Hamilton County Has Record Coronavirus Hospitalizations And ICUs, No New Deaths; Tennessee Has 4 More Deaths, 1,639 More Cases

There are 116 people hospitalized on Monday in Hamilton County from the coronavirus, including 51 residents from the county. There are 29 people in ICU in Hamilton County, also a new record.

Hamilton County had 98 more cases of coronavirus, health officials reported on Monday. The new total is 4,360.



The county had no more deaths from the coronavirus, leaving the total at 40.



Four more people in Tennessee have died from coronavirus, bringing the new toll to 847.



Tennessee cases went up by 1,639 to a new total of 79,754.



Officials said 45,974 have recovered in the state.

Thirty-one more went into the hospital, bringing that total to 3,712 in the state.



Officials said 1,214,383 have been tested in Tennessee.



Davidson County is still listed with 166 deaths. It has had 16,223 cases - up from 16,044.



Shelby County remains at 245 deaths and has 16,702 cases - up from 16,468.



Knoxville is reporting 18 deaths and 2,413 cases, up from 2,322.



Bledsoe County is at 641 cases, down one from previous report. There has been one death.



Bradley County had 34 more cases, bringing the total to 1,239. There have been seven deaths.



Rhea County is now at 401 - up 6 - and no deaths.



Marion County is at 132 cases, up six, and remains at four deaths. Sequatchie County is at 61 cases - down one - and no deaths. Grundy County has been adjusted down one for 72 cases and remains at two deaths. Meigs County is at 53 cases - up two - and no deaths. Franklin County has 164 cases - up 6 - and remains at three deaths.