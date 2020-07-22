Tea Party Complaint Filed With DA Office Says Vickers Financial Disclosure Hides Many Donors

The Chattanooga Tea Party has filed a complaint with the District Attorney's office over the financial disclosure from the Stephen Vickers for School Board District 1 campaign.

Brendan Jennings said he obtained the complaint form from the election. He said he returned it there, but was told it needed to go to the District Attorney's office. He then took it there.

Local election officials said earlier that candidates need to keep information on each gift, but do not need to disclose the names of those who gave under $100.

Mr. Jennings said, "I would like to issue a complaint as I believe a violation of the State campaign finance law has taken place in the campaign of Steven Vickers for Hamilton County School Board District 1 race.



"An analysis of Stephen Vickers' campaign in District 1 shows 59.2 percent of undisclosed donors based on his campaign's disclosure for the period ending 6/30/2020. Since most campaigns typically have only 15-20 percent of undisclosed contributors, this departure from the norm seemed extreme. The Chattanooga Tea Party, the organization I represent, is not interested in individual names, but rather the potential for the channeling of campaign contributions from outside organizations which are then "laundered" through individual contributions of less than $100, perhaps more than once from the same individuals.



"Under Tennessee State law, campaigns are required to keep detailed reports for the undisclosed funds "fish bowl" contributions. Candidates must account for ALL contributions received; they are not allowed to accept anonymous campaign contributions (AG Opinion 97-065).



"Our goal is full transparency with all the campaigns, accurate record keeping for every donation with no hidden donors, and sunshine on dark money, particularly from groups outside of Hamilton County."