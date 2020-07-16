Walker In Custody After Allegedly Setting Fire To A Sign In Hixson

Police responded to a Tuesday call regarding a fire on Hixson Pike. Police said the anonymous caller told them an intoxicated, and possibly mentally ill woman had set fire to a Fletcher Bright Realty sign in front of the Arby’s.

When police arrived five minutes later, they said they saw Ashley Walker, 36, beating on a passing car and yelling into the roadway.

Police said Ms. Walker walked to a nearby business when she saw police arrive, and when the officers spoke to her, she said “take me to jail.”

Police said she had an alcoholic beverage on her person, and appeared “very irrational.” Police said she was incoherent when speaking to officers, and she said she had a knife on her, even though the knife was next to the burning sign instead.

Police said Ms. Walker denied setting fire to the sign. She was then transported to the Hamilton County Jail, where it was discovered she had a warrant for her arrest from Criminal Court.

Ms. Walker was charged with setting fire to personal property, public intoxication, disorderly conduct, and obstruction of a highway.





