Hamilton County Sets Yet Another Record For Coronavirus Hospitalizations, ICUs; Has 1 New Death; Tennessee Has 24 More Deaths

Hamilton County set still another record on Tuesday for coronavirus hospitalizations and those in intensive care. There are now 121 in Chattanooga hospitals and 30 in intensive care.

Hamilton County had 101 more cases of coronavirus, health officials reported. The new total is 4,461.

The county had one more death from the coronavirus, bringing the total to 41.

There are now 1,588 active cases.



Twenty-four more people in Tennessee have died from coronavirus, bringing the new toll to 871.



Tennessee cases went up by 2,190 to a new total of 81,944.



Officials said 47,852 have recovered in the state.





Eighty-six more went into the hospital, bringing that total to 3,798 in the state.Officials said 1,237,411 have been tested in Tennessee.Davidson County now has 172 deaths, up six. It has had 16,545 cases - up from 16,223.Shelby County now has 252 deaths, up seven, and has 16,904 cases - up from 16,702.Knoxville is still reporting 18 deaths and now has 2,539 cases - up from 2,413.Bledsoe County is at 643 cases, up two. There has been one death.Bradley County had 32 more cases, bringing the total to 1,271. There have been eight deaths, up one.Rhea County is now at 409 - up eight - and no deaths.Marion County is at 134 cases, up two, and remains at four deaths. Sequatchie County is at 64 cases - up three - and no deaths. Grundy County has one new case for 73 and remains at two deaths. Meigs County is at 60 cases - up seven - and no deaths. Franklin County has 166 cases - up two - and remains at three deaths.