City Of Red Bank Purchases New Vehicles

The city of Red Bank budgeted for a lot of vehicles and equipment for fiscal year 2021 and is now in the process of buying it. The public waste department will be getting three new trucks. At the commission meeting Tuesday night the commissioners approved bids to buy both a 14-foot and 16-foot flatbed dump truck. Both will be used by the solid waste department for leaf pickup. The 14-foot truck will be purchased for $94,349, and $94,193 was approved for the 16-foot truck, which will come from the solid waste budget. The solid waste department will also be getting an international automated side load refuse collection truck for collecting garbage for the price of $206,936.





City Manager and Public Works Director Tim Thornbury was thanked for helping to keep the prices down by buying only the chassis and keeping the boxes from the old vehicles to use on the new truck bodies. Mr. Thornbury noted that no money will be borrowed to purchase the vehicles for the solid waste department. The city will pay cash because they have the money in hand.

The police department will be getting a new Ford Interceptor utility all wheel drive in the amount of $34,892. It too was a budgeted item, as were the 12 portable radios from Motorola Solutions for the amount of $47,655. Twelve that are currently being used will be traded in to help pay for the new ones. The purchases for the police department will come from the drug fund.

Property located at 5005 Dayton Blvd., was rezoned from R1-A Residential to R-3 Residential for a new housing development by Green Tech Homes on behalf of the owners, Pinnacle Financial Partners. Conditions that were put on the rezoning include that the property can only be used for a Planned Unit Development with only single-family houses and townhouses. No other R-3 zone uses are permitted and the density is not to exceed five units per acre.

In other business approval was given to re-line a drainage culvert on Cloud View Lane which will cost $38, 225. The culvert is in a subdivision with one road in and one road out, so one will be completely dug up and the other converted to two-way during the construction.

The commissioners also approved increasing the stormwater utility service charge. The city manager said the stormwater program was established in 2002 with a $36 annual fee per residential unit. Over the past 18 years expenses have increased and the original $36 fee no longer covers the expenses of the department. The fee will change to $40 annually for residential use.

Mayor Ruth Jeno said that the Red Bank Senior Center continues to be closed because officials feel that it is not safe for seniors to be exercising with masks on.

Commissioner Tyler Howell said that two new businesses are locating in Red Bank. A Jack’s restaurant is being built in the previous location of Rite Aid, and a gym is being built on the south side of town.

City Manager Thornbury announced that Red Bank Baptist will be handing out fresh produce on Thursday, July 30. Red Bank police officers will assist.