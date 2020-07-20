 Tuesday, July 21, 2020 Weather

Hamilton County Has Record Coronavirus Hospitalizations And ICUs, No New Deaths; Tennessee Has 4 More Deaths, 1,639 More Cases

Monday, July 20, 2020

There are 116 people hospitalized on Monday in Hamilton County from the coronavirus, including 51 residents from the county. There are 29 people in ICU in Hamilton County, also a new record.

Hamilton County had 98 more cases of coronavirus, health officials reported on Monday. The new total is 4,360.

The county had no more deaths from the coronavirus, leaving the total at 40.

Four more people in Tennessee have died from coronavirus, bringing the new toll to 847.

Tennessee cases went up by 1,639 to a new total of 79,754.  

Officials said 45,974 have recovered in the state. 

Thirty-one more went into the hospital, bringing that total to 3,712 in the state. 

Officials said 1,214,383 have been tested in Tennessee.

Davidson County is still listed with 166 deaths. It has had 16,223 cases - up from 16,044.

Shelby County remains at 245 deaths and has 16,702 cases - up from 16,468. 

Knoxville is reporting 18 deaths and 2,413 cases, up from  2,322.

Bledsoe County is at 641 cases, down one from previous report. There has been one death.

Bradley County had 34 more cases, bringing the total to 1,239. There have been seven deaths.

Rhea County is now at 401 - up 6 - and no deaths.

Marion County is at 132 cases, up six, and remains at four deaths. Sequatchie County is at 61 cases - down one - and no deaths. Grundy County has been adjusted down one for 72 cases and remains at two deaths. Meigs County is at 53 cases - up two - and no deaths. Franklin County has 164 cases - up 6 - and remains at three deaths.


July 21, 2020

Javonte McKnight Arrested For Bradley County Shooting

Javonte McKnight has been taken into custody on charges of attempted first-degree murder and misdemeanor violation of probation after shooting a man in Bradley County multiple times. After being shot, the victim fell from the third floor of the building. He was transported to the hospital for emergency medical attention. At approximately 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Bradley ... (click for more)

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ALLEN, ROBERT LEE 727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 Age at Arrest: 30 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s) --- BAKER, LAKISHA RENEE 5419 OOLTEWAH RINGGOLD RD OOLTEWAH, 373636839 Age at Arrest: 42 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga THEFT OF PROPERTY POSSESSION ... (click for more)

Opinion

A Sensible Approach To Masks

Both active infections and hospitalizations have more than doubled in the past month, and Tennessee recently set records for new infections and new hospitalizations. Citizens in Hamilton County who fail to cover their faces can now be charged with a Class C misdemeanor offense, with penalties ranging from a $50 fine up to 30 days in jail. With few exceptions, the executive ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Erlanger's New Sorrow

About a month ago I learned Erlanger Hospital’s nurses were being forced to endure unfair and shameful working conditions and I stood up for them. The hospital’s Board of Trustees took delight in chastising me … and talking a lot … but in the end it’s said I did more for the nurses than they did. That, in and of itself, disgusts me; it is not my place to police, criticize, nor expose ... (click for more)

Sports

Lee Women's Basketball Coach Marty Rowe Right Fit For Lady Flames

When Coach Marty Rowe left Brescia University (Owensboro, Kentucky) 16 years ago, it was not an easy decision. He had built a successful program at Brescia and pointed out, "Leaving Kentucky and being 40 minutes from our entire family was definitely difficult for me and my wife Pam, especially with daughter Brittany being a senior in high school. From the day we arrived in Cleveland, ... (click for more)

Three Moc Wrestlers Earn Preseason Rankings

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga wrestling team has three individuals listed on TheOpenMat.com’s NCAA DI College Wrestling Early-Preseason Ranking. Senior Fabian Gutierrez and juniors Tanner Smith and Matthew Waddell can all be found in the recently released listing. Gutierrez checks in at No. 25 at 125 pounds. He is coming off a 17-9 season that included an at-large ... (click for more)


