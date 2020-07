Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AINSWORTH, CODY DWIGHT

21 FALCON LANE ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

THEFT OVER $1000

---

AYALA, EDWIN SAMUEL

8607 RAMSAY ACRES HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

ASSAULT

---

BUTTS, JIMMY LEE

254 GLENWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 71 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

---

COLE, SAMUEL KEITH

904 W 6TH ST CHICKAMAUGA, 30707

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

---

CROSS, LAURA DEMIG

1611 E 47TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

DAVIS, TERRY LAMOUNT

1239 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063263

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

AGGRAVATED STALKING

---

DOUGLAS, ANTHONY

1365 LOLITA LN CHATTANOOGA, 374213800

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

UNL.

CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON (FELON)POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CODRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALESEAT BELT LAW VIOLATIONDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---DYE, CECIL COREY1251 CIBER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeFAILURE TO APPEAR---ELLIS, ALAN CHRISTOPHER310 MASTERS RD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIASEAT BELT LAW VIOLATIONDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---EVANS, CHARLES WAYNEHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)---FORMAN, SCOTT THOMAS727 E 11th St Chattanooga, 374033104Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---GARNER, TYLER LYNNHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankTHEFT OF PROPERTY---HARGIS, BONNIE SUE400 LOWELL ST CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION---HEARD, TYRONE ANTONIO1816 E 3 RD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaROBBERYCHILD NEGLECTRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS---HUTSON, RONALD ANDREW8208 HIXSON SPRINGS RD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSEVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF ALPRAZOLAM F---IRVIN, MICHAEL LANCE4616 LAKE HAVEN CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN DADE CO, GA---JOHNSON, KEVIN A1744 SANTA BARBAR CIRCLE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBURGLARY---KEITH, JANUARY MARIE3405 CURTIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 60 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaHARASSMENTHARASSMENT---KENNON, JOHN PAUL557 PINEWOOD CIRCLE FORT OGLETHORPE, 30742Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)---KNOX, TRACY LAMAR817 WOODMORE TER CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---LITTLE, GARY STEVEN727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104Age at Arrest: 61 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---LOMNICK, DIANA LATRICE1304 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY---MCGRAW, JEFF MCKENZIE196 YUCCA DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTIONDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---MORGAN, DANIEL LEEHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTYVIOLATION OF PROBATION EVADING ARRESTVIOLATION OF PROBATION RESISTING ARRESTVIOLATION OF PROBATION BURGLARY OF AUTOVIOLATION OF PROBATION BURGLARY OF AUTO---MOSS, MALCOLM JARVIS3756 WILCOX BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceDOMESTIC ASSAULT---MYERS, STEPHEN THEODORE969 8TH ST NE CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Lookout MountainLIGHT LAW VIOLATIONSPEEDINGPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCENO PROOF OF INSURANCE---NEAL, JIMMY LEEHOMELESS CHATANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---NEWMAN, JEFFERY TAYLOR3518 MARTIN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULT---OGLETREE, DAYTON KALVIN4956 BRIGHTON LN HIXSON, 373434256Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFALSE IMPRISONMENT---RAGSDALE, MARCUS LAWON3008 NOA ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)---RAMIREZ, STEVEN JOEL323 FALLEN LEAF DR SODDY, 37379Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---SMITH, ALEXANDER JONATHAN152 HILLCREST CIRCLE RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT---SMITH, MICHAEL LEBRON9505 PIERSON ROAD HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---SMITH, OWEN LEBRON4120 DORRIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---STEPHENS, BRANDON JERMAINE5033 CAMERON LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---SUTTLES, CAROLE MEGAN323 FERNLEAF DR SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---SWAFFORD, THELMA R275 TRIPLETT CIR NW CLEVELAND, 37312Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---TAYLOR, DONTE LAMONTE1119 EAST 35TH STREET PLACE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCECONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONSPOSSESSION OF COCAINE---TURNER, BOBBY RAY1623 WILSON ROAD ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR---WHITE, TIMOTHY E2600 REID DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyASSAULT---WOODRUFF, CHRISTOPHER LEE2110 BLACKBURN ROAD SE LOT 12 CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

