Georgia Coronavirus Cases Increase By 3,908; 28 More Deaths

Georgia state health officials reported on Friday there have been 135,183 confirmed cases of coronavirus - an increase of 3,908.



There have been 3,132 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus - 28 more since Thursday.



Hospitalizations are at 14,647 - up 301 since Thursday.

Whitfield County has 53 new cases for a total of 2,070 and another death for a total of 19. Officials said 96 have been hospitalized.



Walker County has added 10 new cases at 402 and 14 deaths.

Nineteen people have been hospitalized.Dade County holds has two new cases for total of 84, and one death. Five have been hospitalized.Catoosa County has 10 new cases for a total of 385 and remains at eight deaths. Twenty-eight have been hospitalized.Chattooga County has an increase of one case at 89 and remains at two deaths. The county has had five hospitalization.Bartow County south of Chattanooga at Cartersville has 1,110 cases and 46 deathsFloyd County (Rome) has 829 cases and remains at 15 deaths.Gordon County (Calhoun) has 653 cases and another death for a total of 19 from coronavirus. Forty-nine have been hospitalized in Gordon County.The cases remain centered around the Atlanta area, with Fulton County reporting 12,584 cases and 335 deaths. Cobb County has 7,972 cases and has 260 deaths. There are now 9,308 cases in Dekalb County (Decatur) and 187 deaths. Gwinnett County has increased to 12,897 cases and has 195 deaths.Dougherty County (Albany) has 2,243 cases and has 157 deaths.