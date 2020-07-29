Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ARNOLD, CODY SHANE
9517 BARBEE ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
BAILEY, HUNTER ALEXANDER
919 BELVOIR AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE POSSESSION OF METHA
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
---
BEARD, FLAVIS R
990 SNYDER LOOP GRAYSVILLE, 37338
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BEECHAM, ANGELA JEAN
1312 ELY RD, APT 08 CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
BELIVEAU, TIMOTHY ROBERT
300 S HOWELL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
---
BROOME, ANTHONY BENARD
959 E 5TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)
---
BURNS, KIMBERLY LANE
727 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency:
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
BUTTRAM, MICHAEL TRAY
1337 HIXSON AVE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
CARTER, ROBERT LEE
1732 HAWK RUN LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DUI)
---
CHAMBERS, MARK DEWAYNE
1402 WILLIAMS ST HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
CLARK, KALEB MICHAEL
111 GROSS DRIVE TRENTON, 30752
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
COFER, MARTIN H
2505 MARKET STREET APT 399 CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest: 66 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt.
Housing Authority
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
COLETTI, ANGELA MAE
5842 EDGEMON ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
CRAWFORD, GARY B
1552 OLD CHATTA VAL FLINTSTONE, 30725
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
EDDINGS, LAFREDRICK MAURICE
120 AMBER LANE MCMINNVILLE, 371105357
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
EMERSON, ROBERT ALEXANDER
220 CITYGREEN WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
BURGLARY
---
ESCOBAR-VARGAS, CARLOS WILMER
2001 TINSLEY PLACE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
---
FLANAGAN, JUSTIN TYLER
4937 WAVERLY COURT OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
FORD, JOSEPH HENRY
5000 16TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
GIBBY, ANTHONY RAY
1210 MADDOX AVE COOKVILLE, 78501
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
GIL, SHANNON ARETA
4815 HIXSON PIKE #1 HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
GREEN, JOHNNY CARL
398 WEST SPRING ST WHITWELL, 37397
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
HAMILTON, HEATHER MARIE
5824 HICKORY HILLS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
HARDY, DANESHA TASHA
506 OLIVER ST NW ATLANTA, 30314
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HAYES, TONYA LYNN
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
HEAD, ANTHONY ARMANDO
37 JUNIPER OCALA,
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
---
HENRY, SEAN A
11921 HIGHWAY 58 GEORGETOWN, 37336
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
HICKS, JOYCE OZELLA
321 SIGNAL LIGHT DR ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 77 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
HOWIE, TYREE
3020 13TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071610
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
HUDSON, CHARLES ALBERT
4302 CAIN AVE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
---
HUDSON, JOSHUA SCOTT
3902 FOUNTAIN AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
JOHNSON, KESHUN TORRES
164 POYTHRESS RD NEWNAN, 30263
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
KINNEY, JESSICA LYNN
6574 EAST BRAINERD RD APT 1406 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
KITCHENS, MARVIN
2418 KIRBY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
MAYO, CAMERON ANDREW
7121 HOLLAND LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY-UNDER 1000
---
MEYNERS, VICTORIA ELIZABETH
3788 PREMIUM DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: TVA
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
MINTON, PATRICIA KAY
245 RAY RD Dayton, 373214246
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
MOATS, ELIZABETH ANN
10910 MEADOWVIEW RD GEORGETOWN, 37336
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MORALES, JUAN SANTOS
3812 BENNETT ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
PRATHER, ASHLYN DANIELLE
8709 OAK VIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
HARASSMENT
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
AGG. STALKING
---
RAKESTRAW, BRANDON LEBRON
3852 AGAWELA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
EVADING ARREST
RECKLESS DRIVING
---
ROGELIO, GABRIEL PEREZ
UNKNOWN RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 2ND
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
---
SANDERS, JAMES MICHAEL
HOMELESS ANNISTON, 36201
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHI
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER $500
---
TELLIS, TIM TAWAIN
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
TURNER, MANDY ANN
156 LEWIS STREET SODDY DAISY, 37397
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: TVA
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
VANDIVER, CRYSTAL DAWN
3356 WINTER LN CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
VISHER, ADAM DONNELL
1603 BRADT STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000.00
EVADING ARREST
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
---
WHITE, KENNETH BRUCE
304 N SAINT MARKS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
WILLIAMS, BRODERICK JABBAR
1918 CITICO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
---
WILLIAMS, DEMETRIA CHASTITY
2720 FAIRVIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
WOODEN, CHRISTIAN M
510 FISHER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
---
YARBER, WHITNEY BROOKE
189 CASSONHEIGHTS OLD FORT, 37362
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|ARNOLD, CODY SHANE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 10/04/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/28/2020
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|BEECHAM, ANGELA JEAN
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 09/07/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/28/2020
Charge(s):
|
|BELIVEAU, TIMOTHY ROBERT
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 10/10/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/28/2020
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER TO VACATE STRUCTURE
|
|BROOME, ANTHONY BENARD
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 06/25/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/28/2020
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)
|
|BURNS, KIMBERLY LANE
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 05/07/1960
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 07/28/2020
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|CHAMBERS, MARK DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 11/22/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/28/2020
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|COFER, MARTIN H
Age at Arrest: 66
Date of Birth: 07/09/1954
Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority
Last Date of Arrest: 07/28/2020
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|EDDINGS, LAFREDRICK MAURICE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 10/13/1983
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Last Date of Arrest: 07/28/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|EMERSON, ROBERT ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 07/23/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/28/2020
Charge(s):
|
|ESCOBAR-VARGAS, CARLOS WILMER
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 03/01/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/28/2020
Charge(s):
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
|
|FORD, JOSEPH HENRY
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 04/11/1968
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/28/2020
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|GIBBY, ANTHONY RAY
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 03/26/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/28/2020
Charge(s):
- ASSAULT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|GIL, SHANNON ARETA
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 11/10/1979
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 07/28/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|GREEN, JOHNNY CARL
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 05/06/1963
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/28/2020
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|HAMILTON, HEATHER MARIE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 06/22/1979
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/28/2020
Charge(s):
|
|HARDY, DANESHA TASHA
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 04/01/1995
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/28/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HAYES, TONYA LYNN
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 03/02/1966
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/28/2020
Charge(s):
|
|HEAD, ANTHONY ARMANDO
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 09/14/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/28/2020
Charge(s):
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
|
|HENRY, SEAN A
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 11/08/1987
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/28/2020
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|HICKS, JOYCE OZELLA
Age at Arrest: 77
Date of Birth: 12/01/1942
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/28/2020
Charge(s):
|
|HOWIE, TYREE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 04/18/1995
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/28/2020
Charge(s):
|
|JOHNSON, KESHUN TORRES
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 09/10/1995
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 07/28/2020
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OFFOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|KINNEY, JESSICA LYNN
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 01/21/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/28/2020
Charge(s):
|
|KITCHENS, MARVIN
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 11/29/1960
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/28/2020
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
|
|MINTON, PATRICIA KAY
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 07/15/1969
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/28/2020
Charge(s):
|
|MOATS, ELIZABETH ANN
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 12/04/1985
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/28/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|VANDIVER, CRYSTAL DAWN
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 03/13/1978
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/28/2020
Charge(s):
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|
|WHITE, KENNETH BRUCE
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 11/05/1960
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/28/2020
Charge(s):
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|WILLIAMS, BRODERICK JABBAR
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 08/08/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/28/2020
Charge(s):
- FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
|
|WOODEN, CHRISTIAN M
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 07/10/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/28/2020
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
|