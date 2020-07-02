 Thursday, July 2, 2020 89.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


Health Department And Hamilton County Schools Announce Potential COVID-19 Exposures At CSAS And Brainerd High School Graduations

Thursday, July 2, 2020
The Hamilton County Health Department, in partnership with Hamilton County Schools, is notifying the community about potential COVID-19 exposures that occurred at the CSAS High School graduation last Friday and Brainerd High School graduation last Saturday.

Case investigations have revealed that each event had a person in attendance while in their infectious period. In both incidences, the individual was an audience member and sat in the stands. They were not students on the field. It is recommended that anyone who attended these events get tested and monitor their symptoms.
For a link to COVID-19 symptoms, visit CDC.

Free Health Department testing is available Friday at Brainerd High School from 7-11 a.m. Health Department testing sites will be closed Saturday and Sunday in observance of the holiday, and reopen next week at East Lake Academy.

“We remind everyone that if you are experiencing any unusual symptoms at this time, please stay home,” said Health Department Administrator Becky Barnes, “Going out for any reason while symptomatic puts others at risk.”

For more information, call the Health Department’s COVID-19 hotline at 423-209-8383. The hotline will be open Friday 8 a.m.-4 p.m., but will be closed over the holiday weekend. Do not call Hamilton County Schools for information related to COVID-19 exposures. 

July 2, 2020

Final Preparations Being Made For Execution Of Harold Wayne Nichols On Aug. 4

July 2, 2020

Health Department And Hamilton County Schools Announce Potential COVID-19 Exposures At CSAS And Brainerd High School Graduations

July 2, 2020

Popular Red Bank Veterinarian Dr. Charles Conley Dies Suddenly


Final preparations are underway for the execution of Harold Wayne Nichols, who was convicted in Hamilton County Criminal Court of the rape and murder of Karen Pulley in 1988. The execution ... (click for more)

The Hamilton County Health Department, in partnership with Hamilton County Schools, is notifying the community about potential COVID-19 exposures that occurred at the CSAS High School graduation ... (click for more)

Popular Red Bank veterinarian Dr. Charles Conley died suddenly on Tuesday. This Facebook post is from the Red Bank Animal Hospital: "It is with profound sadness that the Red Bank ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Final Preparations Being Made For Execution Of Harold Wayne Nichols On Aug. 4

Final preparations are underway for the execution of Harold Wayne Nichols, who was convicted in Hamilton County Criminal Court of the rape and murder of Karen Pulley in 1988. The execution is currently set for 7 p.m. on Aug. 4. The Tennessee Department of Correction (TDOC) is now accepting applications from recognized Tennessee news organizations to serve as statutorily ... (click for more)

Health Department And Hamilton County Schools Announce Potential COVID-19 Exposures At CSAS And Brainerd High School Graduations

The Hamilton County Health Department, in partnership with Hamilton County Schools, is notifying the community about potential COVID-19 exposures that occurred at the CSAS High School graduation last Friday and Brainerd High School graduation last Saturday. Case investigations have revealed that each event had a person in attendance while in their infectious period. In both ... (click for more)

Opinion

Racism Is Our Real Health Crisis - And Response

In his article Roy Exum said that “This analysis shows that blacks had significantly lower educational attainment and home ownership and almost twice the proportion of households living below the poverty level and unemployed than whites in all age groups." Your quote also goes on to say "Such social factors are posited as “fundamental causes”. So these social factors are the reason ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Our "Real" Health Crisis

Let’s be real honest. Anyone who dares to think that defunding the police is anything more than a terribly-twisted psychology experiment now being pushed by flaming liberals, or a zany “Black Lives Matter” type of ‘money grab,’ has never visited a jail, shared a Subway sandwich with three Chattanooga police officers, or witnessed a Tennessee Highway Patrol officer valiantly working ... (click for more)

Sports

Chattanooga FC Vs. Georgia Revolution Match To Be Broadcast Live On CW Television Network

Chattanooga Football Club is pleased to announce that supporters across the tristate area will be able to watch the first match of the NISA Independent Cup live on local television- a first in Chattanooga FC history. Supporters were thrilled yesterday to learn that Chattanooga’s Football Club will return to play Saturday, July 11 th , 8:00 against Georgia Revolution in the first ... (click for more)

Tennessee Athletics Transitioning to Mobile Ticketing for 2020-21

After successfully introducing a mobile ticketing option for single-game football tickets in 2019, Tennessee Athletics is transitioning to mobile ticketing for all ticket options across all ticketed sports in 2020-21. Mobile tickets, which exist digitally on smart phones and are scanned when entering an athletic venue, promote health and safety via contactless entry while also ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors