Vacant House Burns On 12th Avenue

Wednesday, July 29, 2020
- photo by CFD

Neighbors alerted the Chattanooga Fire Department to a residential fire in East Lake early Wednesday morning.

 

Crews were called to a vacant home in the 4000 block of 12th Avenue off Dodds Avenue just after 2:30 a.m. They found a fully involved structure fire and launched an interior attack.

 

Firefighters were eventually pulled out of the house for safety reasons and continued with a defensive operation.

The fire was marked under control at 3:24 a.m. 

 

Engine 5, Engine 9, Ladder 5, Battalion 1, Battalion 2, Quint 14, Squad 1, HCEMS, CPD, and EPB were on the scene. 

 

There were no injuries. No one was found inside the home. The cause of the fire is under investigation. 


