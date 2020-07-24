Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ALLEN, KENNETH EUGENE
3114 8TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
----
BALILES, JESSICA RENEA
1702 PRIGMORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FUGITIVE CATOOSA COUNTY
----
BENN, SCOTT TERRILL
713 E 5TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
----
COBB, JASMINE SELENA
862 AUBREY AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: TVA
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
THEFT OF PROPERTY (STOLEN GUN)
----
DAVENPORT, WILLIE C
2109 RIVERSIDE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
----
DYAR, MATTHEW WAYNE
4109 ANGELA STREET DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
----
ELLIS, AMANDA NICOLE
820 EAST OLD RUNAWAY CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
----
GRIFFIN, DEMETRIS MONTELL
2416 EAST 12TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
----
HENRY, JAMES D
7818 COVE RIDGE DR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
SPEEDING
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SPEEDING
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
----
JONES, DONNIE JAMES
1023 FLOYD DRIVE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000)
----
KILGORE, ERIC WADE
1605 NORTH CHESTER DRIVE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND
ASSAULT
----
LIRA, THOMAS A
8137 MUSTANG DR OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT / AGGRAVATED
----
MCCURDY, TIMOTHY LEMONT
6333 HANSLEY DR CHATTANOOGA, 374162732
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
----
MILLS, JOHN WILLIAM
8336 OLD CLEVELAND PIKE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
----
NELSON, CHEVONIA
1315 BONNELIA CIRCLE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
----
PALMER, GAVIN C
HOMELESS MCDONALD, 37353
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
----
PICKETT, BRIAN STANLEY
310 CALIFORNIA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
SIMPLE ASSAULT (PTR)
----
POTTER, KARA LYNN
8304 ISLAND POINT DRIVE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
----
PRICE, COREY LENARD
7904 ORCHARD VALLEY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ARSON
----
RAY, JOHNNY THOMAS
HOMELESS SALE CREEK, 37373
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
BURGLARY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
----
RAY, MALIEK RASHAD
1421 CYPRESS STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 374023910
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CONTEMPT OF COURT
----
RIDLEY, JESSE RAYMOND
3306 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
----
RUDDER, CHARLES LLOYD
HOMELESS EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHER
----
SILER, SHEREE DEVORAH
2800 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
----
SMITH, BENJAMIN TYLER
6366 FAIRVIEW ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
TAMPERING WITH CONSTRUCTION SIGNS OR BARRICADES
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
----
STEVENS, ROBYN ELAINE
2611 EAST 17TH ST APT 3 CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
----
STRICKLAND, SCOTT RANDALL
4518 HIXSON PIKE APT C1 HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
----
SUGGS, AMANDA M
7130 GARFIELD ROAD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
----
THURMOND, JUSTIN TYLER
431 LULLWATER RD Chattanooga, 374051321
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
----
VICENTE, ALONSO B
4610 SUNFLOWER LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
----
WEST, KEAIRA
121 WAVERLY DR ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
----
WHITE, JOHN THOMAS
1521 HICKORY VALLEY RD APT105 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
----
WILSON, ERIC CLAY
1237 DRY VALLEY RD ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FUGITIVE (WALKER COUNTY
----
WOODRUFF, JOSHUA JAMAL
2902 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
Here are the mug shots:
|ALLEN, KENNETH EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 03/24/1985
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/23/2020
Charge(s):
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
|
|BALILES, JESSICA RENEA
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 02/12/1989
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 07/23/2020
Charge(s):
|
|BENN, SCOTT TERRILL
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 03/04/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/23/2020
Charge(s):
|
|COBB, JASMINE SELENA
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 03/03/1994
Arresting Agency: TVA
Last Date of Arrest: 07/23/2020
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (STOLEN GUN)
|
|ELLIS, AMANDA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 07/18/1983
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/23/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|GRIFFIN, DEMETRIS MONTELL
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 03/16/1974
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/23/2020
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF COCAINE
- POSSESSION OF THC FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF XANAX FOR RESALE
|
|HENRY, JAMES D
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 08/21/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/23/2020
Charge(s):
- SPEEDING
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- SPEEDING
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|JONES, DONNIE JAMES
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 02/11/1965
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/23/2020
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000)
|
|KILGORE, ERIC WADE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 02/19/1986
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/23/2020
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND
- ASSAULT
|
|MCCURDY, TIMOTHY LEMONT
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 06/01/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/23/2020
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|MILLS, JOHN WILLIAM
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 10/04/1963
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/23/2020
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|NELSON, CHEVONIA
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 11/20/1978
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/23/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|POTTER, KARA LYNN
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 02/15/1998
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/23/2020
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
- AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
|
|PRICE, COREY LENARD
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 08/22/1974
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/23/2020
Charge(s):
|
|RUDDER, CHARLES LLOYD
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 03/10/1984
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 07/23/2020
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHER
|
|STEVENS, ROBYN ELAINE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 08/28/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/23/2020
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
|
|STRICKLAND, SCOTT RANDALL
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 03/19/1996
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/23/2020
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|SUGGS, AMANDA M
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 06/02/1984
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/23/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|THURMOND, JUSTIN TYLER
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 04/01/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/23/2020
Charge(s):
|
|VICENTE, ALONSO B
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 05/04/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/23/2020
Charge(s):
|
|WEST, KEAIRA
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 09/07/1997
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/23/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WHITE, JOHN THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 09/16/1972
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/23/2020
Charge(s):
|
|WILSON, ERIC CLAY
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 06/15/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/23/2020
Charge(s):
|
|WOODRUFF, JOSHUA JAMAL
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 02/13/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/23/2020
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
|