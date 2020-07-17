Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday:

I. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson.



II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Mitchell).



III. Special Presentation.



IV. Minute Approval.



Order of Business for City Council



V. Ordinances – Final Reading:



PLANNING



a. 2020-0076 Tommy Austin (R-2 Residential Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial

Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning

Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 813A Signal Mountain Road, from R-2

Residential Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone.

(District 1)(Recommended for approval by Planning and recommended for denial by Staff)b. 2020-0072 Pratt & Associates, LLC (R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone).An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, ZoningOrdinance, so as to rezone properties located at 5235 and 5243 Old Hixson Pike and5117 (Part) and 5120 Gooden Lane, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 ResidentialZone, subject to certain conditions. (District 3) (Recommended for approval byPlanning)c. 2020-0066 SEI Ventures of TN, LLC (M-1 Manufacturing Zone to UGC UrbanGeneral Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II,Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 1933 and 1939Central Avenue and 1936 Myrtle Street, from M-1 Manufacturing Zone to UGCUrban General Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 7)(Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)d. 2020-0071 Allen Jones (M-3 Warehouse and Wholesale Zone to C-5 NeighborhoodCommercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1701 Dodson Avenue, fromM-3 Warehouse and Wholesale Zone to C-5 Neighborhood Commercial Zone.(District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)e. 2020-0074 Joseph Ingram (R-2 Residential Zone to R-T/Z ResidentialTownhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code,Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 2202Bennett Avenue, from R-2 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/ZeroLot Line, subject to certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approvalby Planning and Staff)f. 2020-0075 Matt Lyle (R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone to UGCUrban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code,Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 1001 and1003 South Beech Street, from R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone toUGC Urban General Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 8)(Recommended for approval by Planning and recommended for denial by Staff)(Staff approves lifting all conditions on Ordinance No. 13265)g. 2020-0070 Joseph Ingram (R-2 Residential Zone to RT-1 Residential TownhouseZone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, ZoningOrdinance, so as to rezone properties located at 2501 and 2505 East 12th Street and1024 Peachtree Street, from R-2 Residential Zone to RT-1 Residential TownhouseZone. (District 9) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)POLICEh. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 16, Sections 16-59 -16-66, regarding the Police Advisory and Review Committee. (Alternate Version)VI. Ordinances – First Reading:PLANNINGa. 2020-0038 ASA Engineering (R-1 Residential Zone to C-4 Planned CommerceCenter Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38,Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 7301 Shallowford Road, fromR-1 Residential Zone to C-4 Planned Commerce Center Zone, subject to certainconditions. (District 4) (Recommended for approval by Planning) (Deferredfrom 06-09-2020)2020-0038 ASA Engineering (R-1 Residential Zone to C-4 Planned CommerceCenter Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38,Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 7301 Shallowford Road, fromR-1 Residential Zone to C-4 Planned Commerce Center Zone, subject to certainconditions. (Staff Version)2020-0038 ASA Engineering (R-1 Residential Zone to C-4 Planned CommerceCenter Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38,Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 7301 Shallowford Road, fromR-1 Residential Zone to C-4 Planned Commerce Center Zone. (Applicant Version)PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATIONPublic Worksb. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 26, Article IV,Section 26-91, Fee Schedule – Municipal Golf Courses and Chapter 26, Article 1,Section 26-17, Other Acts Prohibited.VII. Resolutions:COUNCIL OFFICEa. A resolution to confirm the re-appointment of Bill Lockhart to the SportsAuthority Board representing District 7 with a term ending July 31, 2025.(Added with permission of Chairman Henderson)ECONOMIC AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENTb. A resolution authorizing the Mayor to enter into an Amendment No. 1 to Non-ProfitLease Standard Form Agreement, in substantially the form attached, with ForgottenChild Fund, Inc., to amend the renewal options to one additional term of six (6)months.FINANCEc. A resolution authorizing the Interim Treasurer to execute a contract withE-Government Solutions for the implementation and maintenance of a city widemunicipal property tax billing and collection software system for three (3) yearsbeginning July 1, 2020, plus two (2) one year extensions, for an annual amount not toexceed $64,000.00.MAYOR’S OFFICEd. A resolution authorizing the Director of the Office of Multicultural Affairs to releasethe third payment of the approved contract funds to CoLab for KIVA for Fiscal Year2020, in the amount of $43,000.00.PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATIONPublic Workse. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works toapply for and, if awarded, accept a Tourism Enhancement Grant for the enhancementof existing tourism needs at the Aquarium Plaza, for an amount up to $75,000.00.f. A resolution authorizing year one (1) of a five (5) year term for the on-call blanketcontract(s) for on-call design and plan production services, Contract No.S-20-004-100, with the following firms: (1) WK Dickson; (2) Volkert; (3) BargeDesign; (4) S&ME; (5) RK&K; (6) Geosyntec; (7) CTI; (8) Croy; (9) Chazen; (10)Brown & Caldwell; and (11) Arcadis, that each consultant qualified for the renewal ofthe five (5), one (1) year blanket contracts for professional services estimated at$250,000.00 total annually for all eleven (11) professional firms for use by alldepartments.VIII. Purchases.IX. Other Business.X. Committee Reports.XI. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.XII. Adjournment.TUESDAY, JULY 28, 2020CITY COUNCIL AGENDA6:00 PM1. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson.2. