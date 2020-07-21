 Tuesday, July 21, 2020 87.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Hamilton County Sets Yet Another Record For Coronavirus Hospitalizations, ICUs; Has 1 New Death; Tennessee Has 24 More Deaths

Tuesday, July 21, 2020

Hamilton County set still another record on Tuesday for coronavirus hospitalizations and those in intensive care. There are now 121 in Chattanooga hospitals and 30 in intensive care.

Hamilton County had 101 more cases of coronavirus, health officials reported. The new total is 4,461.

The county had one more death from the coronavirus, bringing the total to 41.

There are now 1,588 active cases.

Twenty-four more people in Tennessee have died from coronavirus, bringing the new toll to 871.

Tennessee cases went up by 2,190 to a new total of 81,944.  

Officials said 47,852 have recovered in the state.

Eighty-six more went into the hospital, bringing that total to 3,798 in the state. 

Officials said 1,237,411 have been tested in Tennessee.

Davidson County now has 172 deaths, up six. It has had 16,545 cases - up from 16,223.

Shelby County now has 252 deaths, up seven, and has 16,904 cases - up from 16,702. 

Knoxville is still reporting 18 deaths and now has 2,539 cases - up from 2,413.

Bledsoe County is at 643 cases, up two. There has been one death.

Bradley County had 32 more cases, bringing the total to 1,271. There have been eight deaths, up one.

Rhea County is now at 409 - up eight - and no deaths.

Marion County is at 134 cases, up two, and remains at four deaths. Sequatchie County is at 64 cases - up three - and no deaths. Grundy County has one new case for 73 and remains at two deaths. Meigs County is at 60 cases - up seven - and no deaths. Franklin County has 166 cases - up two - and remains at three deaths.



July 21, 2020

City Council Considering Issues Surrounding Making Juneteenth New City Holiday

City Councilwoman Demetrus Coonrod on Tuesday had some questions surrounding Juneteenth's implementation as a government holiday. She wanted to know how the city's employees and services will operate during the day. "If the trash is scheduled to be picked up on the Wednesday the holiday is scheduled for, do they move pickup to the next day?" asked Councilwoman Coonrod. "Does

Georgia Numbers Jump To 3,413 New Coronavirus Cases; 78 More Deaths In The State

Georgia state health officials reported on Tuesday there have been 148,988 confirmed cases of coronavirus - an increase of 3,413. There have been 3,254 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus - 78 more since Monday. Hospitalizations are at 15,494 - up 447 since Monday. Whitfield County has 49 new cases for a total of 2,347 and remains at 23 deaths.

A Sensible Approach To Masks

Both active infections and hospitalizations have more than doubled in the past month, and Tennessee recently set records for new infections and new hospitalizations. Citizens in Hamilton County who fail to cover their faces can now be charged with a Class C misdemeanor offense, with penalties ranging from a $50 fine up to 30 days in jail. With few exceptions, the executive

Roy Exum: Erlanger's New Sorrow

About a month ago I learned Erlanger Hospital's nurses were being forced to endure unfair and shameful working conditions and I stood up for them. The hospital's Board of Trustees took delight in chastising me … and talking a lot … but in the end it's said I did more for the nurses than they did. That, in and of itself, disgusts me; it is not my place to police, criticize, nor expose

Lee Women's Basketball Coach Marty Rowe Right Fit For Lady Flames

When Coach Marty Rowe left Brescia University (Owensboro, Kentucky) 16 years ago, it was not an easy decision. He had built a successful program at Brescia and pointed out, "Leaving Kentucky and being 40 minutes from our entire family was definitely difficult for me and my wife Pam, especially with daughter Brittany being a senior in high school. From the day we arrived in Cleveland,

Three Moc Wrestlers Earn Preseason Rankings

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga wrestling team has three individuals listed on TheOpenMat.com's NCAA DI College Wrestling Early-Preseason Ranking. Senior Fabian Gutierrez and juniors Tanner Smith and Matthew Waddell can all be found in the recently released listing. Gutierrez checks in at No. 25 at 125 pounds. He is coming off a 17-9 season that included an at-large


