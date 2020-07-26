 Sunday, July 26, 2020 93.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Hamilton County Has 115 New Coronavirus Cases, 1 New Death; Tennessee Has 3,140 New Cases, Deaths Increase By 3

Sunday, July 26, 2020

Hamilton County has had one more coronavirus death, bringing the toll to 45.

The county had 115 more cases of coronavirus, health officials reported. The new total is 4,985.

Three more people in Tennessee have died from coronavirus, bringing the toll to 967.

Tennessee cases went up by 3,140 to a new total of 93,936.  

Officials said 54,730 have recovered in the state. Forty-eight more went into the hospital, bringing that total to 4,244 in the state. 

There have been 1,381,859 tested in Tennessee.

Davidson County remains at 186 deaths.

It has had 17,836 cases - up from 17,493.

Shelby County now has 267 deaths, up two and has 18,331 cases - up from 17,944. 

Knoxville is still reporting 23 deaths and has 3,100 cases - up from 2,959.

Bledsoe County has 648 cases, up one. There has been one death.

Bradley County had 59 more cases, bringing the total to 1,449. There have been nine deaths.

Rhea County has 444 cases, up 10, and remains at one death.

Marion County is at 172 cases, up 19, and remains at four deaths. Sequatchie County is at 79 cases - up seven - and has had no deaths. Grundy County has 85 cases, up seven, and remains at two deaths. Meigs County is at 76 cases, up 10, and has had no deaths. Franklin County has 203 cases - up 15 - and remains at three deaths.



July 26, 2020

Man, 36, In Critical Condition After Shooting On East Brainerd Road

July 26, 2020

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

July 25, 2020

Chattanooga Firefighters Knock Down Flames At W. 37th Street Duplex


A man, 36, is in critical condition after a shooting on East Brainerd Road On Saturday. At approximately 3:01 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a person shot call in the parking lot ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: AVELEZ, ROSALINDA 2702 E 39TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407 Age at Arrest: 31 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County DOMESTIC ASSAULT ... (click for more)

Chattanooga firefighters stopped flames from spreading through a duplex on W 37 th Street on Saturday afternoon. The Chattanooga Fire Department received a call about a residential fire in ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Man, 36, In Critical Condition After Shooting On East Brainerd Road

A man, 36, is in critical condition after a shooting on East Brainerd Road On Saturday. At approximately 3:01 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a person shot call in the parking lot of 7020 East Brainerd Road. Upon arrival, police located the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS, and his condition is listed ... (click for more)

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: AVELEZ, ROSALINDA 2702 E 39TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407 Age at Arrest: 31 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County DOMESTIC ASSAULT ----- BENTON, DESMON D 2720 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 Age at Arrest: 39 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga DOMESTIC ASSAULT ----- BRANHAM, LUCAS STUART 2350 SUNSET ... (click for more)

Opinion

Mayor Won't Stand Up To Downtown Vandals, But Is All Up In Arms Against Carney Operator

How interesting that Mayor Andy Berke is all bent out of shape over the traveling carnival that has been properly permitted to open for business in Chattanooga. Where was this strong voice when night after night the protesters downtown took over Miller Park and marched all over downtown, promising all kinds of vandalism? We never heard him opposing those groups. He would not ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: 'Martial Law' Will Do It

There is nothing we can do about the surging coronavirus that has now infected record numbers in Chattanooga’s Tri-State area, other than resolutely follow the instructions to wear our masks, wash our hands four or five times a day, maintain a six-foot distance, and pray. The trillions (with a “t”) that America must spend to help its people are unavoidable and we cannot support ... (click for more)

Sports

Hurst Scores Twice In Red Wolves Draw At Tormenta FC

The Chattanooga Red Wolves opened their USL League One season with a 2-2 tie at South Georgia Tormenta FC Saturday night. Greg Hurst scored both of the Red Wolves goals after failing behind 1-0. The 2-1 lead held till the 91st minute when Tormenta's Daniel Jackson would tie the game. Both teams earn a point in league standings. The Red Wolves will host their first game ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Lady Vols Get Grad Transfer

Persistence paid off big time for Tennessee coach Kellie Harper and ultimately her women’s basketball program. Harper and her staff had continued to check the transfer portal, mindful of their glaring need for more backcourt depth. Former guard Jazmine Massengill entered the transfer portal in March and ended up at Kentucky, leaving the Lady Vols with Jordan Horston as their ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors