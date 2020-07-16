Chattanooga State Announces Alternative Commencement Plans

Chattanooga State Community College has cancelled commencement services originally planned for Aug. 1. After exploring every possible option that would have allowed the College to hold an in-person graduation and celebrate the accomplishments of our students, the College has determined that a non-traditional alternative is the best option to protect the health and safety of our students, faculty and staff.

“Although it will not be a traditional ceremony, we know that our students have worked hard to mark their academic and personal milestones, and as an alternative, we’ve planned a hybrid graduation ceremony giving students an opportunity to walk across the stage," said Debbie Adams, vice president of student affairs. "We will release a virtual celebration video on Aug. 1."

Each student participating in the ceremonies have been assigned a date and time for the in-person portion of the commencement. A graduation video recognizing all of our graduates will be released on Aug. 1.

The virtual ceremony will follow much the same format as a traditional in-person, and will include opening remarks from Dr. Rebecca Ashford, Chattanooga State president, followed by remarks from Dr. Flora Tydings, chancellor of the Tennessee Board of Regents, governing board of The College System of Tennessee.

Presenting the commencement address will be Katrina Griffin, Class of 2020, who returned to Chattanooga State as a Tennessee Reconnect student in fall 2017. As an associate of science general transfer major, Ms. Griffin worked hard not only in her academic career but in her personal life as well. Overcoming illnesses, raising two children and working full-time did not stop Ms. Griffin in pursuing her dreams. Her hard work was recognized in fall 2019 as she was named Chattanooga State’s SOAR Award winner, the East Tennessee SOAR award winner, and most recently, Chattanooga State’s President’s Award winner. Ms. Griffin was selected as a top three finalist out of 100,000 community college students for the State of Tennessee SOAR award. Katrina is a member of Phi Theta Kappa and Spire Honor Society for adult learners. Katrina will graduate from Middle Tennessee State University with her bachelor’s degree in December 2020.

Immediately following Ms. Griffin’s address, academic divisions will recognize candidates for degrees and certificates.

Commencement ceremonies for Tennessee College of Applied Technology graduates will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 4, and Wednesday, Aug. 5, with a virtual celebration video to be released at a later date.