 Friday, July 24, 2020 92.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Hamilton County Has 1 New Coronavirus Death; Tennessee Coronavirus Deaths Increase By 13

Friday, July 24, 2020

Hamilton County has had one more coronavirus death, bringing the toll to 42.

The county had 111 more cases of coronavirus, health officials reported. The new total is 4,721.

There are now 1,586 active cases, up 71.

Thirteen more people in Tennessee have died from coronavirus, bringing the new toll to 938.

Tennessee cases went up by 2,091 to a new total of 89,078.  

Officials said 52,983 have recovered in the state. One hundred four more went into the hospital, bringing that total to 4,120 in the state. 

There have been 1,321,707 tested in Tennessee.

Davidson County is still at 179 deaths. It has had 17,180 cases - up from 16,956.

Shelby County now has 263 deaths, up three, and has 17,693 cases - up from 17,278. 

Knoxville is still reporting 21 deaths and has 2,844 cases - up from 2,703.

Bledsoe County has 646 cases, up three. There has been one death.

Bradley County had 29 more cases, bringing the total to 1,359. There have been nine deaths.
Rhea County has 418 cases, up eight, and remains at one death.

Marion County is at 148 cases, up five, and remains at four deaths. Sequatchie County is at 71 cases - up two - and no deaths. Grundy County has 78 cases and remains at two deaths. Meigs County is at 62 cases and no deaths. Franklin County has 180 cases - up nine - and remains at three deaths.


July 24, 2020

As Parents Try To Figure Out School Options, Will Newberry's School Solutions Steps Into The Void

July 24, 2020

Man, 35, Shot Early Friday Morning

July 24, 2020

Logan Odom, 24, Arrested After Leading Hamilton County Sheriff's Deputies On Pursuit


Chattanooga area parents now have a new resource for assisting them with the educational decisions for their children - School Solutions of Chattanooga. Serving local parents, this new educational ... (click for more)

A man, 35, was shot early Friday morning at an unknown location. At approximately 3:20 a.m., Chattanooga Police were called to a local hospital after a man arrived suffering from an apparent ... (click for more)

Members of the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team (FAST) captured Logan Odom, 24, after a short pursuit ending in the 3800 block of Central Avenue o n Friday, ... (click for more)



Breaking News

As Parents Try To Figure Out School Options, Will Newberry's School Solutions Steps Into The Void

Chattanooga area parents now have a new resource for assisting them with the educational decisions for their children - School Solutions of Chattanooga. Serving local parents, this new educational consulting service helps parents know all their school options. Founder Will Newberry said, "Area families are fortunate to have numerous options within both the public systems as well ... (click for more)

Man, 35, Shot Early Friday Morning

A man, 35, was shot early Friday morning at an unknown location. At approximately 3:20 a.m., Chattanooga Police were called to a local hospital after a man arrived suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Upon arrival, police spoke to the injured party who had arrived at the hospital by personal vehicle. The injured man said he did not know the location of where he was ... (click for more)

Opinion

The Other Side Of Charlotte Vandergriff

The County Commission is like a relay race of Political Community Servants. It works well when the in-coming commissioner elect can communicate with the out going commissioner and understand the issues in their particular district. This opens assess to a wealth of information and makes possible a smooth transition and understanding of the issues in the district. When the baton is ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: It Was ‘An Apparition’

Let me be clear from the start – there is nothing funny about the lawless riots that have besieged America. Anyone who violates the laws of our nation, which includes throwing the littlest rock at a police officer or shouting obscenities at anybody, should be arrested, appear before a judge, and then be held accountable for disrupting others’ lives, as well as disturbing the peace. ... (click for more)

Sports

Gulf South Conference Delays Start Of Fall Sports

Lee University in concert with the Gulf South Conference will delay the start of intercollegiate competition in the fall semester to either the last week of September or the first week of October. The Board of Directors approved the delay on Tuesday afternoon and provided a period of time for institutions to inform their student-athletes. "The safety and welfare of our ... (click for more)

Dalton State's Hermann Is Runner-up At Women's Oklahoma State Golf Championship

Dalton State freshman Sydney Hermann added her name to Roadrunner golfers impressing on the amateur circuit this summer finishing runner-up in the Women's Oklahoma State Amateur at The Golf Club of Oklahoma in Broken Arrow, Okla. on Thursday. She lost 6 and 4 to University of Tulsa head coach Annie Young. Young is a well accomplished golfer herself. She is a two-time Utah State ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors