2 Teenagers Shot Tuesday Evening On Cain Avenue

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call

Upon arrival, police located two victims suffering from non-life threatening gunshot wounds. The victims were taken to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS. They were shot while inside the residence.

At approximately 8:57 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a person shot call in the 4300 block of Cain Avenue.

Two teenagers, a male, 19, and female, 17, were shot Tuesday evening in a residence on Cain Avenue.

