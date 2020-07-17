Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday:
I. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson.
II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Mitchell).
III. Special Presentation.
IV. Minute Approval.
Order of Business for City Council
V. Ordinances – Final Reading:
PLANNING
a. 2020-0076 Tommy Austin (R-2 Residential Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial
Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning
Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 813A Signal Mountain Road, from R-2
Residential Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone.
(District 1)
(Recommended for approval by Planning and recommended for denial by Staff)
b. 2020-0072 Pratt & Associates, LLC (R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone).
An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning
Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 5235 and 5243 Old Hixson Pike and
5117 (Part) and 5120 Gooden Lane, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential
Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 3) (Recommended for approval by
Planning)
c. 2020-0066 SEI Ventures of TN, LLC (M-1 Manufacturing Zone to UGC Urban
General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II,
Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 1933 and 1939
Central Avenue and 1936 Myrtle Street, from M-1 Manufacturing Zone to UGC
Urban General Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 7)
(Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)
d. 2020-0071 Allen Jones (M-3 Warehouse and Wholesale Zone to C-5 Neighborhood
Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter
38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1701 Dodson Avenue, from
M-3 Warehouse and Wholesale Zone to C-5 Neighborhood Commercial Zone.
(District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)
e. 2020-0074 Joseph Ingram (R-2 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential
Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code,
Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 2202
Bennett Avenue, from R-2 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero
Lot Line, subject to certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval
by Planning and Staff)
f. 2020-0075 Matt Lyle (R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone to UGC
Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code,
Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 1001 and
1003 South Beech Street, from R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone to
UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 8)
(Recommended for approval by Planning and recommended for denial by Staff)
(Staff approves lifting all conditions on Ordinance No. 13265)
g. 2020-0070 Joseph Ingram (R-2 Residential Zone to RT-1 Residential Townhouse
Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning
Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 2501 and 2505 East 12th Street and
1024 Peachtree Street, from R-2 Residential Zone to RT-1 Residential Townhouse
Zone. (District 9) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)
POLICE
h. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 16, Sections 16-59 -
16-66, regarding the Police Advisory and Review Committee. (Alternate Version)
VI. Ordinances – First Reading:
PLANNING
a. 2020-0038 ASA Engineering (R-1 Residential Zone to C-4 Planned Commerce
Center Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38,
Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 7301 Shallowford Road, from
R-1 Residential Zone to C-4 Planned Commerce Center Zone, subject to certain
conditions. (District 4) (Recommended for approval by Planning) (Deferred
from 06-09-2020)
2020-0038 ASA Engineering (R-1 Residential Zone to C-4 Planned Commerce
Center Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38,
Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 7301 Shallowford Road, from
R-1 Residential Zone to C-4 Planned Commerce Center Zone, subject to certain
conditions. (Staff Version)
2020-0038 ASA Engineering (R-1 Residential Zone to C-4 Planned Commerce
Center Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38,
Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 7301 Shallowford Road, from
R-1 Residential Zone to C-4 Planned Commerce Center Zone. (Applicant Version)
PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATION
Public Works
b. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 26, Article IV,
Section 26-91, Fee Schedule – Municipal Golf Courses and Chapter 26, Article 1,
Section 26-17, Other Acts Prohibited.
VII. Resolutions:
COUNCIL OFFICE
a. A resolution to confirm the re-appointment of Bill Lockhart to the Sports
Authority Board representing District 7 with a term ending July 31, 2025.
(Added with permission of Chairman Henderson)
ECONOMIC AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT
b. A resolution authorizing the Mayor to enter into an Amendment No. 1 to Non-Profit
Lease Standard Form Agreement, in substantially the form attached, with Forgotten
Child Fund, Inc., to amend the renewal options to one additional term of six (6)
months.
FINANCE
c. A resolution authorizing the Interim Treasurer to execute a contract with
E-Government Solutions for the implementation and maintenance of a city wide
municipal property tax billing and collection software system for three (3) years
beginning July 1, 2020, plus two (2) one year extensions, for an annual amount not to
exceed $64,000.00.
MAYOR’S OFFICE
d. A resolution authorizing the Director of the Office of Multicultural Affairs to release
the third payment of the approved contract funds to CoLab for KIVA for Fiscal Year
2020, in the amount of $43,000.00.
PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATION
Public Works
e. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to
apply for and, if awarded, accept a Tourism Enhancement Grant for the enhancement
of existing tourism needs at the Aquarium Plaza, for an amount up to $75,000.00.
f. A resolution authorizing year one (1) of a five (5) year term for the on-call blanket
contract(s) for on-call design and plan production services, Contract No.
S-20-004-100, with the following firms: (1) WK Dickson; (2) Volkert; (3) Barge
Design; (4) S&ME; (5) RK&K; (6) Geosyntec; (7) CTI; (8) Croy; (9) Chazen; (10)
Brown & Caldwell; and (11) Arcadis, that each consultant qualified for the renewal of
the five (5), one (1) year blanket contracts for professional services estimated at
$250,000.00 total annually for all eleven (11) professional firms for use by all
departments.
VIII. Purchases.
IX. Other Business.
X. Committee Reports.
XI. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.
XII. Adjournment.
TUESDAY, JULY 28, 2020
CITY COUNCIL AGENDA
6:00 PM
1. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson.
2. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Vice-Chairman Smith).
