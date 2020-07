Hamilton County has had one more coronavirus death, bringing the toll to 46.



The county had 141 more cases of coronavirus, health officials reported on Tuesday. The new total is 5,203.

There are 1,482 active cases in Hamilton County. Those who have recovered from the virus total 3,675.

There are currently 92 people hospitalized in Hamilton County with COVID-19, one more than on Monday. Of those, 42 are Hamilton County residents.

There are 30 in ICU in Hamilton County, up four from Monday.