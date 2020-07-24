As Parents Try To Figure Out School Options, Will Newberry's School Solutions Steps Into The Void

Chattanooga area parents now have a new resource for assisting them with the educational decisions for their children - School Solutions of Chattanooga. Serving local parents, this new educational consulting service helps parents know all their school options.

Founder Will Newberry said, "Area families are fortunate to have numerous options within both the public systems as well as in the private/ independent system. In response to the global pandemic and uncertainties with schools, many families have been exploring homeschooling programs as yet another option.



"In years past, parents have had to navigate these waters without help. Now, parents can have a direct partner with advice and assistance in SSC. With the increasing number of good options in both the public and private systems, more time, energy and knowledge is being required to make fully informed decisions. SSC’s mission is to serve Chattanooga area parents with all aspects of the educational decisions of their children from planning to enrollment.”

Mr. Newberry said his new firm "offers parents a knowledgeable, experienced thought-partner to help them increase the success of and the happiness with their school experience. Times have changed and today’s parents are busy, leaving little time for these time-consuming searches and processes. They cannot invest many hours and months of events and visits, in some cases, to participate in these “selective courtships” that some parents describe. SSC aims to help each family design an accurate, concise strategy and admission process focusing on thoroughness and efficiency."



Mr. Newberry, life-long Chattanoogan, has invested the last 30 years of his life serving local independent schools, and has also been a supporter and friend to public schools. Many families in the Chattanooga area know Mr. Newberry and have been helped by him over the years. His relationships and experiences in the Chattanooga market have made him the go-to person for school options with many local families, it was stated.

The firm said, "Having grown up in Chattanooga, he certainly knows area schools, the changing dynamics of our community and the priorities and needs of families growing within our city. Inspired through working with thousands of families over the years, he has now founded School Solutions to help parents find the best school fit, in all regards, for their child and for the needs of the family. "



Mr. Newberry said, “Private schools have their own, unique admissions processes and timelines for families to manage and follow. Public schools also have specific requirements and timelines for families and prospective students. While this navigation of processes and learning of considerable information for comparison can be done, it is a lot for busy parents to handle alone. It can take considerable time and months to complete in some schools’ cases. SSC can help parents with all aspects of the search and the processes. It is important to start the school search broadly and thoroughly and SSC provides that guidance and support from an expert perspective of the local school landscape.”



From the website, SSC offers, “Chattanooga is a special place for many reasons, one of which is the vast selection of educational options which includes an impressive list of public and private school choices. These schools are great assets and blessings to our community and to many families. Families today have more choices than ever before regarding their childrens' educational options, combined with more pressure than in past years surrounding this all-important decision.”



“Affordability is now the key issue for parents considering private options. Local, independent schools are working hard to help open options and provide needed financial support where needed and as best they can. Some local tuitions have been marching up steadily for years and this has increased pressure on young families especially those with more than one child. Young parents today don’t take things for granted and like to know and understand value rather than in years past when more parents just automatically followed fewer, set paths regarding school choice. Older, established schools can often struggle with pricing themselves out of the market and must constantly work to remain a realistic option for young families especially those with more than one child. These older, more expensive schools must work hard to sell the value-added aspect to parents and sometimes that isn’t enough with today’s parents. Parents however should not automatically write-off any school based on the listed tuition due to possible aid programs at schools. Also, parents may need to be better informed about many of the excellent public programs and offerings in some local, county, public systems. Actually having multiple, strong options to choose from is now an issue more than ever for parents considering public options. Because of these factors and more, parents, smartly, are looking for more information as they seek solutions for their children and family.”



Mr. Newberry believes that information is the key for many parents regarding important issues such as their child’s education and large financial commitments. “I know that we all look for objective guidance and reference as we go about our lives making decisions and commitments whether we are looking at Consumer Reports or online reviews before a vehicle purchase or a third party review or profile book before we make college decisions. Using the same logic we do for other big purchases, SSC is that same resource and helper for school decisions but even more so as it works directly with families, even until successful enrollment if requested."



“Chattanooga now has this 'missing link' that can help families and better promote all options available to local students. Chattanooga has needed this service for many years and I am very happy that parents now have it at their service should they want to explore options, make a long term school plan or just to talk about concerns such as affordability issues. Often parents may be pleased to learn that public or less expensive options are excellent choices. Chattanooga is truly blessed to have such a plethora of school types and choices. Parents certainly should be fully aware and informed not only for their child’s benefit but also to prevent second guessing school decisions later on.”



Any families wanting to contact School Solutions should email SSC on the contact page of their website or at info@schoolsolutionsCHA.com



www.SchoolSolutionsCHA.com