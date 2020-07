Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BALL, CURTIS EDWIN

8334 SPRINGFIELD RD SODDYDAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

---

BRINKLEY, MICHAEL RAY

803 S Moore Rd Chattanooga, 374122955

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

---

BROWN, ADANA J

3614 ALTAMIRA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

---

BRYSON, RYAN ANDREW

6341 FAIREST DR HARRISON, 373419202

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (4TH OFFENSE)

---

CODY, PATRICK

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA,

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

---

COTHRAN, EDWARD ALLEN

10120 CLAIRE CIR SODDY DAISY, 373794080

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA

SHOPLIFTING (THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1000)

AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL LITTERING

DRIVING ON REVOKED

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

FELONY EVADING ARREST

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

RESISTING ARREST

---

DAILEY, BRANDON MITCHELL

705 PARKSON RD ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency:

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

---

DOBBINS, ROGER ALAN

325 CHURCH ST SHERWOOD, 37376

Age at Arrest: 58 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN JACKSON AL)

---

EVANS, KIMA AHMAD

8337 GLENSHIRE LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSS.

OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCESIMPLE POSSESSION/CAUSAL EXCHANGE---GARNER, TYLER LYNN4110 EALY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---HARTLEY, JORDAN REED11291 OLD DAYTON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyREGISTRATION, EXPIREDFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS---HIGGINS, JACOB A207 GRAYSON RD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTRETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICERRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSEVADING ARRESTFOLLOWING TOO CLOSELYSEAT BELT LAW VIOLATIONLEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE---JOHNSON, JAYLEN3425 THROUGH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374111449Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Chatt. Housing AuthorityDOMESTIC ASSAULT---KYLE, CHARLTON DUANE7754 NAUTICAL WAY CHATTANOOGA, 374162721Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSERECKLESS DRIVINGDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED---LEDBETTER, BRYAN KEITH302 S DIAGONAL ST DECHERD, 37324Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)VIOLATION OF PROBATION(DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDVIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPEN---LEDBETTER, KATHLEEN MAY233 SOUTH MAPLE ROAD SHELBYVILLE, 37160Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 500REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---MCREYNOLDS, MARQUIS3307 FRAWLEY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374115022Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO COAPPEAL OF REFUSAL FOR HANDGUN PERMITDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALESPEEDINGDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSETHEFT OF PROPERTY---MEDULA, CHRISTOPHER ALAN905 BURNETT RD SODDY DAISY, 373793965Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSEVADING ARRESTPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)---MYLES, RICKEY RICARDO265 W 37TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---POSLEY, QUENNECHOUS CHRISTINA7310 STANDIFER GAP ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULTAGGRAVATED ASSAULTAGGRAVATED ASSAULTRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFDISORDERLY CONDUCT---PRICE, MONTREL DARRIEL7314 HAVEN HILL LN CHATTANOOGA, 374124188Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGGRAVATED)---ROBINSON, HOLLY SUZETTE3904 GRACELAND TRL CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGSSIMPLE ASSAULT---SAUNDERS, LEE DAVENPORT1811 E 26th St Chattanooga, 374071026Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULTDISORDERLY CONDUCTEVADING ARRESTRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS---SMITH, DYLAN SETH106 D St Chattanooga, 374051812Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBURGLARY OF BUSINESS---SPARKS, BRITTANY YVONNE2516 KIRBY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374043821Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM)---STARLING, LARRYSHA DESHAE719 LARKIN AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFAILURE TO APPEAR---VERSPRILLE, KIMBERLY E1100 S GREENWOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---WEST, ZETTA FRANCES3216 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37408Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---WHEELER, CHARLES DAVID3091 EAST HIGH WAY 136 EAST GORGIA GORGIA, 30728Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULT---WORKS, JAMES ALEXANDER3928 GRACE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $10,000DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSETHEFT OVER $10,000THEFT OVER $1,000THEFT OVER $2,500THEFT UNDER $1,000DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSETHEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000.00DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEREGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATESFELONY EVADING ARRESTRECKLESS DRIVINGTHEFT OF PROPERTYTHEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1000POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

Here are the mug shots:

BALL, CURTIS EDWIN

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 09/12/1978

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY) BRINKLEY, MICHAEL RAY

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 05/27/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2020

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) BROWN, ADANA J

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 12/27/1976

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2020

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT BRYSON, RYAN ANDREW

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 10/02/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2020

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (4TH OFFENSE) CODY, PATRICK

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 12/25/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2020

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED COTHRAN, EDWARD ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 09/12/1968

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2020

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA

SHOPLIFTING (THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1000)

AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL LITTERING

DRIVING ON REVOKED

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

FELONY EVADING ARREST

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

RESISTING ARREST DAILEY, BRANDON MITCHELL

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 04/30/1993

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2020

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE DOBBINS, ROGER ALAN

Age at Arrest: 58

Date of Birth: 11/28/1961

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2020

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN JACKSON AL) EVANS, KIMA AHMAD

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 04/02/1994

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2020

Charge(s):

POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

SIMPLE POSSESSION/CAUSAL EXCHANGE HARTLEY, JORDAN REED

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 03/26/1990

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2020

Charge(s):

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

HIGGINS, JACOB A

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 03/28/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2020

Charge(s):

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

EVADING ARREST

FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE MCREYNOLDS, MARQUIS

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 10/30/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2020

Charge(s):

POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO

APPEAL OF REFUSAL FOR HANDGUN PERMIT

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

SPEEDING

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

THEFT OF PROPERTY MEDULA, CHRISTOPHER ALAN

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 05/29/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2020

Charge(s):

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

EVADING ARREST

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) POSLEY, QUENNECHOUS CHRISTINA

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 08/19/1978

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2020

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

DISORDERLY CONDUCT PRICE, MONTREL DARRIEL

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 10/09/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2020

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGGRAVATED) ROBINSON, HOLLY SUZETTE

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 01/24/1976

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2020

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS

SIMPLE ASSAULT SAUNDERS, LEE DAVENPORT

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 01/12/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2020

Charge(s):

ASSAULT

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

EVADING ARREST

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS SMITH, DYLAN SETH

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 12/17/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2020

Charge(s):

BURGLARY OF BUSINESS SPARKS, BRITTANY YVONNE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 01/17/1989

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM) STARLING, LARRYSHA DESHAE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 11/13/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2020

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR