Here are the mug shots:

ALEXANDER, JOHN CARLOS

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 02/19/1973

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/02/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY) ANDERSON, JOSHUA CODY

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 09/27/1996

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 07/02/2020

Charge(s):

DISTRIBUTIION OF COUNTERFFEIT CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (HEROIN)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA (FIREARM)

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION BUCKNER, MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 04/11/1987

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/02/2020

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC CARTER, ANTHONY GEORGE

Age at Arrest: 66

Date of Birth: 05/06/1954

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police



Last Date of Arrest: 07/02/2020

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO RENDER AID

LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE CASE, KEVIN ANDREW

Age at Arrest: 57

Date of Birth: 01/28/1963

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/02/2020

Charge(s):

ASSAULT DIXON, RACHELLE DENISE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 02/09/1989

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/02/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC ENLOW, DEWAYNE LEGERALD

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 07/18/1990

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/02/2020

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) FITTEN, RICHARD JOE

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 11/28/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/02/2020

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION) FRANKLIN, MONTRELL JAWON

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 04/03/1998

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/02/2020

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL HOMICIDE

CRIMINAL HOMICIDE ATTEMPTED GIFFORD, SANDRA N

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 05/03/1979

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/02/2020

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

GRIFFITH, SEAN TYLER

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 11/05/1986

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 07/02/2020

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF FOR RESALE(POSSES

POSSESSION OF FOR RESALE(POSSES

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING HARTLINE, NATHAN LEE

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 01/07/1977

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/02/2020

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT / DOMESTIC LANE, CHRISTOPHER GLENN

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 09/20/1986

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/02/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF CONTROLLE LESTER, STEPHEN DOANTAE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 08/31/1988

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/02/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MATTHEWS, JENNIFER REBECCA

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 05/16/1973

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/02/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000 MORALES, GUERECA

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 10/31/1981

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/02/2020

Charge(s):

VIO. DRIVERS LICENSE LAW

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE PECK, LADARIS M

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 08/13/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/02/2020

Charge(s):

VANDALISM REED, TOMMY ELISHANARD

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 05/28/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/02/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

REEVES, JACKIE NM

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 02/18/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/02/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $10,000

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $10,000

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $10,000

VANDALISM UNDER $1,000

BURGLARY OF AN AUTO

BURGLARY OF AN AUTO

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $10,000

BURGLARY OF AN AUTO

BURGLARY OF AN AUTO

BURGLARY OF AN AUTO

BURGLARY OF AN AUTO

BURGLARY OF AN AUTO (5)

BURGLARY OF AN AUTO (6)

BURGLARY OF AN AUTO (7)

BURGLARY OF AN AUTO (8)

BURGLARY OF AN AUTO (9)

BURGLARY OF AN AUTO (10)

BURGLARY OF AN AUTO (11)

BURGLARY OF AN AUTO (12)

BURGLARY OF AN AUTO (13)

BURGLARY OF AN AUTO (14)

BURGLARY OF AN AUTO (15)

VANDALISM UNDER $1,000

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE ROUNSVILLE, NICHOLAS JAMES

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 09/27/2001

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/02/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)