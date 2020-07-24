Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday:

I. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson.



II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Vice-Chairman Smith).



III. Special Presentation.



IV. Minute Approval.

Order of Business for City Council



V. Ordinances – Final Reading:



PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATION



Public Works



a. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 26, Article IV,

Section 26-91, Fee Schedule – Municipal Golf Courses and Chapter 26, Article 1,

Section 26-17, Other Acts Prohibited.



VI. Ordinances – First Reading: (None)



VII. Resolutions:



ECONOMIC AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT



a. A resolution authorizing the Mayor to enter into a Fifth Amendment to Lease

Agreement with East Nooga, LLC, in substantially the form attached, for a senior

activity meeting space in the portion of Eastgate Town Center at 5600 Brainerd Road,

for an additional term of one (1) year, for the amount of $7,048.29 per month, for a

total amount of $84,579.48. (District 6)



b. A resolution authorizing the Mayor to enter into a First Agreement to Exercise Option

to Renew with Helen Ross McNabb Center, in substantially the form attached, for

120 sq. ft. of office space in a portion of the Family Justice Center located at 5705

Uptain Road, identified as Tax Map No. 157M-A-012, for an additional term of two

(2) years, in the amount of $2,640.00. (District 6)



c. A resolution authorizing the Mayor to enter into a First Agreement to Exercise Option

to Renew with Legal Aid of East Tennessee, Inc., in substantially the form attached,

for 454 sq. ft. of office space in a portion of the Family Justice Center located at 5705

Uptain Road, identified as Tax Map No. 157M-A-012, for an additional term of two

(2) years, in the amount of $9,988.00. (District 6)



d. A resolution authorizing the Mayor to enter into a First Agreement to Exercise Option

to Renew with Partnership for Families, Children, and Adults, Inc., in substantially

the form attached, for 107 sq. ft. of office space in a portion of the Family Justice

Center located at 5705 Uptain Road, identified as Tax Map No. 157M-A-012, for an

additional term of two (2) years, in the amount of $2,354.00. (District 6)



e. A resolution authorizing the Mayor to enter into a First Agreement to Exercise Option

to Renew with Prevent Child Abuse Tennessee, in substantially the form attached, for

311 sq. ft. of office space in a portion of the Family Justice Center located at 5705

Uptain Road, identified as Tax Map No. 157M-A-012, for an additional term of two

(2) years, in the amount of $6,842.00. (District 6)



f. A resolution authorizing the Mayor to enter into a First Agreement to Exercise Option

to Renew with Southern Adventist University, in substantially the form attached, for

785 sq. ft. of office space in a portion of the Family Justice Center located at 5705

Uptain Road, identified as Tax Map No. 157M-A-012, for an additional term of two

(2) years, in the amount of $17,270.00. (District 6)



g. A resolution authorizing the Mayor to enter into a Lease Agreement with Erwin

Marine Riverfront, LLC, in substantially the form attached, for the lease and

management of the Ross’s Landing Marina Properties, as defined in the Lease

Agreement, for a term of ten (10) years with the option to renew for two (2)

additional terms of five (5) years each, with rent at a sum equal to a percentage of the

annual gross revenue of tenant made from or upon the premises at a rent factor of

three and a half (3.5%) percent of gross revenue derived from the premises. (District

7)



LEGAL



h. A resolution authorizing the Office of the City Attorney to engage the various law

firms listed below for legal services in general litigation matters; corporate,

transactional, intellectual property & administrative matters; labor & employment

matters; planning & zoning matters; and government relations matters for the period

of July 1, 2020 through June 30, 2021.



MAYOR’S OFFICE



i. A resolution to confirm the Mayor’s reappointment of Tom Snow to the Chattanooga

Metropolitan Airport Authority Board.



PLANNING



j. A resolution adopting the Historic River to Ridge Area Plan (Area 3) with

modifications to the following sections described herein. (Districts 5, 8 & 9)

(Planning Commission Version)

A resolution adopting the Historic River to Ridge Area Plan (Area 3) with

modifications to the following sections described herein. (Staff Version)



PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATION



Public Works



k. A resolution authorizing the approval of Change Order No. 5 for CH2M Hill

Engineers, Inc. relative to Contract No. W-15-002-101, Friars Branch South

Chickamauga Creek 5 Interceptor Rehabilitation, for additional professional services

in the amount of $85,316.00, for a revised contract amount of $1,229,306.00.

(Districts 5 & 6)



YOUTH AND FAMILY DEVELOPMENT



l. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Youth and Family

Development to allow funds previously donated to the Office of Family

Empowerment by Chattanooga Gas to be transferred to Greenspaces to administer the

grant program to families impacted by COVID-19 and tornado recovery on behalf of

the City of Chattanooga’s Youth and Family Development Department and

Chattanooga Gas, in the amount of $60,000.00.



m. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Youth and Family

Development to provide services to 200 children through collaboration between Head

Start/Early Head Start grant and Chambliss Center of Children, Pro Re Bona Day

Nursery, Maurice Kirby Day Care Center, Children’s Academy for Education and

Learning, Volunteer Community School, Childcare Network (Redlands Road and

Hamill Road) and Signal Center, for a total amount of $981,349.00.



VIII. Purchases.



IX. Other Business.



X. Committee Reports.



XI. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.



XII. Adjournment.



TUESDAY, AUGUST 4, 2020

CITY COUNCIL AGENDA

6:00 PM



1. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson.



2. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Ledford).



3. Special Presentation.



4. Minute Approval.

Order of Business for City Council



5. Ordinances - Final Reading: (None)



6. Ordinances - First Reading: (None)



7. Resolutions:



ECONOMIC AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT



a. A resolution authorizing the Mayor to enter into a First Amendment to Berthing

Agreement, in substantially the form attached, with the Reinert Group, LLC, with

insurance limits not less than $3 million in a single occurrence. (District 7)



b. A resolution authorizing the Mayor to enter into a Conservation Services Agreement

2020-2021 with the Trust for Public Land, in substantially the form attached, for a

term of one (1) year, from July 1, 2020 through June 30, 2021, for an amount not to

exceed $100,000.00 to be paid in four (4) quarterly installments of $25,000.00.



MAYOR’S OFFICE



c. A resolution authorizing the Mayor’s reappointment of Dan Mayfield to the Beer and

Wrecker Board representing District 4, with a term expiration of July 31, 2023.

(District 4)



POLICE



d. A resolution authorizing the Chief of Police to renew the City's existing agreement

with Data Driven, LLC. for one (1) year, providing Watson Products in support of

Chattanooga Police Department Operations, beginning July 1, 2020 and ending June

30, 2021, with an annual spend limit not to exceed $90,000.00.



PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATION



Public Works



e. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to

finalize the second and final of two (2) optional renewals of an agreement with Club

Prophet Systems to provide city golf courses with a point of sale and tee time

reservation system annually, for an amount not to exceed $13,000.00. (Districts 5 &

6)



Transportation



f. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Transportation to

apply for and, if awarded, accept a Section 5310 Enhanced Mobility of Seniors and

Individuals with Disabilities Grant from the Federal Transit Administration, to repair

and install pedestrian infrastructure, with the City’s contribution not to exceed

$45,000.00, for a total amount not to exceed $225,000.00.



8. Purchases.



9. Other Business.



10. Committee Reports.



11. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.



12. Adjournment.