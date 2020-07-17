Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ADAMS, CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL

4314 NORCROSS CROSS HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

---

ALMOND, KORY LANE

1201 REEVE AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

THEFT OVER 10000

---

ANDERSON, MICHELLE ANTOINETTE

3417 LISA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

ANDERSON-BRAKE, KIMBERLY KAYE

4314 NORCROSS RD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY

FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN

---

APPUGLIESE, JAMES V

805 HARRIS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 64 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF A FIREARM DURING THE COMMISSION OF APOSSESSION OF HEROIN FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---BALLARD, RODNEY EDWARD3407 MYRA AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePUBLIC INTOXICATION---BARNETT, HONESTY PRESSHomeless Chattanooga, 37404Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---BOWERS, GORDON J1309 RAYDINE LN ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFAILURE TO APPEAR---BOYD, LYDELL LEVON2110 CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374043128Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---BROWNFIELD, JACKLYN RENEE11291 OLD DAYTON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyFTA---CANTRELL, JACOB PAUL2000 E 23RD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---CHOICE, KRESHUNA SARAEL4503 FAGAN ST APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---COTTON, JEREMY JEROME7501 PINEWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaMURDER IN THE SECOND DEGREERECKLESS ENDANGERMENTPOSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO---FERRELL, LEON ANDREW280 CROLL COURT APT 202 CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---FREDERICK, JACOB HOWARD3617 CRAIG RD APT A CHATT, 37412Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeASSAULT ON POLICERESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS---FULTS, TIMOTHY JOE2000 MYERS COVE RD MCMINNVILLE, 37110Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency:Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---HARTLEY, JORDAN REED11291 OLD DAYTON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyFALSE REPORTS---HEARD, ROGER SYLVESTER2610 E 19TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDISORDERLY CONDUCTRECKLESS ENDANGERMENT---HILL, STEPHEN LEBRON264 WATER ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101351Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---HOWELL, MATTHEW LEE103 NEWBY ROAD SE CLEVELAND, 37323Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY---HUGHES, JEREMY BRYANT4917 15TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)---JOHNSON, KAMARIA ZAHIRAH2319 EAST 5TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDISORDERLY CONDUCTRECKLESS ENDANGERMENT---JONES, DOMINICK A619 ONEAL ST CHATTANOOA, 37403Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFAILURE TO APPEAR---JONES, GAMEEL LABRON1610 S WILLOW ST APT A CHATTANOOGA, 374045142Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---JUAN JACINTO, LORENZO FRANCISCOAge at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATIONASSAULT ON POLICE---LANKFORD, JADA404 COREY CIR FT OGLETHORPE, 30742Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCRIMINAL IMPERSONATION 39160301THEFT OVER 10000AGGRAVATED BURGLARY---LYKES, DUTCHESS RICKETTE4513 OAKLEY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND---MAYES, HIWAYAHIA JONES2806 CALHAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 63 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION ( ASSAULT)---MILLSAPS, MONICA LYNN1727 EAST 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (FALSE REPORTS---MITCHELL, JONATHAN N5555 HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankDOMESTIC VANDALISM---MOGREN, MICHEAL DENNIS1146 CHIPPEWAH DRIVE EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCONTINUOUS SEXUAL ABUSE OF CHILDRAPESEXUAL BATTERY---MOORE, ANTHONY BLAKE3308 EASTON STREET RED BANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSERECKLESS ENDANGERMENTDOMESTIC ASSAULT---NORDLUND, KIRSTIN MARGUERITE3535 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 374156736Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaIMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---OLIVE, AMANDA ELIZABETH3225 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)---PARKER, JASMINE MICHELLE1715 CARSON ST Chattanooga, 37404Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULT---PEARSON, NATHAN VAUGHN5009 IRVIN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT---PEREZ, DAVID1627 UNDERWOOD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---ROUSE, KATHRYN PATRICIA756 OUTLOOK LN CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE---SARDEN, KWAMAINE MAURICE3406 WEST MARKET STREET JOHNSON CITY, 37601Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Federal MarshallBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---SEE, DONALD ALLEN5148 EAGLEFEATHER LN OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 60 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---SLATTON, COLTON10451 HWY 58 WHITWELL, 37397Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyRECKLESS DRIVINGDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEFAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY---SNYDER, ISAIAH MARTIN3314 DODDS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyASSAULT---STREET, CODY BLAINE47052 US HWY 11 VALLEY HEAD, 35989Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---TERCERO-TERCERA, KATARINA1808 S BEECH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE---VAUGHN, GABRIEL LAMAR2103 APPLING ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT---WILLIAMS, RANDALL JOSEPH205 COHULLA ROAD CLEVELAND, 37323Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR

