2 Killed In Single-Vehicle Crash On MLK Boulevard On Wednesday Afternoon

Two men were killed in a single-vehicle crash on MLK Boulevard on Wednesday afternoon.

The victims were the 53-year-old driver and 73-year-old passenger.

At approximately 1:48 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to the wreck in the 800 block of East Martin Luther King Boulevard. The CPD Traffic/DUI Unit responded to the scene.

A Mazda Dual Sport pickup was traveling westbound on MLK Boulevard when it crossed the center and eastbound lanes, traveled off the roadway, and struck a tree.

Both were later pronounced deceased. The driver and passenger were taken to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS.

