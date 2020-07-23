Hamilton County Sheriff's Office Investigating Death Of Person In Ooltewah

Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Deputies were dispatched on Thursday, to the 4200 Block of Green Shanty Road in Ooltewah, for a report of a death. Upon arriving, Hamilton County EMS personnel confirmed the person was deceased.

Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Detectives, along with a Hamilton County Medical Examiner’s Office investigator also responded to the scene.

The cause of death was not immediately determined. The body has been taken to the Hamilton County Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the cause and manner of death.

The deceased's name is being withheld pending the notification of the next-of-kin.