Governor Gives Temporary Reprieve To Harold Wayne Nichols

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee released said Friday, “I am granting Harold Wayne Nichols a temporary reprieve from execution until December 31, 2020, due to the challenges and disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The execution had bee set for Aug. 4.

Nichols earlier had chosen the electric chair for carrying out the death penalty.

Family members of the victims were not happy with the decision.

Capt. Flippo Hicks said on Facebook, "You know I am beyond words. The Tennessee state attorney general's office just called me and said the governor has given Harold Wayne Nichols a reprieve because of the Covid. He was to be executed Aug. 4 and now it will not happen this year at all.

"Our family and several others have waited for 32 years and now it will not happen this year.

"Many of you will remember back in 1988 when he raped and killed Karen Pulley. Well, our daughter-in-law was his second victim. He tried to kill her after he raped her and the only thing saved her was God and the brass candle stick he was beating her with broke.

"Please pray for all families involved."