Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AMMANN, CODY RICHARD JOHN

2719 FOLTS DRIVE APT 211 HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF (DOMESTIC)

---

ARNETT, LORI LUCINDA

1107 E 35TH STREET PL CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT SIMPLE

DOMESTIC ASSAULT SIMPLE

---

BLEVINS, JAMES BRAYDEN

65 FALL BROOK LANE RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND

---

BOSTON, RODNEISHA ELYSE

6306 WALDEN AVENUE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

---

BOYKINS, GABRIEL FITZGERALD

1917 FOUST ST APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

CRIMINAL HOMICIDE

ABUSE OF CORPSE

CRIMINAL HOMICIDE

ABUSE OF CORPSE

---

BROWN, TERRENCE TREMAYNE

4702 BEVERLY KAY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATIONFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---BURGESS, BRYTON TREVOR DANIEL215 PINE STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BY CONSENTFAILURE TO APPEAR---CARTER, ADRIAN NICOLE509 HAYMORE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Chatt. Housing AuthorityPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---CHAMBERS, MELISSA DANIELLE4610 SUNFLOWER LANE APT C6 CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTAGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS---DICKINSON, RICHARD G1229 RADMOOR DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAFOLLOWING TOO CLOSELYDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEOPEN CONTAINER LAWDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREPROHIBITED USES OF WIRELESS TELECOMMUNICATIONS DEV---HANKS, HUNTER ALLEN3918 GRACE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---HENLEY, ROBERT WAYNE807 S SEMINOLE DRIVE EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY-UNDER 1000---HOUSLEY, BILLY HAROLD757 SMITH LINER RD CHICKAMAUGA, 30707Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY---JOHNSON, JAMES RICKY4905 ORCHARD DRIVE APISON, 37302Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---JONES, DINESHA2012 CUSHMAN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY---JONES, KENNETH C7100 GLENFIELD LAND CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULTRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFAGGRAVATED ASSAULTRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---KNIGHT, AARON BRANDON9823 SMITH MORGAN ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---LAWSON, ASHLEY J1374 SOLAR DR CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULTASSAULT---LEMING, JUSTIN MICHAEL11029 EUSTICE RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---LOWRANCE, CHARLOTTE DIANA500 WEST MARTIN LUTHER DRIVEAPT 306 CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFAILURE TO APPEAR---MAXWELL, VANESSA LEE1106 JD NEIL ROAD TULLAHOMA, 37388Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency:VEHICULAR ASSAULTDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---MCCLENDON, ALICIA LASHONDRA2711 LONG ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000.00---MILLSAPS, LARRY WAYNE13744 LILLARD ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---MOORE, CHRISTIAN JEWEL1306 CYPRESS STRRET CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---MORRISON, TRAVIS AUSTIN1722 BLYTHE FERRY LN BIRCHWOOD, 37308Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---MORROW, BRANDY LEEHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---PARKER, LISA LOUISE2118 N. CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCERECKLESS ENDANGERMENT---PAYNE, DAMON MATTHEW4116 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF METH---PENSON, TRACY ANTONIOUS7801 HANCOCK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTINTED WINDOWS VIOLATIONPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---POE, JAMIE C780 8TH ST NE CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY---PUCKETT, TREVOR LANE421 NORTH RIDGE LN WINDER, 30680Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---ROZELL, DAVID WAYNE312 MCBRIEN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)PUBLIC INTOXICATIONINHALING, SELLING OR POSS. GLUE FOR UNL. PURPOSES---SALADIS, MICHAEL JOSHEP4003 BANKS STAPT 2 NEW ORLEANS, 70119Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---SEXTON, SANDRA DENISE7505 IRON GATE DRIVE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDISORDERLY CONDUCTCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---TALLEY, AMANDA DANIELLE129 DAIANE LANE FORT OLGETHORPE, 30742Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER 1000)---TERRY, GLENN ALLEN237 WAUHATCHIE PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---TRINKNER, WILLIAM SCOTT656 EADS BLUFF RD NW GEORGETOWN, 37336Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---WARE, BRITTANY4613 MURRAY LAKE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGG. STALKINGHARASSMENT---WASHINGTON, CHISTOPHER MARCEL2237 MITZ STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI---WENZELL, LANE ALLEN5 WOODLAND DRIVE CARTERVILLE, 30020Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaMINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL---WILSON, KIRSTIE1531 LILLIAN LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (MARIJUANA)---WOODS, JEREMIAH NELSON908 BELLE VISTA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

Here are the mug shots:

ARNETT, LORI LUCINDA

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 03/10/1985

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2020

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT SIMPLE

DOMESTIC ASSAULT SIMPLE BLEVINS, JAMES BRAYDEN

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 09/21/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND BOSTON, RODNEISHA ELYSE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 10/11/1989

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2020

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT BOYKINS, GABRIEL FITZGERALD

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 12/18/1974

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2020

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL HOMICIDE

ABUSE OF CORPSE

CRIMINAL HOMICIDE

ABUSE OF CORPSE CARTER, ADRIAN NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 08/06/1983

Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority



Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2020

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE HANKS, HUNTER ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 10/31/1998

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE HOUSLEY, BILLY HAROLD

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 03/11/1989

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY JOHNSON, JAMES RICKY

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 08/07/1967

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA JONES, DINESHA

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 02/09/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

LEMING, JUSTIN MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 12/27/1993

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE LOWRANCE, CHARLOTTE DIANA

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 02/18/1966

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2020

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR MAXWELL, VANESSA LEE

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 04/08/1977

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2020

Charge(s):

VEHICULAR ASSAULT

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE MILLSAPS, LARRY WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 07/14/1973

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MOORE, CHRISTIAN JEWEL

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 09/15/1984

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MORRISON, TRAVIS AUSTIN

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 09/08/1997

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA PARKER, LISA LOUISE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 01/14/1986

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT PENSON, TRACY ANTONIOUS

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 10/05/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2020

Charge(s):

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA POE, JAMIE C

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 07/06/1970

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY PUCKETT, TREVOR LANE

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 08/27/1999

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2020

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE