Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
AMMANN, CODY RICHARD JOHN
2719 FOLTS DRIVE APT 211 HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF (DOMESTIC)
---
ARNETT, LORI LUCINDA
1107 E 35TH STREET PL CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT SIMPLE
DOMESTIC ASSAULT SIMPLE
---
BLEVINS, JAMES BRAYDEN
65 FALL BROOK LANE RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND
---
BOSTON, RODNEISHA ELYSE
6306 WALDEN AVENUE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
---
BOYKINS, GABRIEL FITZGERALD
1917 FOUST ST APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CRIMINAL HOMICIDE
ABUSE OF CORPSE
CRIMINAL HOMICIDE
ABUSE OF CORPSE
---
BROWN, TERRENCE TREMAYNE
4702 BEVERLY KAY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
BURGESS, BRYTON TREVOR DANIEL
215 PINE STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BY CONSENT
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
CARTER, ADRIAN NICOLE
509 HAYMORE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
CHAMBERS, MELISSA DANIELLE
4610 SUNFLOWER LANE APT C6 CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
---
DICKINSON, RICHARD G
1229 RADMOOR DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
PROHIBITED USES OF WIRELESS TELECOMMUNICATIONS DEV
---
HANKS, HUNTER ALLEN
3918 GRACE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
HENLEY, ROBERT WAYNE
807 S SEMINOLE DRIVE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY-UNDER 1000
---
HOUSLEY, BILLY HAROLD
757 SMITH LINER RD CHICKAMAUGA, 30707
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
JOHNSON, JAMES RICKY
4905 ORCHARD DRIVE APISON, 37302
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
JONES, DINESHA
2012 CUSHMAN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
JONES, KENNETH C
7100 GLENFIELD LAND CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
KNIGHT, AARON BRANDON
9823 SMITH MORGAN ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
LAWSON, ASHLEY J
1374 SOLAR DR CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
ASSAULT
---
LEMING, JUSTIN MICHAEL
11029 EUSTICE RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
LOWRANCE, CHARLOTTE DIANA
500 WEST MARTIN LUTHER DRIVEAPT 306 CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
MAXWELL, VANESSA LEE
1106 JD NEIL ROAD TULLAHOMA, 37388
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency:
VEHICULAR ASSAULT
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
MCCLENDON, ALICIA LASHONDRA
2711 LONG ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000.00
---
MILLSAPS, LARRY WAYNE
13744 LILLARD ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MOORE, CHRISTIAN JEWEL
1306 CYPRESS STRRET CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MORRISON, TRAVIS AUSTIN
1722 BLYTHE FERRY LN BIRCHWOOD, 37308
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
MORROW, BRANDY LEE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
PARKER, LISA LOUISE
2118 N. CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
---
PAYNE, DAMON MATTHEW
4116 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF METH
---
PENSON, TRACY ANTONIOUS
7801 HANCOCK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
POE, JAMIE C
780 8TH ST NE CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
PUCKETT, TREVOR LANE
421 NORTH RIDGE LN WINDER, 30680
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
ROZELL, DAVID WAYNE
312 MCBRIEN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
INHALING, SELLING OR POSS. GLUE FOR UNL. PURPOSES
---
SALADIS, MICHAEL JOSHEP
4003 BANKS STAPT 2 NEW ORLEANS, 70119
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
SEXTON, SANDRA DENISE
7505 IRON GATE DRIVE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
TALLEY, AMANDA DANIELLE
129 DAIANE LANE FORT OLGETHORPE, 30742
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER 1000)
---
TERRY, GLENN ALLEN
237 WAUHATCHIE PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
TRINKNER, WILLIAM SCOTT
656 EADS BLUFF RD NW GEORGETOWN, 37336
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
WARE, BRITTANY
4613 MURRAY LAKE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGG. STALKING
HARASSMENT
---
WASHINGTON, CHISTOPHER MARCEL
2237 MITZ STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI
---
WENZELL, LANE ALLEN
5 WOODLAND DRIVE CARTERVILLE, 30020
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL
---
WILSON, KIRSTIE
1531 LILLIAN LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (MARIJUANA)
---
WOODS, JEREMIAH NELSON
908 BELLE VISTA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
