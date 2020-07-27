 Monday, July 27, 2020 89.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Woman, 32, Injured And Dallas Bay Home Damaged By Fire On Monday Afternoon

Monday, July 27, 2020

Dallas Bay firefighters made a quick stop on a house fire on Saturday afternoon in the Dallas Bay area.

At 2:52 p.m., a homeowner called 911 reporting a house fire at 7596 Florence Drive.

The Dallas Bay Volunteer Fire Department responded and arrived on the scene reporting smoke coming from a bedroom. Firefighters entered the home and extinguished the fire in a bedroom at 3:03 p.m.

Fire officials requested Hamilton County EMS to the fire scene and transported a woman, 32, with smoke inhalation to the hospital.

The cause of the fire will be under investigation by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

Fire officials reported damages at $3,000.


Warrants Issued For 2 Suspects In Shooting And Assault Monday Morning In East Ridge

Travis Burroughs, 27, and Derek Reed, 31, are being sought after an incident in East Ridge Monday morning. At about 8:00 am, East Ridge Police received a call of shots fired and a female being assaulted in the 400 block of Alice Drive. As officers arrived, a black SUV was leaving the scene at a high rate of speed. East Ridge officers initiated a vehicle pursuit. The

Mayor Won't Stand Up To Downtown Vandals, But Is All Up In Arms Against Carney Operator

How interesting that Mayor Andy Berke is all bent out of shape over the traveling carnival that has been properly permitted to open for business in Chattanooga. Where was this strong voice when night after night the protesters downtown took over Miller Park and marched all over downtown, promising all kinds of vandalism? We never heard him opposing those groups. He would not ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: It's Good Manners, Mask!

Exactly two weeks ago there were huge headlines that face masks would be mandatory at Walmart, CVS, Home Depot and Lowe’s, just to mention a few of America’s top retailers. But over the weekend quite nearly every “big box” store crossed mandatory off their signs. Each of the giants found enforcing face masks is “too dangerous” and that face masks are not part of any business model. ... (click for more)

UTC Volleyball Earns USMC/AVCA Team Academic Award

Following another highly successful year in the classroom, the Chattanooga Mocs volleyball program earned its eighth-straight United States Marine Corps (USMC) / American Volleyball Coaches Association ( AVCA ) Team Academic Award following the 2019-20 academic year, the AVCA league offices announced last week. In addition to the 227 total NCAA DI programs, Chattanooga is ... (click for more)

UTC's Cole Strange Named To Phil Streele's FCS Preseason Team

University of Tennessee at Chattanooga senior Cole Strange earned his first preseason All-American honors this week. He was recently named to Phil Steele’s FCS Preseason All-American Fourth Team. Steele also released his preseason all-conference teams, which included 13 Mocs in the Southern Conference listings. Strange is a three-year starter on the offensive line where he ... (click for more)


