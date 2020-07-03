Tatiyana Hunter, 20, Arrested After Pointing Gun At East Ridge Police

 Friday, July 3, 2020 92.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Friday, July 3, 2020
Tatiyana Hunter
Tatiyana Hunter

A Chattanooga woman was taken into custody after East Ridge Police said she pointed a gun at them during a traffic stop.

In the incident early Thursday, police conducted a traffic stop on Ringgold Road for a speeding violation. After the vehicle pulled into a Walgreens at 5301 Ringgold Road, the officer approached the vehicle and noticed the windows were so dark that occupants could not be seen.

Police said they knocked on the window and wanted to speak to the driver. As the window rolled down, police said a woman in the passenger’s seat pointed a gun at the officer. The officer then moved back toward his vehicle and pointed a firearm back at the driver and the passenger.

Police said commands were given to drop the weapon  and put their hands out of the window. When other officers arrived, a felony stop was performed , and both the passenger and driver were detained, searched and placed in the back of the patrol vehicle. Police said they smelled marijuana while clearing the vehicle.

Police said they found  a firearm in the vehicle - a Glock 26 with an extended 30 round magazine.

Officers then spoke to the two occupants, Jajuan Rivers, 19, and passenger Tatiyana Hunter, 20. Police said Rivers told them there were a few ounces of marijuana in the back seat.

Police also found a backpack with a vacuum sealed bag that had been cut open. They found baggies with 28.4, 29.4, 57.3, and 4.3 grams of marijuana, along with seven glass vials containing two grams of marijuana inside.

Police said they also located four digital scales, including one underneath the driver’s seat and three in the center console. They also located $500 in cash in the driver’s door.

Ms. Hunter, of 5323 Meadowbrook Lane, Chattanooga, was placed into custody for aggravated assault on police, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, and possession of a firearm during a dangerous felony.

Rivers, of 3825 Deerfoot Dr., Chattanooga, was charged with possession of marijuana for resale and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jajuan Rivers
Jajuan Rivers

July 3, 2020

