Joseph Bynum Charged With Multi-Vehicle Wreck At Captain D's

Joseph R. Bynum, 73, is facing DUI charges after police said he caused a multi-car crash in a Captain D’s drive thru.

Police responded to the wreck at Captain D’s on Hixson Pike. Police said when they arrived, they saw none of the persons involved needed any sort of medical attention.

Police said Bynum was still sitting in his Ford Raptor and was slurring his speech as he spoke to officers. Police said they also smelled an alcoholic beverage “coming from the vehicle.”

Police said Bynum told them he had just left a bar where he had consumed a beer, and was going through the drive thru when his foot slipped off the brake and hit the vehicle in front of him. The driver of that other vehicle said Bynum’s truck hit her Chevy so hard that she crashed into the vehicle in front of her, even though she had her foot pressed to the brake.

Police said the driver of the third vehicle told them he was getting his food from the drive thru when the second vehicle crashed into his. The force of the impact moved his vehicle up by eight feet.

Police said Bynum told them he was on medication, but had no medical conditions which would stop him from completing a field sobriety test. During this test, he displayed signs of intoxication. During the one leg stand, Bynum swayed, used his arms to balance, and hopped on multiple occasions.

Police then took Bynum into custody for DUI, and said he admitted to drinking more than just one beer at the bar. Bynum signed a blood consent form too.