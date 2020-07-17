Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
Here are the mug shots:
|ADAMS, CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 10/17/1978
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2020
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
|
|ALMOND, KORY LANE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 10/01/1995
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2020
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
- THEFT OVER 10000
|
|ANDERSON, MICHELLE ANTOINETTE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 06/01/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2020
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
|
|ANDERSON-BRAKE, KIMBERLY KAYE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 02/13/1976
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2020
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN
|
|APPUGLIESE, JAMES V
Age at Arrest: 64
Date of Birth: 02/08/1956
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2020
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- POSSESSION OF A FIREARM DURING THE COMMISSION OF A
- POSSESSION OF HEROIN FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|BARNETT, HONESTY PRESS
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 07/05/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2020
Charge(s):
|
|BOWERS, GORDON J
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 10/26/1967
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2020
Charge(s):
|
|BOYD, LYDELL LEVON
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 10/11/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2020
Charge(s):
|
|CANTRELL, JACOB PAUL
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 05/27/1995
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|CHOICE, KRESHUNA SARAEL
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 05/07/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2020
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|COTTON, JEREMY JEROME
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 03/29/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2020
Charge(s):
- MURDER IN THE SECOND DEGREE
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
|
|FERRELL, LEON ANDREW
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 04/19/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|FREDERICK, JACOB HOWARD
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 02/15/1996
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2020
Charge(s):
- ASSAULT ON POLICE
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
|
|FULTS, TIMOTHY JOE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 01/15/1980
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HEARD, ROGER SYLVESTER
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 02/07/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2020
Charge(s):
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
|
|HILL, STEPHEN LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 10/19/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2020
Charge(s):
|
|HOUSLEY, CRUZ ALLAN
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 06/16/1999
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2020
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN WALKER CO, GA)
|
|HOWELL, MATTHEW LEE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 07/24/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2020
Charge(s):
|
|HUGHES, JEREMY BRYANT
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 09/28/2000
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2020
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
|
|LANKFORD, JADA
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 10/23/1998
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2020
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000.00
|
|LYKES, DUTCHESS RICKETTE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 08/14/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2020
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND
|
|MAYES, HIWAYAHIA JONES
Age at Arrest: 63
Date of Birth: 12/19/1956
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2020
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( ASSAULT)
|
|MOGREN, MICHEAL DENNIS
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 09/01/1963
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2020
Charge(s):
- CONTINUOUS SEXUAL ABUSE OF CHILD
- RAPE
- SEXUAL BATTERY
|
|OLIVE, AMANDA ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 04/14/1982
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2020
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|PARKER, JASMINE MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 05/20/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2020
Charge(s):
|
|PEARSON, NATHAN VAUGHN
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 08/19/1962
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2020
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|
|PEREZ, DAVID
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 07/20/2000
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2020
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|SARDEN, KWAMAINE MAURICE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 02/27/1990
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SEE, DONALD ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 06/17/1960
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SLATTON, COLTON
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 09/24/2001
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2020
Charge(s):
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
- FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|SNYDER, ISAIAH MARTIN
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 01/16/1998
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2020
Charge(s):
|
|STREET, CODY BLAINE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 01/23/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|VAUGHN, GABRIEL LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 07/01/1993
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2020
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|
|WILLIAMS, RANDALL JOSEPH
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 12/11/1970
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2020
Charge(s):
|