 Wednesday, July 22, 2020 84.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


City Of Red Bank Purchases New Vehicles

Wednesday, July 22, 2020 - by Gail Perry

The city of Red Bank budgeted for a lot of vehicles and equipment for fiscal year 2021 and is now in the process of buying it. The public waste department will be getting three new trucks. At the commission meeting Tuesday night the commissioners approved bids to buy both a 14-foot and 16-foot flatbed dump truck. Both will be used by the solid waste department for leaf pickup. The 14-foot truck will be purchased for $94,349, and $94,193 was approved for the 16-foot truck, which will come from the solid waste budget.

The solid waste department will also be getting an international automated side load refuse collection truck for collecting garbage for the price of $206,936.


City Manager and Public Works Director Tim Thornbury was thanked for helping to keep the prices down by buying only the chassis and keeping the boxes from the old vehicles to use on the new truck bodies. Mr. Thornbury noted that no money will be borrowed to purchase the vehicles for the solid waste department. The city will pay cash because they have the money in hand.

 

The police department will be getting a new Ford Interceptor utility all wheel drive in the amount of $34,892. It too was a budgeted item, as were the 12 portable radios from Motorola Solutions for the amount of $47,655. Twelve that are currently being used will be traded in to help pay for the new ones. The purchases for the police department will come from the drug fund.

 

Property located at 5005 Dayton Blvd., was rezoned from R1-A Residential to R-3 Residential for a new housing development by Green Tech Homes on behalf of the owners, Pinnacle Financial Partners. Conditions that were put on the rezoning include that the property can only be used for a Planned Unit Development with only single-family houses and townhouses. No other R-3 zone uses are permitted and the density is not to exceed five units per acre.

 

In other business approval was given to re-line a drainage culvert on Cloud View Lane which will cost $38, 225. The culvert is in a subdivision with one road in and one road out, so one will be completely dug up and the other converted to two-way during the construction.

 

The commissioners also approved increasing the stormwater utility service charge. The city manager said the stormwater program was established in 2002 with a $36 annual fee per residential unit. Over the past 18 years expenses have increased and the original $36 fee no longer covers the expenses of the department. The fee will change to $40 annually for residential use.

 

Mayor Ruth Jeno said that the Red Bank Senior Center continues to be closed because officials feel that it is not safe for seniors to be exercising with masks on.

 

Commissioner Tyler Howell said that two new businesses are locating in Red Bank. A Jack’s restaurant is being built in the previous location of Rite Aid, and a gym is being built on the south side of town.

 

City Manager Thornbury announced that Red Bank Baptist will be handing out fresh produce on Thursday, July 30. Red Bank police officers will assist.


July 22, 2020

Police Blotter: Man Upset At Brother Who Won't Clean Up; Ex-Boyfriend Keeps Sticking Out His Tongue

July 22, 2020

TDOT Contractor To Close Existing Off-Ramp From U.S. 27 North To West 4th Street In Chattanooga

July 22, 2020

Georgia Numbers Remain High With 3,314 New Coronavirus Cases; 81 More Deaths In The State; Nearly 500 New Hospitalizations


Police checked with a woman who called from a business on Brainerd Road. She said that while driving from her home in Georgia to her work she was being following by a white male in a white truck ... (click for more)

Beginning at 7 a.m. o n Saturday, contract crews for the U.S. 27 reconstruction project in downtown Chattanooga will close the existing off-ramp from U.S. 27 North to West 4th Street. This closure ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Wednesday there have been 152,302 confirmed cases of coronavirus - an increase of 3,314. There have been 3,335 people in the state who have died ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Man Upset At Brother Who Won't Clean Up; Ex-Boyfriend Keeps Sticking Out His Tongue

Police checked with a woman who called from a business on Brainerd Road. She said that while driving from her home in Georgia to her work she was being following by a white male in a white truck who appeared to be upset with her. She said she may have cut in front of him, but attempted to allow him to pass. She said he continued to drive aggressively and "flipped her off." She said ... (click for more)

TDOT Contractor To Close Existing Off-Ramp From U.S. 27 North To West 4th Street In Chattanooga

Beginning at 7 a.m. o n Saturday, contract crews for the U.S. 27 reconstruction project in downtown Chattanooga will close the existing off-ramp from U.S. 27 North to West 4th Street. This closure will be in effect until mid-September and will allow the contractor access to the area needed to safely construct a new exit ramp. During this time, three signed detours will be posted ... (click for more)

Opinion

A Sensible Approach To Masks - And Response (2)

Both active infections and hospitalizations have more than doubled in the past month, and Tennessee recently set records for new infections and new hospitalizations. Citizens in Hamilton County who fail to cover their faces can now be charged with a Class C misdemeanor offense, with penalties ranging from a $50 fine up to 30 days in jail. With few exceptions, the executive ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Call Out The Brigade

There is a wonderful “Call to Arms” now circulating on the Internet that addresses today’s events and circumstances that we who are older cannot quite seem to understand. It is as though our values and ideals are being threatened in a nation that supports lawful protests yet waffles when protesters become criminals, where elected officials sworn to stop violence “stand down” and ... (click for more)

Sports

City Loses $600,000 On Golf Courses; Considers Whether To Stay In Golf Business

The Chattanooga City Council discussed the pros and cons of running a money-losing golf course during their Tuesday agenda session. “I am not saying the city should not be operating a golf course, but maybe this city should not be operating a golf course,” said Councilman Jerry Mitchell. “We have lost over $600,000 over the last three years.” He advocated for having a private ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: Reopening Schools Could Be A Disaster

I come from a long line of educators. I have also been an educator for a while in my life and one thing I've learned is this: schools are a breeding ground for germs, viruses and other infections. My wife's grandfather once joked, "You get it from Jimmy today, Suzy, tomorrow and Joe the following day." Now that the most deadly, contagious virus in our lifetime has entered the picture, ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors