2 Teenagers Shot Tuesday Evening On Cain Avenue

Two teenagers, a male, 19, and female, 17, were shot Tuesday evening in a residence on Cain Avenue.
At approximately 8:57 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a person shot call in the 4300 block of Cain Avenue.
Upon arrival, police located two victims suffering from non-life threatening gunshot wounds. The victims were taken to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS. They were shot while inside the residence.
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423 698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App.
You can remain anonymous.