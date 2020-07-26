Hamilton County Has 115 New Coronavirus Cases, 1 New Death; Tennessee Has 3,140 New Cases, Deaths Increase By 3

Hamilton County has had one more coronavirus death, bringing the toll to 45.



The county had 115 more cases of coronavirus, health officials reported. The new total is 4,985.

Three more people in Tennessee have died from coronavirus, bringing the toll to 967.



Tennessee cases went up by 3,140 to a new total of 93,936.



Officials said 54,730 have recovered in the state. Forty-eight more went into the hospital, bringing that total to 4,244 in the state.



There have been 1,381,859 tested in Tennessee.



Davidson County remains at 186 deaths.

It has had 17,836 cases - up from 17,493.Shelby County now has 267 deaths, up two and has 18,331 cases - up from 17,944.Knoxville is still reporting 23 deaths and has 3,100 cases - up from 2,959.Bledsoe County has 648 cases, up one. There has been one death.Bradley County had 59 more cases, bringing the total to 1,449. There have been nine deaths.Rhea County has 444 cases, up 10, and remains at one death.Marion County is at 172 cases, up 19, and remains at four deaths. Sequatchie County is at 79 cases - up seven - and has had no deaths. Grundy County has 85 cases, up seven, and remains at two deaths. Meigs County is at 76 cases, up 10, and has had no deaths. Franklin County has 203 cases - up 15 - and remains at three deaths.