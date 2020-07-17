 Friday, July 17, 2020 95.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


Hamilton County Has Another Death From Coronavirus, 104 New Cases; Hospitalizations, ICU Cases Drop

Friday, July 17, 2020

Hamilton County had another death from the coronavirus, bringing the total to 40. There were 104 new cases in the county as well, reported the Hamilton County Health Department on Friday. 

The hospitalizations in Hamilton County dropped from 114 to 81, with 40 from Hamilton County. Twelve are in intensive care, compared to 23 on Thursday.

Nineteen more people in Tennessee have died from coronavirus, bringing the new toll to 815.

Hamilton County has 104 new cases for a total of 4,043. Tennessee cases went up by 2,279 to a new total of 73,819.  

Officials said 42,734 have recovered in the state. 

Sixty-five more went into the hospital, bringing that total to 3,562 in the state. 

Officials said 1,149,991 have been tested in Tennessee.

Davidson County is listed with 164 deaths - an increase of four. It has had 15,342 cases - up from 14,982.

Shelby County has had 235 deaths, an increase of two, and 15,632 cases - up from 15,324. 

Knoxville is reporting 17 deaths and 2,136 cases - up 221.

Bledsoe County is at 638 cases after an earlier outbreak at the correctional facility at Pikeville. There has been one death.

Bradley County had 51 more cases, bringing the total to 1,165. There has been six deaths.

Rhea County jumped from 13 cases to 188 related to an outbreak among migrant workers at a farm. It is now at 378 cases and no deaths.

Marion County is at 117 cases, up four, and four deaths. Sequatchie County is at 60 cases and no deaths. Grundy County is at 72 cases - up one - and two deaths. Meigs County is at 45 cases and no deaths. Franklin County has 141 cases - up five - and three deaths.



July 17, 2020

Win Set Of Chattanooga In Old Photos, Paul Hiener's Historic Chattanooga Photos In Contest

July 17, 2020

Former Army Ranger Hindmon Gets 51 Months In Federal Prison In "Cream Scheme"

July 17, 2020

Hamilton County Has Another Death From Coronavirus, 104 New Cases; Hospitalizations, ICU Cases Drop


Win a set of books of old photos about Chattanooga in a contest sponsored by Chattanoogan.com. These include Paul Hiener's Historic Chattanooga Photos as well as Chattanooga in Old Photos. ... (click for more)

A former Army Ranger was sentenced to 51 months in prison by Federal Judge Sandy Mattice for his involvement in the “Cream Scheme” that saw him defraud insurors of almost $5.5 million. Billy ... (click for more)

Hamilton County had another death from the coronavirus, bringing the total to 40. There were 104 new cases in the county as well, reported the Hamilton County Health Department on Friday. ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Win Set Of Chattanooga In Old Photos, Paul Hiener's Historic Chattanooga Photos In Contest

Win a set of books of old photos about Chattanooga in a contest sponsored by Chattanoogan.com. These include Paul Hiener's Historic Chattanooga Photos as well as Chattanooga in Old Photos. To enter the contest, click here . There will be 10 sets of the two books given away. Mr. Hiener, a longtime Chattanooga printer and lifelong resident, collected over 3,000 historic ... (click for more)

Former Army Ranger Hindmon Gets 51 Months In Federal Prison In "Cream Scheme"

A former Army Ranger was sentenced to 51 months in prison by Federal Judge Sandy Mattice for his involvement in the “Cream Scheme” that saw him defraud insurors of almost $5.5 million. Billy Hindmon is one of five defendants who have been or will be sentenced because of health care fraud involving compounded creams that were billed to insurance for as much as $15,000 a jar. “I ... (click for more)

Opinion

Taxpayers Should Not Pay If Schools Do Not Open

It's up to Hamilton County administrators to decide whether schools open on time this fall. Likewise, it's up to the Hamilton County school system to make sure our children are educated both academically and socially through interaction with teachers and other students in the classroom. The school system has produced dismal academic results for several years that already do not ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: I'm Voting For Sethi

As early voting begins across Tennessee today for the Aug. 6 primary election, a determined orthopedic trauma surgeon Dr. Manny Sethi is surging in the polls in his role as an outsider. Bill Hagerty, whose roots run deep in the Washington “swamp” and is the hand-picked choice of the Republican Party and most especially President Donald Trump, had a double digit lead in the polls ... (click for more)

Sports

Bethany Burns Edges Colette Murray For CWGA Amateur Title At Black Creek

Play ended Thursday morning in the 2020 CWGA Amateur at Black Creek Golf and Country Club with Bethany Burns edging out the leader from the first two rounds, Colette Murray, for the championship by a score of 223-224. Hazel Davis took first place net with a score of 226. Champions Flight - Open Division 1st Place - Gross - Bethany Burns (79, 70, 74 - 223 Total) 2nd Place ... (click for more)

UTC Women's Track And Field Posts No. 2 GPA In Nation

The Chattanooga women’s track and field team posted the second-highest GPA in the nation and was named an All-Academic Team by the United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) Thursday. “We are very proud of our women’s team,” Mocs head coach Andy Meyer said upon receiving the news. “These young ladies were able to focus on the classroom task ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors