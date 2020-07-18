Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ADAMS, ETHAN LAMAR
212 OLD FORT RD SALE CREEK, 37373
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
ASKEW, DALYN KYLE
1446 ELM ST LUPTON CITY, 37351
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
BURGLARY
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
---
BEARDEN, JEFRREY WAYNE
1639 E 50TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $10
---
BROBST, NICOLE BERYL
10812 MEADOW VIEW ROAD GEORGETOWN, 37336
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT (SIMPLE)
---
BRYAN, JAMES M
9218 DAYTON PIKE LOT 82 SODDY DAISY, 37343
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT
---
CARTER, KEITH DEWANE
4800 JEFFERY LN CHATTANOOGA, 374102125
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
---
CASH, DANIEL BLAKE
4302 SEMECA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37409
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
CHIPPOLETTI, AARON ALLEN
9317 SOMERSET DR OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
THEFT OF PROPERTY CONSPIRACY TO COMMIT
---
CUMMINGS, JOHN W
5501 MULLINS COVE RD WHITWELL, 37397
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
EASTING, DARRELL LEBRON
3902 BLANCHARD STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
---
EDWARDS, JAMES CLARENCE
3703B REDDING RD Red Bank, 374154121
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND
POSSESSION OF HEROIN FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
ELEAZER, JAMES ALLEN
3933 ROSALYN LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
---
ELLIOTT, BOBBY WAYNE
HOMELESS RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
GAYTON, RICHARD STEVEN
1758 E BOY SCOUT ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
GLISSON, NATHANIEL THOMAS
5540 JONQUIL LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
GREENWAY, MARK
2701 PLEASANT GROVE PL SW CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HALL, THEODORE DEWAYNE
5574 EAST BRAINERD RD CHATTANOOGA, 374062226
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (GUN)
---
HEDGEPATH, AARON BLAKE
1910 BURMA ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HEFFNER, THOMAS JAMES
1202 POPLAR STREET APT A CHATTANOOGA, 374023824
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FELON CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
CAR JACKING
---
JEFFRIES, CURTIS DENARD
23 DOGWOOD TRL RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
---
JOSEY, CEDRIC LEBRON
1920 GUNBARREL ROAD APT 302 CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
---
LEASTER, CHARLETTE DENISE
2419 N CREST RD CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
HARASSMENT
---
LEE, ELIZABETH ANN
4307 FOUNTIAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
LOCKHART, ELIZABETH ANN
7725 CECELIA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37401
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN DADE CO, GA)
---
LOTT, ERWIN LEE
907 JARVIS AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
---
MASENGALE, KEYSHA MICHELE
9133 YVONNE LANE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
MCCAMEY, MARCUS CAMERON
5508 BELAIR DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT UNDER $500)
---
MCCULLOUGH, JESSE
2308 BARBAR LANE SODDY DAISY, 37343
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,
---
MCNEW, BRIAN SCOTT
6447 COLT LANE HARRISON, 373419530
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
SPEEDING
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
---
ODOM, LOGAN MARQUESE
7713 NAUTICA WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
---
OLIVER, RICHARD HAYS
1503 S HIGHLAND PARK AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374044924
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FORGERY
BURGLARY
---
OWENS, JERRY EUGENE
71 JOHN STREET TRENTON, 30752
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency:
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
---
PARIS, DEQUAN
852 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
---
PENN, CHRISTOPHER JEROD
2025 OCOEE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
POSELY, JEFFERY BLAND
4931 SWAN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
---
PROCTOR, JUSTIN R
8877 SEDMAN ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
RAY, JONATHON MINTELL
1235 EAST 5TH STREE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
RAY, STEVEN DEWAYNE
3255 LOUSE CREEK RD LYNCHBURG, 37352
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
ROBINSON, COURTNEY TRUMINE
119 ARLINGTON TERRACE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
STEPHENS, FRANKLIN CONNELL
2000 EAST 23 ST APT132 CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 66 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
TILFORD, JOSHUA A
4703 MICHIGAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37409
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
---
VAUGHN, VERNTEZ LASETH
270 ELMWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
WEBB, JAMES WESLEY
540 QURRAY RD DUNLAP, 37327
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
WHEELER, DEMETRIA SHANICE
104 N ST MARKS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
WILLIAMS, CAMERON DEQUINTEZ
215 WEST NEWBERRY CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
