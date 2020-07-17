TDOT Contractor To Close Existing On-Ramp From West MLK Boulevard To U.S. 27 North

Beginning at 7 p.m. on Monday, contract crews for the U.S. 27 reconstruction project in downtown Chattanooga will close the existing on-ramp from West MLK Boulevard to U.S. 27 North.

Once this closure is in place, motorists leaving downtown Chattanooga on West MLK Boulevard to travel north on U.S. 27 will be required to detour by making a left turn onto a new loop ramp. This detour will be in place until the new ramp from West MLK Blvd. to U.S. 27 North is completed later this year.

In addition to the detour route using the loop ramp, traffic can also use the ramp from West 4th Street to access U.S. 27 North.

This work is weather dependent. Should weather or unforeseen circumstances postpone this work, it will be rescheduled to take place as soon as possible.

From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live-streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 from any landline or cell phone for travel information, or follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/TN511 for statewide travel or Chattanooga area alerts at www.twitter.com/Chattanooga511 or any of TDOT’s other Twitter pages.

As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and “Know Before You Go!” by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.