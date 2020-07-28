 Wednesday, July 29, 2020 78.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Joseph Bynum Charged With Multi-Vehicle Wreck At Captain D's

Tuesday, July 28, 2020
Joseph R. Bynum
Joseph R. Bynum

Joseph R. Bynum, 73, is facing DUI charges after police said he caused a multi-car crash in a Captain D’s drive thru.

Police responded to the wreck at Captain D’s on Hixson Pike. Police said when they arrived, they saw none of the persons involved needed any sort of medical attention.

Police said Bynum was still sitting in his Ford Raptor and was slurring his speech as he spoke to officers. Police said they also smelled an alcoholic beverage “coming from the vehicle.”

Police said Bynum told them he had just left a bar where he had consumed a beer, and was going through the drive thru when his foot slipped off the brake and hit the vehicle in front of him. The driver of that other vehicle said Bynum’s truck hit her Chevy so hard that she crashed into the vehicle in front of her, even though she had her foot pressed to the brake.

Police said the driver of the third vehicle told them he was getting his food from the drive thru when the second vehicle crashed into his. The force of the impact moved his vehicle up by eight feet.

Police said Bynum told them he was on medication, but had no medical conditions which would stop him from completing a field sobriety test. During this test, he displayed signs of intoxication. During the one leg stand, Bynum swayed, used his arms to balance, and hopped on multiple occasions.

Police then took Bynum into custody for DUI, and said he admitted to drinking more than just one beer at the bar. Bynum signed a blood consent form too.


What Does The Number Of COVID-19 Active Cases Really Tell Us? - And Response

As I write this article this afternoon, like many concerned citizens, I am waiting for the Hamilton County Health Department to release the latest numbers relating to COVID-19. The big stat everybody and most parents are fixated on are the number of active cases. This number is the stat that will tell us in what phase school will open this August, but what does it really mean? ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: COVID? Try Vitamin 'P'

A couple of years before my blessed mother went to her Heavenly reward in 2014, she would spend her ordinary afternoons with her TV preachers and, Lord, it was such a blessing; mom was in her late 80s. She had a deep wish not to go in a nursery home – and who could blame her -- so I moved into the upstairs of her beautiful home to tend to her and we had the most wonderful assortment ... (click for more)

Former Lookouts Impressive In Debut With Reds

With the absence of minor league baseball this season, Lookouts fans can find some solace with impressive major league debuts from a pair of former players who spent last summer in Chattanooga. After being promoted to the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday, catcher Tyler Stephenson and pitcher Tejay Antone earned accolades for their performances in Monday night’s 8-7 loss to the Chicago ... (click for more)

UTC Volleyball Earns USMC/AVCA Team Academic Award

Following another highly successful year in the classroom, the Chattanooga Mocs volleyball program earned its eighth-straight United States Marine Corps (USMC) / American Volleyball Coaches Association ( AVCA ) Team Academic Award following the 2019-20 academic year, the AVCA league offices announced last week. In addition to the 227 total NCAA DI programs, Chattanooga is ... (click for more)


