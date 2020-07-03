 Friday, July 3, 2020 89.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Purple Daisy Picnic Café Damaged By FireFriday Morning

Friday, July 3, 2020
St. Elmo barbeque restaurant Purple Daisy is dealing with fire damage at the start of the Fourth of July weekend.

 

The Chattanooga Fire Department responded to the Purple Daisy Picnic Café on St. Elmo Avenue at 8:50 a.m. on Friday.

 

As crews were headed to the scene, smoke was visible.

They found a large commercial-size smoker on fire outside of the business.

 

They attacked the fire and got it out. Firefighters also extinguished a small brush fire that started behind the building.

 

Quint 14, Ladder 1, Engine 1, Squad 1 and Battalion 1 responded to the scene.

 

There were no injuries.

There is an estimated $20,000 in damage, according to the owner.


Officials on the scene believe grease started the fire and then flames extended beyond the smoker to the area around it, as well as the grass. But firefighters’ quick work kept the fire from reaching the interior of the restaurant, confining it to the cooking section. 


