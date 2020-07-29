 Wednesday, July 29, 2020 86.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

2 Killed In Single-Vehicle Crash On MLK Boulevard On Wednesday Afternoon

Wednesday, July 29, 2020

Two men were killed in a single-vehicle crash on MLK Boulevard on Wednesday afternoon.

The victims were the 53-year-old driver and 73-year-old passenger.

At approximately 1:48 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to the wreck in the 800 block of East Martin Luther King Boulevard. The CPD Traffic/DUI Unit responded to the scene.
 
A Mazda Dual Sport pickup was traveling westbound on MLK Boulevard when it crossed the center and eastbound lanes, traveled off the roadway, and struck a tree.
 
The driver and passenger were taken to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS.
Both were later pronounced deceased.
 
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.



Opinion

What Does The Number Of COVID-19 Active Cases Really Tell Us? - And Response

As I write this article this afternoon, like many concerned citizens, I am waiting for the Hamilton County Health Department to release the latest numbers relating to COVID-19. The big stat everybody and most parents are fixated on are the number of active cases. This number is the stat that will tell us in what phase school will open this August, but what does it really mean? ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: COVID? Try Vitamin 'P'

A couple of years before my blessed mother went to her Heavenly reward in 2014, she would spend her ordinary afternoons with her TV preachers and, Lord, it was such a blessing; mom was in her late 80s. She had a deep wish not to go in a nursery home – and who could blame her -- so I moved into the upstairs of her beautiful home to tend to her and we had the most wonderful assortment ... (click for more)

Sports

Former Lookouts Impressive In Debut With Reds

With the absence of minor league baseball this season, Lookouts fans can find some solace with impressive major league debuts from a pair of former players who spent last summer in Chattanooga. After being promoted to the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday, catcher Tyler Stephenson and pitcher Tejay Antone earned accolades for their performances in Monday night’s 8-7 loss to the Chicago ... (click for more)

UTC Volleyball Earns USMC/AVCA Team Academic Award

Following another highly successful year in the classroom, the Chattanooga Mocs volleyball program earned its eighth-straight United States Marine Corps (USMC) / American Volleyball Coaches Association ( AVCA ) Team Academic Award following the 2019-20 academic year, the AVCA league offices announced last week. In addition to the 227 total NCAA DI programs, Chattanooga is ... (click for more)


