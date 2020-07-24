Hamilton County Has 1 New Coronavirus Death; Tennessee Coronavirus Deaths Increase By 13

Hamilton County has had one more coronavirus death, bringing the toll to 42.



The county had 111 more cases of coronavirus, health officials reported. The new total is 4,721.



There are now 1,586 active cases, up 71.



Thirteen more people in Tennessee have died from coronavirus, bringing the new toll to 938.



Tennessee cases went up by 2,091 to a new total of 89,078.



Officials said 52,983 have recovered in the state. One hundred four more went into the hospital, bringing that total to 4,120 in the state.



There have been 1,321,707 tested in Tennessee.

Davidson County is still at 179 deaths. It has had 17,180 cases - up from 16,956.



Shelby County now has 263 deaths, up three, and has 17,693 cases - up from 17,278.



Knoxville is still reporting 21 deaths and has 2,844 cases - up from 2,703.



Bledsoe County has 646 cases, up three. There has been one death.



Bradley County had 29 more cases, bringing the total to 1,359. There have been nine deaths.

Rhea County has 418 cases, up eight, and remains at one death.



Marion County is at 148 cases, up five, and remains at four deaths. Sequatchie County is at 71 cases - up two - and no deaths. Grundy County has 78 cases and remains at two deaths. Meigs County is at 62 cases and no deaths. Franklin County has 180 cases - up nine - and remains at three deaths.