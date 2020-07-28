 Tuesday, July 28, 2020 88.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Several Families Displaced After Duplex Fire On South Watkins Street Early Tuesday Morning

Tuesday, July 28, 2020

Just before 3 a.m. Tuesday morning, EPB workers spotted a duplex fire in the 1600 block of South Watkins Street, off of East Main Street.

Officials said, "The workers were in the area at the time and took action. They were able to get all of the residents out safely.

"Initial reports were that the structure was fully engulfed in flames. 

"Engine 5 spotted heavy smoke in the area while headed to the scene and made an interior attack upon arrival. 

"Other responding units assisted them and the fire was out by 3:15 a.m."

Engine 5, Engine 9, Ladder 1, Ladder 5, Squad 13, Squad 1, Battalion 1, Battalion 3, CPD, HCEMS and EPB were on the scene. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

There were no injuries.

Families on both sides of the duplex were displaced and they will be receiving assistance from the American Red Cross. 



July 28, 2020

July 27, 2020

Breaking News

25-Year-Old Woman Injured Monday Evening In Shooting On Fisher Avenue

A 25-year-old female was injured in a shooting on Monday evening on Fisher Avenue. At approximately 5:59 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to 500 Fisher Ave. on a report of a person shot. Upon arrival, officers located the victim suffering from a gunshot wound and secured the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS with non-life-threatening ... (click for more)

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: AMMANN, CODY RICHARD JOHN 2719 FOLTS DRIVE APT 211 HIXSON, 37343 Age at Arrest: 27 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC) VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF (DOMESTIC) --- ARNETT, LORI LUCINDA 1107 E 35TH STREET PL CHATTANOOGA, 37407 Age at Arrest: 35 years old Arresting Agency: DOMESTIC ... (click for more)

Opinion

Scorched Earth

What we are experiencing in and through the false epidemic of the Chinese Corona Hoax and the civil uprisings is just part of a “Scorched Earth” operation in which the Globalist Progressives who are being exposed for who they are, and that is Marxists/Communists who are doing the best to take down the last bastion of freedom and that is the United States. With many of them ... (click for more)

TFP Again Deliberately Left Out Some Important Points - And Response (2)

This must be my three minutes. The Times Free Press has called me and the Chattanooga Tea Party down for being conservative. Run for the hills, says the TFP, there is a conservative speaking conservative words. We must kill speech that we disagree with, says the local newspaper. Sarah Grace Taylor wrote, “In an opinion posting on the Chattanoogan website, recurring ... (click for more)

Sports

UTC Volleyball Earns USMC/AVCA Team Academic Award

Following another highly successful year in the classroom, the Chattanooga Mocs volleyball program earned its eighth-straight United States Marine Corps (USMC) / American Volleyball Coaches Association ( AVCA ) Team Academic Award following the 2019-20 academic year, the AVCA league offices announced last week. In addition to the 227 total NCAA DI programs, Chattanooga is ... (click for more)

UTC's Cole Strange Named To Phil Streele's FCS Preseason Team

University of Tennessee at Chattanooga senior Cole Strange earned his first preseason All-American honors this week. He was recently named to Phil Steele’s FCS Preseason All-American Fourth Team. Steele also released his preseason all-conference teams, which included 13 Mocs in the Southern Conference listings. Strange is a three-year starter on the offensive line where he ... (click for more)