3. Special Presentation.
4. Minute Approval.
Order of Business for City Council
5. Ordinances - Final Reading:
PLANNING
a. 2020-0038 ASA Engineering (R-1 Residential Zone to C-4 Planned Commerce
Center Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38,
Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 7301 Shallowford Road, from
R-1 Residential Zone to C-4 Planned Commerce Center Zone, subject to certain
conditions. (District 4) (Recommended for approval by Planning) (Deferred
from 06-09-2020)
2020-0038 ASA Engineering (R-1 Residential Zone to C-4 Planned Commerce
Center Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38,
Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 7301 Shallowford Road, from
R-1 Residential Zone to C-4 Planned Commerce Center Zone, subject to certain
conditions. (Staff Version)
2020-0038 ASA Engineering (R-1 Residential Zone to C-4 Planned Commerce
Center Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38,
Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 7301 Shallowford Road, from
R-1 Residential Zone to C-4 Planned Commerce Center Zone. (Applicant Version)
PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATION
Public Works
b. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 26, Article IV,
Section 26-91, Fee Schedule – Municipal Golf Courses and Chapter 26, Article 1,
Section 26-17, Other Acts Prohibited.
6. Ordinances - First Reading: (None)
7. Resolutions:
ECONOMIC AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT
a. A resolution authorizing the Mayor to enter into a Fifth Amendment to Lease
Agreement with East Nooga, LLC, in substantially the form attached, for a senior
activity meeting space in the portion of Eastgate Town Center at 5600 Brainerd Road,
for an additional term of one (1) year, for the amount of $7,048.29 per month, for a
total amount of $84,579.48. (District 6)
b. A resolution authorizing the Mayor to enter into a First Agreement to Exercise Option
to Renew with Helen Ross McNabb Center, in substantially the form attached, for
120 sq. ft. of office space in a portion of the Family Justice Center located at 5705
Uptain Road, identified as Tax Map No. 157M-A-012, for an additional term of two
(2) years, in the amount of $2,640.00. (District 6)
c. A resolution authorizing the Mayor to enter into a First Agreement to Exercise Option
to Renew with Legal Aid of East Tennessee, Inc., in substantially the form attached,
for 454 sq. ft. of office space in a portion of the Family Justice Center located at 5705
Uptain Road, identified as Tax Map No. 157M-A-012, for an additional term of two
(2) years, in the amount of $9,988.00. (District 6)
d. A resolution authorizing the Mayor to enter into a First Agreement to Exercise Option
to Renew with Partnership for Families, Children, and Adults, Inc., in substantially
the form attached, for 107 sq. ft. of office space in a portion of the Family Justice
Center located at 5705 Uptain Road, identified as Tax Map No. 157M-A-012, for an
additional term of two (2) years, in the amount of $2,354.00. (District 6)
e. A resolution authorizing the Mayor to enter into a First Agreement to Exercise Option
to Renew with Prevent Child Abuse Tennessee, in substantially the form attached, for
311 sq. ft. of office space in a portion of the Family Justice Center located at 5705
Uptain Road, identified as Tax Map No. 157M-A-012, for an additional term of two
(2) years, in the amount of $6,842.00. (District 6)
f. A resolution authorizing the Mayor to enter into a First Agreement to Exercise Option
to Renew with Southern Adventist University, in substantially the form attached, for
785 sq. ft. of office space in a portion of the Family Justice Center located at 5705
Uptain Road, identified as Tax Map No. 157M-A-012, for an additional term of two
(2) years, in the amount of $17,270.00. (District 6)
g. A resolution authorizing the Mayor to enter into a Lease Agreement with Erwin
Marine Riverfront, LLC, in substantially the form attached, for the lease and
management of the Ross’s Landing Marina Properties, as defined in the Lease
Agreement, for a term of ten (10) years with the option to renew for two (2)
additional terms of five (5) years each, with rent at a sum equal to a percentage of the
annual gross revenue of tenant made from or upon the premises at a rent factor of
three and a half (3.5%) percent of gross revenue derived from the premises. (District
7)
LEGAL
h. A resolution authorizing the Office of the City Attorney to engage the various law
firms listed below for legal services in general litigation matters; corporate,
transactional, intellectual property & administrative matters; labor & employment
matters; planning & zoning matters; and government relations matters for the period
of July 1, 2020 through June 30, 2021.
MAYOR’S OFFICE
i. A resolution to confirm the Mayor’s reappointment of Tom Snow to the Chattanooga
Metropolitan Airport Authority Board.
PLANNING
j. A resolution adopting the Historic River to Ridge Area Plan (Area 3) with
modifications to the following sections described herein. (Districts 5, 8 & 9) (RPA
Version)
A resolution adopting the Historic River to Ridge Area Plan (Area 3) with
modifications to the following sections described herein. (Staff Version)
A resolution adopting the Historic River to Ridge Area Plan (Area 3) with
modifications to the following sections described herein. (Planning Commission
Version)
PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATION
Public Works
k. A resolution authorizing the approval of Change Order No. 5 for CH2M Hill
Engineers, Inc. relative to Contract No. W-15-002-101, Friars Branch South
Chickamauga Creek 5 Interceptor Rehabilitation, for additional professional services
in the amount of $85,316.00, for a revised contract amount of $1,229,306.00.
(Districts 5 & 6)
YOUTH AND FAMILY DEVELOPMENT
l. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Youth and Family
Development to allow funds previously donated to the Office of Family
Empowerment by Chattanooga Gas to be transferred to Greenspaces to administer the
grant program to families impacted by COVID-19 and tornado recovery on behalf of
the City of Chattanooga’s Youth and Family Development Department and
Chattanooga Gas, in the amount of $60,000.00.
m. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Youth and Family
Development to provide services to 200 children through collaboration between Head
Start/Early Head Start grant and Chambliss Center of Children, Pro Re Bona Day
Nursery, Maurice Kirby Day Care Center, Children’s Academy for Education and
Learning, Volunteer Community School, Childcare Network (Redlands Road and
Hamill Road) and Signal Center, for a total amount of $981,349.00.
8. Purchases.
9. Other Business.
10. Committee Reports.
11. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.
12. Adjournment.