Early Thursday Morning Fire In Vacant House On Shannon Avenue

Thursday, July 23, 2020
- photo by Battalion Chief Nathan Middlebrooks

There was a house fire in the 500 block of Shannon Avenue early Thursday morning.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Chattanooga Fire Department.

Units were called to a home at 3:50 a.m. Neighbors called 911 to report that they could see flames coming from the structure.

"Crews attacked the fire and it was marked under control at 4:27 a.m.," officials said.

There were no injuries. The residence appeared to be vacant, according to officials on the scene.

Battalion 2, Engine 15, Engine 5, Ladder 5, Quint 13, Squad 13, Squad 1, EMS, EPB and CPD responded.


