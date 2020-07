Here is the Walker County arrest report for July 20-26:

SWISHER WILLIAM CHAD WM 47 OFFICER RAMEY SHOPLIFTING (M), FTA (F)

WATSON WILLIAM BRANT WM 63 OFFICER RAMEY SHOPLIFTING (M)

PATTERSON DARIUS JAMAL BM 28 RPD OBSTRUCTION (M), ESCAPE (M),CRIMINAL TRESPASS

MCCLOUD ALLEN WAYNE WM 41 OFFICER BETHUNE SUSPENDED

HARRIS RICHARD ALLEN WM 43 OFFICER MILLER METH, CRIMINAL TRESPASS

RICHARDSON MARY MELISSA WF 38 SELF BOND SURRENDER

DUNNINGTON NICHOLAS LEE WM 21 OFFICER MILLER FALSE IMPRISONMENT,RAPE

SHUTT SHANNON NICHOLE WF 37 SELF ILLEGAL DUMPING WARRANT

WARD KRYSTAL GAIL WF 36 OFFICER HOLLAND THEFT BY MISLAID PROPERTY

ECHOLS LULA MARIE BF 53 SELF FTA (M), SHOPLIFTING (M), BOND SURRENDER

MEEKS JENNIFER SUE WF 45 OFFICER GILLELAND AGG.

ASSAULT FVA

MCGLAMERY CHERYL LYNN WF 45 OFFICER AGGREDANO BRINGING STOLEN PROPERTY INTO STATE

STEELE DOUGLAS LEE WM 31 SELF PDC

STATON MARGARET CLARK WF 66 OFFICER WALKER AGGRAVATED BATTERY (X2)

OWENS CHARLES DWAYNE WM 52 CHATTOOGA PDC

LAMB RICHARD ACE WM 25 CHATTOOGA PDC

GREENE WANDA ANN W/F 43 OFFICER SPROUSE LPD VIOLATION OF LIMITED DRIVING PERMIT, OPEN CONTAINER

GRIMSLEY MATTHEW BRANDON W/M 30 OFFICER CAMPBELL AFFRAY (FIGHTING)

THORNTON CONNOR ADDISON W/M 22 OFFICER CAMPBELL AFFRAY (FIGHTING), POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE, PROBATION VIOLATION – FELONY

SHIRLEY CHANCE ALEXANDER W/M 18 OFFICER WALKER DRIVING WITHOUT A VALID LICENSE, SPEEDING

AMBROSIO GREGGORY JASON W/M 38 OFFICER MILLER FAILURE TO APPEAR – FELONY, FAILURE TO APPEAR – MISD

ROBERSON SARA REBECCA W/F 38 OFFICER KIRBY PROBATION VIOLATION – FELONY

IVEY JESSICA MICHELLE W/F 23 OFFICER KIRBY MARIJUANA – POSSESS LESS THAN 1 OZ, POSSESSION OF A SCHEDULE II CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, POSSESSION OF DRUG RELATED OBJECTS, DRIVING UNDER THE INLFUENCE OF DRUGS, FAILURE TO EXERCISE DUE CARE WHEN USING CELL PHONES, IMPROPER LANE CHANGE

REEVES JACOB TYLER W/M 24 OFFICER CAMP DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF DRUGS, MARIJUANA – POSSESS LESS THAN 1 OZ

MURRELL MONTERAL LADON B/M 27 OFFICER THOMASON HOLD FOR WHITFIELD COUNTY

HERRERA MEAGAN ALANA W/F 24 OFFICER BARKLEY POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE

HUBBARD ERIC BLAIR B/M 45 OFFICER BARKLEY DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED

SAVENTINI ARENOUS LEVITICUS W/M 60 OFFICER CAMP POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE, AGGRAVATED ASSAULT, AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

MIDDLEBROOKS KATELYN NICOLE W/F 25 OFFICER HOUSER LPD BUGLARY 2ND - FELONY

MILLSAPS MONICA LYNN W/F 47 OFFICER KIRBY FAILURE TO APPEAR – FELONY (2 COUNTS), FAILURE TO APPEAR – MISD (2 COUNTS)

TUCKER ELIZABETH MICOLE W/F 40 OFFICER BARKLEY THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING – MISD

PATRICK TYLER CHAD W/M 32 OFFICER KIRBY PROBATION VIOLATION – FELONY

CURTIS JACOB RYAN W/M 27 *** OFFICER WEBER DUI, TOO FAST FOR CONDITIONS, PROBATION (F), PROBATION (M)

MILLSAPS TIFFANY GREEN W/F 45 *** OFFICER BETHUNE PROBATION (F)

