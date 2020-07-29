Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ARNOLD, CODY SHANE

9517 BARBEE ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

BAILEY, HUNTER ALEXANDER

919 BELVOIR AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE POSSESSION OF METHA

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

---

BEARD, FLAVIS R

990 SNYDER LOOP GRAYSVILLE, 37338

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BEECHAM, ANGELA JEAN

1312 ELY RD, APT 08 CHATTANOOGA, 37343

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

BELIVEAU, TIMOTHY ROBERT

300 S HOWELL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

---

BROOME, ANTHONY BENARD

959 E 5TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)

---

BURNS, KIMBERLY LANE

727 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 60 years old

Arresting Agency:

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

---

BUTTRAM, MICHAEL TRAY

1337 HIXSON AVE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

---

CARTER, ROBERT LEE

1732 HAWK RUN LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 56 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DUI)

---

CHAMBERS, MARK DEWAYNE

1402 WILLIAMS ST HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

CLARK, KALEB MICHAEL

111 GROSS DRIVE TRENTON, 30752

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

COFER, MARTIN H

2505 MARKET STREET APT 399 CHATTANOOGA, 37408

Age at Arrest: 66 years old

Arresting Agency: Chatt.

Housing AuthorityPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---COLETTI, ANGELA MAE5842 EDGEMON ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---CRAWFORD, GARY B1552 OLD CHATTA VAL FLINTSTONE, 30725Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY---EDDINGS, LAFREDRICK MAURICE120 AMBER LANE MCMINNVILLE, 371105357Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Federal MarshallBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---EMERSON, ROBERT ALEXANDER220 CITYGREEN WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBURGLARY---ESCOBAR-VARGAS, CARLOS WILMER2001 TINSLEY PLACE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE---FLANAGAN, JUSTIN TYLER4937 WAVERLY COURT OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---FORD, JOSEPH HENRY5000 16TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---GIBBY, ANTHONY RAY1210 MADDOX AVE COOKVILLE, 78501Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULTPUBLIC INTOXICATION---GIL, SHANNON ARETA4815 HIXSON PIKE #1 HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---GREEN, JOHNNY CARL398 WEST SPRING ST WHITWELL, 37397Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---HAMILTON, HEATHER MARIE5824 HICKORY HILLS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT---HARDY, DANESHA TASHA506 OLIVER ST NW ATLANTA, 30314Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---HAYES, TONYA LYNNHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---HEAD, ANTHONY ARMANDO37 JUNIPER OCALA,Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS---HENRY, SEAN A11921 HIGHWAY 58 GEORGETOWN, 37336Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---HICKS, JOYCE OZELLA321 SIGNAL LIGHT DR ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 77 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---HOWIE, TYREE3020 13TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071610Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR---HUDSON, CHARLES ALBERT4302 CAIN AVE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC---HUDSON, JOSHUA SCOTT3902 FOUNTAIN AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---JOHNSON, KESHUN TORRES164 POYTHRESS RD NEWNAN, 30263Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---KINNEY, JESSICA LYNN6574 EAST BRAINERD RD APT 1406 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY---KITCHENS, MARVIN2418 KIRBY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 59 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFAILURE TO APPEAR---MAYO, CAMERON ANDREW7121 HOLLAND LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY-UNDER 1000---MEYNERS, VICTORIA ELIZABETH3788 PREMIUM DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: TVACRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONTAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCEDISORDERLY CONDUCTPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---MINTON, PATRICIA KAY245 RAY RD Dayton, 373214246Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---MOATS, ELIZABETH ANN10910 MEADOWVIEW RD GEORGETOWN, 37336Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---MORALES, JUAN SANTOS3812 BENNETT ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---PRATHER, ASHLYN DANIELLE8709 OAK VIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyHARASSMENTAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFAGG. STALKING---RAKESTRAW, BRANDON LEBRON3852 AGAWELA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTEVADING ARRESTRECKLESS DRIVING---ROGELIO, GABRIEL PEREZUNKNOWN RED BANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 2NDDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE---SANDERS, JAMES MICHAELHOMELESS ANNISTON, 36201Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER $500---TELLIS, TIM TAWAINHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 58 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---TURNER, MANDY ANN156 LEWIS STREET SODDY DAISY, 37397Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: TVADRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---VANDIVER, CRYSTAL DAWN3356 WINTER LN CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPUBLIC INTOXICATIONDISORDERLY CONDUCT---VISHER, ADAM DONNELL1603 BRADT STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONTHEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000.00EVADING ARRESTAGGRAVATED ASSAULTAGGRAVATED ASSAULTAGGRAVATED ASSAULTDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE---WHITE, KENNETH BRUCE304 N SAINT MARKS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 59 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaREGISTRATION, EXPIREDDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---WILLIAMS, BRODERICK JABBAR1918 CITICO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENTPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED---WILLIAMS, DEMETRIA CHASTITY2720 FAIRVIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---WOODEN, CHRISTIAN M510 FISHER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULTPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED---YARBER, WHITNEY BROOKE189 CASSONHEIGHTS OLD FORT, 37362Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

