Hamilton County Has Another Death From Coronavirus, 104 New Cases; Hospitalizations, ICU Cases Drop

Hamilton County had another death from the coronavirus, bringing the total to 40. There were 104 new cases in the county as well, reported the Hamilton County Health Department on Friday.

The hospitalizations in Hamilton County dropped from 114 to 81, with 40 from Hamilton County. Twelve are in intensive care, compared to 23 on Thursday.

Nineteen more people in Tennessee have died from coronavirus, bringing the new toll to 815.

Hamilton County has 104 new cases for a total of 4,043. Tennessee cases went up by 2,279 to a new total of 73,819.

Officials said 42,734 have recovered in the state.



Sixty-five more went into the hospital, bringing that total to 3,562 in the state.



Officials said 1,149,991 have been tested in Tennessee.



Davidson County is listed with 164 deaths - an increase of four. It has had 15,342 cases - up from 14,982.

Shelby County has had 235 deaths, an increase of two, and 15,632 cases - up from 15,324.



Knoxville is reporting 17 deaths and 2,136 cases - up 221.

Bledsoe County is at 638 cases after an earlier outbreak at the correctional facility at Pikeville. There has been one death.



Bradley County had 51 more cases, bringing the total to 1,165. There has been six deaths.



Rhea County jumped from 13 cases to 188 related to an outbreak among migrant workers at a farm. It is now at 378 cases and no deaths.



Marion County is at 117 cases, up four, and four deaths. Sequatchie County is at 60 cases and no deaths. Grundy County is at 72 cases - up one - and two deaths. Meigs County is at 45 cases and no deaths. Franklin County has 141 cases - up five - and three deaths.

