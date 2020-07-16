 Thursday, July 16, 2020 96.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Walker In Custody After Allegedly Setting Fire To A Sign In Hixson

Thursday, July 16, 2020 - by Joseph Dycus

Police responded to a Tuesday call regarding a fire on Hixson Pike. Police said the anonymous caller told them an intoxicated, and possibly mentally ill woman had set fire to a Fletcher Bright Realty sign in front of the Arby’s.

When police arrived five minutes later, they said they saw Ashley Walker, 36, beating on a passing car and yelling into the roadway.

Police said Ms. Walker walked to a nearby business when she saw police arrive, and when the officers spoke to her, she said “take me to jail.”

Police said she had an alcoholic beverage on her person, and appeared “very irrational.” Police said she was incoherent when speaking to officers, and she said she had a knife on her, even though the knife was next to the burning sign instead.

Police said Ms. Walker denied setting fire to the sign. She was then transported to the Hamilton County Jail, where it was discovered she had a warrant for her arrest from Criminal Court.

Ms. Walker was charged with setting fire to personal property, public intoxication, disorderly conduct, and obstruction of a highway. 



July 16, 2020

Win Set Of Chattanooga In Old Photos, Paul Hiener's Historic Chattanooga Photos In Contest

July 16, 2020

CARTA Approves 2021 Budget

July 16, 2020

Win a set of books of old photos about Chattanooga in a contest sponsored by Chattanoogan.com. These include Paul Hiener's Historic Chattanooga Photos as well as Chattanooga in Old Photos. ... (click for more)

CARTA approved the 2021 budget during Thursday’s meeting. The total operating revenue is $25,180,742, and the total expenses is also this same amount. Last year, the budget was $22,831,290. ... (click for more)

Win Set Of Chattanooga In Old Photos, Paul Hiener's Historic Chattanooga Photos In Contest

Win a set of books of old photos about Chattanooga in a contest sponsored by Chattanoogan.com. These include Paul Hiener's Historic Chattanooga Photos as well as Chattanooga in Old Photos. To enter the contest, click here . There will be 10 sets of the two books given away. Mr. Hiener, a longtime Chattanooga printer and lifelong resident, collected over 3,000 historic ... (click for more)

CARTA Approves 2021 Budget

CARTA approved the 2021 budget during Thursday’s meeting. The total operating revenue is $25,180,742, and the total expenses is also this same amount. Last year, the budget was $22,831,290. Sonja Sparks presented the budget, saying this represented a 2 percent overall increase, which was subsidized by the CARES Act. She said revenue in general has gone down. Passenger revenue ... (click for more)

Opinion

Bassam Issa: My Vision For The Northgate Property And The Schools

For the sake of clarity, transparency, and community, I want to address the redevelopment of portions of Northgate Mall that I am working on, which have been commented upon in news reports, editorial pages, and social media. Misunderstanding begets disappointment, and I want to make sure we are all on the same page. We stand on this beloved Chattanooga soil together, and when I ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: This Is Where We Are

I freely admit to you I am leery of any conspiracy theory and I am probably more aware than most that there are crazies who roam among us. But I also am most assured there is a “dark side” in today’s framework. I believe, for instance, there is something deeply evil and sinister that is hiding deep beneath in the ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement. I am a pretty good observer of the ... (click for more)

Sports

CFC Working On Midfield Defense In Practice

The Chattanooga Football Club had a great (re)start to their season on Saturday with a 3-1 win over the Georgia Revolution. In the following days, the club has been diligently working on further improving various aspects of their craft. One area that needs improvement is the midfield, and more specifically their defensive solidity. The Revolution netted their only goal when Todd ... (click for more)

Murray Continues To Lead CWGA Amateur Through Second Round

Colette Murray continues to lead the CWGA Women’s Amateur with a 142 through the second round at Black Creek Golf and Country Club. The remainder of the championship flight is made up of Bethany Burns, Lindsey Hollis, Macall Miller, Hazel Davis, and Meg Buchanan. The final round tees off with a 9:00 a.m. shotgun start Thursday morning. CWGA Amateur Championships – July ... (click for more)


