Woman, 32, Injured And Dallas Bay Home Damaged By Fire On Monday Afternoon

Dallas Bay firefighters made a quick stop on a house fire on Saturday afternoon in the Dallas Bay area.

At 2:52 p.m., a homeowner called 911 reporting a house fire at 7596 Florence Drive.

The Dallas Bay Volunteer Fire Department responded and arrived on the scene reporting smoke coming from a bedroom. Firefighters entered the home and extinguished the fire in a bedroom at 3:03 p.m.

Fire officials requested Hamilton County EMS to the fire scene and transported a woman, 32, with smoke inhalation to the hospital.

The cause of the fire will be under investigation by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

Fire officials reported damages at $3,000.