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Vice-Chairman Smith).3. Special Presentation.4. Minute Approval.Order of Business for City Council5. Ordinances - Final Reading:PLANNINGa. 2020-0038 ASA Engineering (R-1 Residential Zone to C-4 Planned CommerceCenter Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38,Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 7301 Shallowford Road, fromR-1 Residential Zone to C-4 Planned Commerce Center Zone, subject to certainconditions. (District 4) (Recommended for approval by Planning) (Deferredfrom 06-09-2020)2020-0038 ASA Engineering (R-1 Residential Zone to C-4 Planned CommerceCenter Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38,Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 7301 Shallowford Road, fromR-1 Residential Zone to C-4 Planned Commerce Center Zone, subject to certainconditions. (Staff Version)2020-0038 ASA Engineering (R-1 Residential Zone to C-4 Planned CommerceCenter Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38,Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 7301 Shallowford Road, fromR-1 Residential Zone to C-4 Planned Commerce Center Zone. (Applicant Version)PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATIONPublic Worksb. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 26, Article IV,Section 26-91, Fee Schedule – Municipal Golf Courses and Chapter 26, Article 1,Section 26-17, Other Acts Prohibited.6. Ordinances - First Reading: (None)7. Resolutions:ECONOMIC AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENTa. A resolution authorizing the Mayor to enter into a Fifth Amendment to LeaseAgreement with East Nooga, LLC, in substantially the form attached, for a senioractivity meeting space in the portion of Eastgate Town Center at 5600 Brainerd Road,for an additional term of one (1) year, for the amount of $7,048.29 per month, for atotal amount of $84,579.48. (District 6)b. A resolution authorizing the Mayor to enter into a First Agreement to Exercise Optionto Renew with Helen Ross McNabb Center, in substantially the form attached, for120 sq. ft. of office space in a portion of the Family Justice Center located at 5705Uptain Road, identified as Tax Map No. 157M-A-012, for an additional term of two(2) years, in the amount of $2,640.00. (District 6)c. A resolution authorizing the Mayor to enter into a First Agreement to Exercise Optionto Renew with Legal Aid of East Tennessee, Inc., in substantially the form attached,for 454 sq. ft. of office space in a portion of the Family Justice Center located at 5705Uptain Road, identified as Tax Map No. 157M-A-012, for an additional term of two(2) years, in the amount of $9,988.00. (District 6)d. A resolution authorizing the Mayor to enter into a First Agreement to Exercise Optionto Renew with Partnership for Families, Children, and Adults, Inc., in substantiallythe form attached, for 107 sq. ft. of office space in a portion of the Family JusticeCenter located at 5705 Uptain Road, identified as Tax Map No. 157M-A-012, for anadditional term of two (2) years, in the amount of $2,354.00. (District 6)e. A resolution authorizing the Mayor to enter into a First Agreement to Exercise Optionto Renew with Prevent Child Abuse Tennessee, in substantially the form attached, for311 sq. ft. of office space in a portion of the Family Justice Center located at 5705Uptain Road, identified as Tax Map No. 157M-A-012, for an additional term of two(2) years, in the amount of $6,842.00. (District 6)f. A resolution authorizing the Mayor to enter into a First Agreement to Exercise Optionto Renew with Southern Adventist University, in substantially the form attached, for785 sq. ft. of office space in a portion of the Family Justice Center located at 5705Uptain Road, identified as Tax Map No. 157M-A-012, for an additional term of two(2) years, in the amount of $17,270.00. (District 6)g. A resolution authorizing the Mayor to enter into a Lease Agreement with ErwinMarine Riverfront, LLC, in substantially the form attached, for the lease andmanagement of the Ross’s Landing Marina Properties, as defined in the LeaseAgreement, for a term of ten (10) years with the option to renew for two (2)additional terms of five (5) years each, with rent at a sum equal to a percentage of theannual gross revenue of tenant made from or upon the premises at a rent factor ofthree and a half (3.5%) percent of gross revenue derived from the premises. (District7)LEGALh. A resolution authorizing the Office of the City Attorney to engage the various lawfirms listed below for legal services in general litigation matters; corporate,transactional, intellectual property & administrative matters; labor & employmentmatters; planning & zoning matters; and government relations matters for the periodof July 1, 2020 through June 30, 2021.MAYOR’S OFFICEi. A resolution to confirm the Mayor’s reappointment of Tom Snow to the ChattanoogaMetropolitan Airport Authority Board.PLANNINGj. A resolution adopting the Historic River to Ridge Area Plan (Area 3) withmodifications to the following sections described herein. (Districts 5, 8 & 9) (RPAVersion)A resolution adopting the Historic River to Ridge Area Plan (Area 3) withmodifications to the following sections described herein. (Staff Version)A resolution adopting the Historic River to Ridge Area Plan (Area 3) withmodifications to the following sections described herein. (Planning CommissionVersion)PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATIONPublic Worksk. A resolution authorizing the approval of Change Order No. 5 for CH2M HillEngineers, Inc. relative to Contract No. W-15-002-101, Friars Branch SouthChickamauga Creek 5 Interceptor Rehabilitation, for additional professional servicesin the amount of $85,316.00, for a revised contract amount of $1,229,306.00.(Districts 5 & 6)YOUTH AND FAMILY DEVELOPMENTl. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Youth and FamilyDevelopment to allow funds previously donated to the Office of FamilyEmpowerment by Chattanooga Gas to be transferred to Greenspaces to administer thegrant program to families impacted by COVID-19 and tornado recovery on behalf ofthe City of Chattanooga’s Youth and Family Development Department andChattanooga Gas, in the amount of $60,000.00.m. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Youth and FamilyDevelopment to provide services to 200 children through collaboration between HeadStart/Early Head Start grant and Chambliss Center of Children, Pro Re Bona DayNursery, Maurice Kirby Day Care Center, Children’s Academy for Education andLearning, Volunteer Community School, Childcare Network (Redlands Road andHamill Road) and Signal Center, for a total amount of $981,349.00.8. Purchases.9. Other Business.10. Committee Reports.11. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.12. Adjournment.