more)

Bassam Issa: My Vision For The Northgate Property And The Schools

For the sake of clarity, transparency, and community, I want to address the redevelopment of portions of Northgate Mall that I am working on, which have been commented upon in news reports, editorial pages, and social media. Misunderstanding begets disappointment, and I want to make sure we are all on the same page. We stand on this beloved Chattanooga soil together, and when I ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: This Is Where We Are

I freely admit to you I am leery of any conspiracy theory and I am probably more aware than most that there are crazies who roam among us. But I also am most assured there is a “dark side” in today’s framework. I believe, for instance, there is something deeply evil and sinister that is hiding deep beneath in the ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement. I am a pretty good observer of the ... (click for more)

CFC Working On Midfield Defense In Practice

The Chattanooga Football Club had a great (re)start to their season on Saturday with a 3-1 win over the Georgia Revolution. In the following days, the club has been diligently working on further improving various aspects of their craft. One area that needs improvement is the midfield, and more specifically their defensive solidity. The Revolution netted their only goal when Todd ... (click for more)

Murray Continues To Lead CWGA Amateur Through Second Round

Colette Murray continues to lead the CWGA Women’s Amateur with a 142 through the second round at Black Creek Golf and Country Club. The remainder of the championship flight is made up of Bethany Burns, Lindsey Hollis, Macall Miller, Hazel Davis, and Meg Buchanan. The final round tees off with a 9:00 a.m. shotgun start Thursday morning. CWGA Amateur Championships – July ... (click for more)


