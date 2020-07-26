 Monday, July 27, 2020 Weather

Nashville Teacher Union Does Not Want In-Person School To Start Until There Are 14 Days Without A New Case Of Coronavirus

Sunday, July 26, 2020

The teacher union in Nashville does not want in-person school to start until there have been 14 days of no new coronavirus cases.

The Metropolitan Nashville Education Association (MNEA), in conjunction with Tennessee Safe Return to Campus, said it will be leading a mock funeral procession through downtown Nashville in protest called “Dead Students Can’t Learn, Dead Teachers Can’t Teach” on Monday.

According to the event page on Facebook, the protest will be a “funeral procession honoring the death of safe opening policies.”

Educators, parents, and allies will form a car caravan starting at the Nashville Farmers Market Parking Lot (Rosa L. Parks side) at 5 p.m.

“Coronavirus infections are continuing to spike in Tennessee. While we are fortunate to have a district that is committed to starting the school year online to keep everyone safe, we are the exception,” states Amanda Kail, president of MNEA. “Educators, students, and parents in many districts across the state have largely been left to fend for themselves. As a result, there are no consistent protections in place for safely reopening schools in Tennessee. We are saying to Governor Lee and State Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn more must be done to guarantee the safety of our educators, students, and our families across the state.

"We aren’t just worried about the health and safety of teachers. We need to make sure bus drivers, paraprofessionals, and cafeteria workers are also safe, as they work in conditions that make staying safe very difficult. And our students’ families are also at risk. One in ten Tennesseans doesn’t have health insurance. Exposing our families to so much risk when there is no safety net to support them is a recipe for disaster."

Other demands in addition to keep schools online until there are no new cases of COVID-19 for 14 consecutive days are to provide additional funding for schools to provide PPE, ensure facilities are healthy and clean, and make sure all students have the support they need to access online learning.

The group said similar actions are planned to occur simultaneously in Memphis and Knoxville on Monday. 


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ANDERSON, MARY BETHANY 3304 PIONEER LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37419 Age at Arrest: 30 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga DOMESTIC ASSAULT

A man, 36, is in critical condition after a shooting on East Brainerd Road On Saturday. At approximately 3:01 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a person shot call in the parking lot

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: AVELEZ, ROSALINDA 2702 E 39TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407 Age at Arrest: 31 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County DOMESTIC ASSAULT



Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ANDERSON, MARY BETHANY 3304 PIONEER LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37419 Age at Arrest: 30 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga DOMESTIC ASSAULT ----- BARRY, BENJAMIN ZACK 727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 Age at Arrest: 42 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

Man, 36, In Critical Condition After Shooting On East Brainerd Road

A man, 36, is in critical condition after a shooting on East Brainerd Road On Saturday. At approximately 3:01 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a person shot call in the parking lot of 7020 East Brainerd Road. Upon arrival, police located the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS, and his condition is listed

Opinion

Mayor Won't Stand Up To Downtown Vandals, But Is All Up In Arms Against Carney Operator

How interesting that Mayor Andy Berke is all bent out of shape over the traveling carnival that has been properly permitted to open for business in Chattanooga. Where was this strong voice when night after night the protesters downtown took over Miller Park and marched all over downtown, promising all kinds of vandalism? We never heard him opposing those groups. He would not

Roy Exum: It's Good Manners, Mask!

Exactly two weeks ago there were huge headlines that face masks would be mandatory at Walmart, CVS, Home Depot and Lowe's, just to mention a few of America's top retailers. But over the weekend quite nearly every "big box" store crossed mandatory off their signs. Each of the giants found enforcing face masks is "too dangerous" and that face masks are not part of any business model.

Sports

UTC's Cole Strange Named To Phil Streele's FCS Preseason Team

University of Tennessee at Chattanooga senior Cole Strange earned his first preseason All-American honors this week. He was recently named to Phil Steele's FCS Preseason All-American Fourth Team. Steele also released his preseason all-conference teams, which included 13 Mocs in the Southern Conference listings. Strange is a three-year starter on the offensive line where he

Hurst Scores Twice In Red Wolves Draw At Tormenta FC

The Chattanooga Red Wolves opened their USL League One season with a 2-2 tie at South Georgia Tormenta FC Saturday night. Greg Hurst scored both of the Red Wolves goals after failing behind 1-0. The 2-1 lead held till the 91st minute when Tormenta's Daniel Jackson would tie the game. Both teams earn a point in league standings. The Red Wolves will host their first game


