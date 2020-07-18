Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ADAMS, ETHAN LAMAR

212 OLD FORT RD SALE CREEK, 37373

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

ASKEW, DALYN KYLE

1446 ELM ST LUPTON CITY, 37351

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

ASSAULT

BURGLARY

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

---

BEARDEN, JEFRREY WAYNE

1639 E 50TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $10

---

BROBST, NICOLE BERYL

10812 MEADOW VIEW ROAD GEORGETOWN, 37336

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

ASSAULT (SIMPLE)

---

BRYAN, JAMES M

9218 DAYTON PIKE LOT 82 SODDY DAISY, 37343

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

ASSAULT

---

CARTER, KEITH DEWANE

4800 JEFFERY LN CHATTANOOGA, 374102125

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

---

CASH, DANIEL BLAKE

4302 SEMECA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37409

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

CHIPPOLETTI, AARON ALLEN

9317 SOMERSET DR OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

THEFT OF PROPERTY CONSPIRACY TO COMMIT

---

CUMMINGS, JOHN W

5501 MULLINS COVE RD WHITWELL, 37397

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

---

EASTING, DARRELL LEBRON

3902 BLANCHARD STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

---

EDWARDS, JAMES CLARENCE

3703B REDDING RD Red Bank, 374154121

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND

POSSESSION OF HEROIN FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

ELEAZER, JAMES ALLEN

3933 ROSALYN LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

---

ELLIOTT, BOBBY WAYNE

HOMELESS RED BANK, 37415

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

GAYTON, RICHARD STEVEN

1758 E BOY SCOUT ROAD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

GLISSON, NATHANIEL THOMAS

5540 JONQUIL LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

GREENWAY, MARK

2701 PLEASANT GROVE PL SW CLEVELAND, 37311

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

HALL, THEODORE DEWAYNE

5574 EAST BRAINERD RD CHATTANOOGA, 374062226

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY (GUN)

---

HEDGEPATH, AARON BLAKE

1910 BURMA ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

HEFFNER, THOMAS JAMES

1202 POPLAR STREET APT A CHATTANOOGA, 374023824

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

FELON CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON

CAR JACKING

---

JEFFRIES, CURTIS DENARD

23 DOGWOOD TRL RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

---

JOSEY, CEDRIC LEBRON

1920 GUNBARREL ROAD APT 302 CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY

---

LEASTER, CHARLETTE DENISE

2419 N CREST RD CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER

HARASSMENT

---

LEE, ELIZABETH ANN

4307 FOUNTIAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

LOCKHART, ELIZABETH ANN

7725 CECELIA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37401

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN DADE CO, GA)

---

LOTT, ERWIN LEE

907 JARVIS AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

---

MASENGALE, KEYSHA MICHELE

9133 YVONNE LANE HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

MCCAMEY, MARCUS CAMERON

5508 BELAIR DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT UNDER $500)

---

MCCULLOUGH, JESSE

2308 BARBAR LANE SODDY DAISY, 37343

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,

---

MCNEW, BRIAN SCOTT

6447 COLT LANE HARRISON, 373419530

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

SPEEDING

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

---

ODOM, LOGAN MARQUESE

7713 NAUTICA WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)

---

OLIVER, RICHARD HAYS

1503 S HIGHLAND PARK AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374044924

Age at Arrest: 60 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FORGERY

BURGLARY

---

OWENS, JERRY EUGENE

71 JOHN STREET TRENTON, 30752

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency:

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)---PARIS, DEQUAN852 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaUNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON---PENN, CHRISTOPHER JEROD2025 OCOEE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---POSELY, JEFFERY BLAND4931 SWAN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 61 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)---PROCTOR, JUSTIN R8877 SEDMAN ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT---RAY, JONATHON MINTELL1235 EAST 5TH STREE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT---RAY, STEVEN DEWAYNE3255 LOUSE CREEK RD LYNCHBURG, 37352Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---ROBINSON, COURTNEY TRUMINE119 ARLINGTON TERRACE CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---STEPHENS, FRANKLIN CONNELL2000 EAST 23 ST APT132 CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 66 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---TILFORD, JOSHUA A4703 MICHIGAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37409Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDISORDERLY CONDUCTOBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY---VAUGHN, VERNTEZ LASETH270 ELMWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEARDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---WEBB, JAMES WESLEY540 QURRAY RD DUNLAP, 37327Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---WHEELER, DEMETRIA SHANICE104 N ST MARKS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---WILLIAMS, CAMERON DEQUINTEZ215 WEST NEWBERRY CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

