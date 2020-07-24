Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ALLEN, KENNETH EUGENE

3114 8TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

----

BALILES, JESSICA RENEA

1702 PRIGMORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

FUGITIVE CATOOSA COUNTY

----

BENN, SCOTT TERRILL

713 E 5TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR

----

COBB, JASMINE SELENA

862 AUBREY AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: TVA

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

THEFT OF PROPERTY (STOLEN GUN)

----

DAVENPORT, WILLIE C

2109 RIVERSIDE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

----

DYAR, MATTHEW WAYNE

4109 ANGELA STREET DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

----

ELLIS, AMANDA NICOLE

820 EAST OLD RUNAWAY CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

----

GRIFFIN, DEMETRIS MONTELL

2416 EAST 12TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

----

HENRY, JAMES D

7818 COVE RIDGE DR HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

SPEEDING

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

----

JONES, DONNIE JAMES

1023 FLOYD DRIVE EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000)

----

KILGORE, ERIC WADE

1605 NORTH CHESTER DRIVE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND

ASSAULT

----

LIRA, THOMAS A

8137 MUSTANG DR OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT / AGGRAVATED

----

MCCURDY, TIMOTHY LEMONT

6333 HANSLEY DR CHATTANOOGA, 374162732

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

----

MILLS, JOHN WILLIAM

8336 OLD CLEVELAND PIKE OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 56 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

----

NELSON, CHEVONIA

1315 BONNELIA CIRCLE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

----

PALMER, GAVIN C

HOMELESS MCDONALD, 37353

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

----

PICKETT, BRIAN STANLEY

310 CALIFORNIA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

SIMPLE ASSAULT (PTR)

----

POTTER, KARA LYNN

8304 ISLAND POINT DRIVE HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

----

PRICE, COREY LENARD

7904 ORCHARD VALLEY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED ARSON

----

RAY, JOHNNY THOMAS

HOMELESS SALE CREEK, 37373

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

BURGLARY

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

----

RAY, MALIEK RASHAD

1421 CYPRESS STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 374023910

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CONTEMPT OF COURT

----

RIDLEY, JESSE RAYMOND

3306 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION

----

RUDDER, CHARLES LLOYD

HOMELESS EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHER

----

SILER, SHEREE DEVORAH

2800 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

FAILURE TO APPEAR

----

SMITH, BENJAMIN TYLER

6366 FAIRVIEW ROAD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

TAMPERING WITH CONSTRUCTION SIGNS OR BARRICADES

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

----

STEVENS, ROBYN ELAINE

2611 EAST 17TH ST APT 3 CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

----

STRICKLAND, SCOTT RANDALL

4518 HIXSON PIKE APT C1 HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

----

SUGGS, AMANDA M

7130 GARFIELD ROAD HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

----

THURMOND, JUSTIN TYLER

431 LULLWATER RD Chattanooga, 374051321

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

----

VICENTE, ALONSO B

4610 SUNFLOWER LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

----

WEST, KEAIRA

121 WAVERLY DR ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

----

WHITE, JOHN THOMAS

1521 HICKORY VALLEY RD APT105 CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

----

WILSON, ERIC CLAY

1237 DRY VALLEY RD ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

FUGITIVE (WALKER COUNTY

----

WOODRUFF, JOSHUA JAMAL

2902 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

