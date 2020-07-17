 Friday, July 17, 2020 Weather

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Friday, July 17, 2020

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ADAMS, CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL
4314 NORCROSS CROSS HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
---
ALMOND, KORY LANE
1201 REEVE AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
THEFT OVER 10000
---
ANDERSON, MICHELLE ANTOINETTE
3417 LISA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
ANDERSON-BRAKE, KIMBERLY KAYE
4314 NORCROSS RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN
---
APPUGLIESE, JAMES V
805 HARRIS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF A FIREARM DURING THE COMMISSION OF A
POSSESSION OF HEROIN FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
BALLARD, RODNEY EDWARD
3407 MYRA AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
BARNETT, HONESTY PRESS
Homeless Chattanooga, 37404
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
BOWERS, GORDON J
1309 RAYDINE LN ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
BOYD, LYDELL LEVON
2110 CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374043128
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
BROWNFIELD, JACKLYN RENEE
11291 OLD DAYTON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FTA
---
CANTRELL, JACOB PAUL
2000 E 23RD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
CHOICE, KRESHUNA SARAEL
4503 FAGAN ST APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
COTTON, JEREMY JEROME
7501 PINEWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
MURDER IN THE SECOND DEGREE
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
---
FERRELL, LEON ANDREW
280 CROLL COURT APT 202 CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
FREDERICK, JACOB HOWARD
3617 CRAIG RD APT A CHATT, 37412
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
ASSAULT ON POLICE
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
---
FULTS, TIMOTHY JOE
2000 MYERS COVE RD MCMINNVILLE, 37110
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency:
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HARTLEY, JORDAN REED
11291 OLD DAYTON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FALSE REPORTS
---
HEARD, ROGER SYLVESTER
2610 E 19TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
---
HILL, STEPHEN LEBRON
264 WATER ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101351
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
HOWELL, MATTHEW LEE
103 NEWBY ROAD SE CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
HUGHES, JEREMY BRYANT
4917 15TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
---
JOHNSON, KAMARIA ZAHIRAH
2319 EAST 5TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
---
JONES, DOMINICK A
619 ONEAL ST CHATTANOOA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
JONES, GAMEEL LABRON
1610 S WILLOW ST APT A CHATTANOOGA, 374045142
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
JUAN JACINTO, LORENZO FRANCISCO
,
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
ASSAULT ON POLICE
---
LANKFORD, JADA
404 COREY CIR FT OGLETHORPE, 30742
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION 39160301
THEFT OVER 10000
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
---
LYKES, DUTCHESS RICKETTE
4513 OAKLEY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND
---
MAYES, HIWAYAHIA JONES
2806 CALHAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( ASSAULT)
---
MILLSAPS, MONICA LYNN
1727 EAST 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FALSE REPORTS
---
MITCHELL, JONATHAN N
5555 HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DOMESTIC VANDALISM
---
MOGREN, MICHEAL DENNIS
1146 CHIPPEWAH DRIVE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTINUOUS SEXUAL ABUSE OF CHILD
RAPE
SEXUAL BATTERY
---
MOORE, ANTHONY BLAKE
3308 EASTON STREET RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
NORDLUND, KIRSTIN MARGUERITE
3535 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 374156736
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
OLIVE, AMANDA ELIZABETH
3225 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
PARKER, JASMINE MICHELLE
1715 CARSON ST Chattanooga, 37404
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
PEARSON, NATHAN VAUGHN
5009 IRVIN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
---
PEREZ, DAVID
1627 UNDERWOOD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
ROUSE, KATHRYN PATRICIA
756 OUTLOOK LN CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
---
SARDEN, KWAMAINE MAURICE
3406 WEST MARKET STREET JOHNSON CITY, 37601
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SEE, DONALD ALLEN
5148 EAGLEFEATHER LN OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SLATTON, COLTON
10451 HWY 58 WHITWELL, 37397
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
SNYDER, ISAIAH MARTIN
3314 DODDS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT
---
STREET, CODY BLAINE
47052 US HWY 11 VALLEY HEAD, 35989
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
TERCERO-TERCERA, KATARINA
1808 S BEECH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
---
VAUGHN, GABRIEL LAMAR
2103 APPLING ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
---
WILLIAMS, RANDALL JOSEPH
205 COHULLA ROAD CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR

