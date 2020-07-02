Health Department And Hamilton County Schools Announce Potential COVID-19 Exposures At CSAS And Brainerd High School Graduations

The Hamilton County Health Department, in partnership with Hamilton County Schools, is notifying the community about potential COVID-19 exposures that occurred at the CSAS High School graduation last Friday and Brainerd High School graduation last Saturday.Case investigations have revealed that each event had a person in attendance while in their infectious period. In both incidences, the individual was an audience member and sat in the stands. They were not students on the field. It is recommended that anyone who attended these events get tested and monitor their symptoms.For a link to COVID-19 symptoms, visit CDC.Free Health Department testing is available Friday at Brainerd High School from 7-11 a.m. Health Department testing sites will be closed Saturday and Sunday in observance of the holiday, and reopen next week at East Lake Academy.“We remind everyone that if you are experiencing any unusual symptoms at this time, please stay home,” said Health Department Administrator Becky Barnes, “Going out for any reason while symptomatic puts others at risk.”For more information, call the Health Department’s COVID-19 hotline at 423-209-8383. The hotline will be open Friday 8 a.m.-4 p.m., but will be closed over the holiday weekend. Do not call Hamilton County Schools for information related to COVID-19 exposures.