Georgia Reports 3,251 New Coronavirus Cases; 5 More Deaths In The State

Georgia state health officials reported on Sunday there have been 143,123 confirmed cases of coronavirus - an increase of 3,251.There have been 3,173 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus - 5 more since Saturday.Hospitalizations are at 15,010 - up 49 since Saturday.Whitfield County has 67 new cases for a total of 2,246 and remains at 23. Officials said 100 have been hospitalized.Walker County has added two new cases at 410 and is still at 14 deaths.Nineteen people have been hospitalized.Dade County remains at 87 cases and one death. Five have been hospitalized.Catoosa County has two new cases for a total of 390 and remains at eight deaths. Twenty-eight have been hospitalized.Chattooga County remains at 93 and two deaths. The county has had five hospitalization.Bartow County south of Chattanooga at Cartersville has seven new cases for 1,138 and remains at 46 deaths.Floyd County (Rome) has seven new cases for 860 and remains at 15 deaths.Gordon County (Calhoun) has nine new cases for 670 and remains at 19 deaths from coronavirus. Fifty have been hospitalized in Gordon County.The cases remain centered around the Atlanta area, with Fulton County reporting 13,117 cases and remains at 339 deaths. Cobb County has 8,370 cases and has 264 deaths, up one from Saturday. There are now 9,732 cases in Dekalb County (Decatur) and still 188 deaths. Gwinnett County has increased to 13,444 cases and has 198 deaths, up one from Saturday.Dougherty County (Albany) has 15 new cases for 2,305 and remains at 158 deaths.