Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Tuesday, July 28, 2020

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

Here are the mug shots:

ARNETT, LORI LUCINDA
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 03/10/1985
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2020
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT SIMPLE
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT SIMPLE
BLEVINS, JAMES BRAYDEN
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 09/21/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2020
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND
BOSTON, RODNEISHA ELYSE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 10/11/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2020
Charge(s):
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
BOYKINS, GABRIEL FITZGERALD
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 12/18/1974
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2020
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL HOMICIDE
  • ABUSE OF CORPSE
  • CRIMINAL HOMICIDE
  • ABUSE OF CORPSE
CARTER, ADRIAN NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 08/06/1983
Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority

Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2020
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
HANKS, HUNTER ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 10/31/1998
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2020
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
HOUSLEY, BILLY HAROLD
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 03/11/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2020
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
JOHNSON, JAMES RICKY
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 08/07/1967
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2020
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
JONES, DINESHA
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 02/09/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2020
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
LEMING, JUSTIN MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 12/27/1993
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2020
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LOWRANCE, CHARLOTTE DIANA
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 02/18/1966
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2020
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
MAXWELL, VANESSA LEE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 04/08/1977
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2020
Charge(s):
  • VEHICULAR ASSAULT
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
MILLSAPS, LARRY WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 07/14/1973
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MOORE, CHRISTIAN JEWEL
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 09/15/1984
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MORRISON, TRAVIS AUSTIN
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 09/08/1997
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2020
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
PARKER, LISA LOUISE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 01/14/1986
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2020
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
PENSON, TRACY ANTONIOUS
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 10/05/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2020
Charge(s):
  • TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POE, JAMIE C
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 07/06/1970
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2020
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
PUCKETT, TREVOR LANE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 08/27/1999
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2020
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
SALADIS, MICHAEL JOSHEP
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 09/23/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2020
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
TALLEY, AMANDA DANIELLE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 04/06/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2020
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER 1000)
TRINKNER, WILLIAM SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 05/25/1969
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WARE, BRITTANY
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 04/24/1985
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2020
Charge(s):
  • AGG. STALKING
  • HARASSMENT
WENZELL, LANE ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 04/29/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2020
Charge(s):
  • MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL
WILSON, KIRSTIE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 04/26/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2020
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (MARIJUANA)
WOODS, JEREMIAH NELSON
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 06/21/1997
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2020
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE


