Several Families Displaced After Duplex Fire On South Watkins Street Early Tuesday Morning

Just before 3 a.m. Tuesday morning, EPB workers spotted a duplex fire in the 1600 block of South Watkins Street, off of East Main Street.

Officials said, "The workers were in the area at the time and took action. They were able to get all of the residents out safely.



"Initial reports were that the structure was fully engulfed in flames.



"Engine 5 spotted heavy smoke in the area while headed to the scene and made an interior attack upon arrival.



"Other responding units assisted them and the fire was out by 3:15 a.m."



Engine 5, Engine 9, Ladder 1, Ladder 5, Squad 13, Squad 1, Battalion 1, Battalion 3, CPD, HCEMS and EPB were on the scene.



The cause of the fire is under investigation.

There were no injuries.Families on both sides of the duplex were displaced and they will be receiving assistance from the American Red Cross.