SMITH DANNY KERDELL B/M 49 *** OFFICER ELLENBURG CONSPIRACY TO COMMIT A FELONY (X2), PROBATION (F)

FOSTER MARVIN LEE B/M 57 *** DTF POSS OF FIREARM BY CONVICTED FELON, UNLAWFUL POSS OF THC OIL, POSS OF MARIJUANA WITH INTENT

GARTH JESSICA NICOLE W/F 32 *** DTF POSSESSION OF HYDRO (X2), POSS OF SCHEDULE II, POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA WITH INTENT, POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE I

GARTH EDWARD LAWAUN B/M 34 *** DTF POSS OF HYDRO (X2), CONSPRACY TO COMMIT A FELONY, POSSESSION FIREARM BY CONVICTED FELON, POSS OF MARIJ WITH INTENT, POSS OF THC OIL, POSS OF HYDRO (X2)

CRANDALL TIFFANY ANNE W/F 41 *** DTF POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II

CAGLE DYLAN RAY W/M 18 *** DTF POSSESSION OF MARIJ WITH INTENT, POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE I WITH INTENT

CUMMINGS WHITNEY NICOLE W/F 25 *** DTF CONSPIRACY TO COMMIT A FELONY

NEAL MICHAEL JENE W/M 54 *** OFFICER KIRBY PROBATION (F)

JOHNSON LARRY RONNIE W/M 31 *** OFFICER MILLER SMASH GRAB BURGLARY

MATHIS MILES ANDREW W/M 38 *** SELF CONSPIRACY TO COMMIT FELONY

RACKLEY JUSTIN BROCK W/M 37 *** OFFICER WILLIAMSON POSSESSION OF METH

WILSON ERIC CLAY W/M 39 *** OFFICER KIRBY PROBATION (F)

DYE CECIL CORY W/M 26 *** OFFICER KIRBY FTA (F)

PARIS CLARISSA ANN W/F 33 *** OFFICER HOLLAND DRIVING ON SUSPENDED

BRIGHAM STEVE FRANCIS W/M 41 *** OFFICER MILLER CONSPIRACY TO COMMIT A FELONY

BURSE PHILLIP CORNELLIUS B/M 41 *** OFFICER MILLER CONSPIRACY TO COMMIT A FELONY

BYRD TAYLOR STEVEN W/M 30 *** OFFICER HOLLAND POSSESSION OF METH WITH INTENT

MINDOCK DEREK EUGENE W/M 44 *** OFFICER AGREDANGO POSS OF MARIJ

OWEN JEREMY DANIEL W/M 32 *** OFFICER BURGESS BATTERY (FVA), CRUELTY TO CHILDREN 3RD DEGREE

MANN TARA SHAE W/F 45 *** OFFICER AGREDANO POSS OF MARIJ, CROSSING GUARD LINES WITH DRUGS, POSS OF METH

JOHNSON STORMY GAIL W/F 35 *** OFFICER AGREDANO POSS OF MARIJUANA

BOWLING CRYSTAL JEAN W/F 42 *** OFFICER EVANS DUI

WEED MARK ISRAEL W/M 34 *** OFFICER WORLEY DISORDERLY CONDUCT, RECKLESS CONDUCT PUBLIC DRUNK

CRAWFORD CARY LYNN W/F 30 *** OFFICER BURGESS AGG ASSAULT WITH DEADLY WEAPON, SIMPLE BATTERY, HIT AND RUN

RANSOM, JR WARREN TERRELL B/M 22 *** OFFICER EVANS DRIVING ON SUSPENDED, NO INSURANCE, HEADLIGHT REQUIREMENTS

HOWARD RAEGAN ALEXANDRIA W/F 29 *** OFFICER WALKER SIMPLE BATTERY FVA

CAMPBELL WHITNEY LESHEAA W/F 24 *** OFFICER WALKER SIMPLE BATTERY

BLEVINS SAMUEL DENNIS W/M 19 *** OFFICER EVANS DUI

ELLERD MCKENZIE LEIGH W/F 23 *** OFFICER COPPOCK PUBLIC DRUNK

CATHEY DAKOTA CLAYTON W/M 20 *** OFFICER AGREDANO RECKLESS DRIVING, DRIVING ON WRONG SIDE OF ROAD, POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL UNDER THE AGE OF 21

BARTLESON MICHAEL TATE W/M 46 *** OFFICER WALKER SIMPLE BATTERY (FVA)

HAMMILL CESSINA SHAOLIN W/M 18 *** OFFICER HEAD THEFT OF MOTOR VEHICLE (F)

GRIGGS ANTHONY JUAN B/M 40 *** OFFICER CARTER FTML, TURN SIGNAL REQUIREMENT, DRIVING ON SUSPENDED, DUI