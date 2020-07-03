 Friday, July 3, 2020 93.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Tennessee Has Highest One-Day Coronavirus Jump; Records 13 More Deaths

Friday, July 3, 2020

Coronavirus cases in Tennessee rose by a record 1,822, bringing the total to 48,712, state health officials said Friday.

There were 13 more deaths in the state, bringing the total to 633.

Officials said 50 more have been hospitalized - up to 2,825.

Davidson County is listed with 118 deaths - an increase of three. It has had 10,450 cases - a jump of 325. 

Shelby County has had 197 deaths - up two - and 11,145 cases - up 380.

Knoxville remains at five deaths.

It has had 1,086 cases - up 64.

Bledsoe County is at 618 cases after an earlier outbreak at the correctional facility at Pikeville. There has been one death.

Bradley County had 58 more cases, bringing the total to 662. There have been three deaths. 

Rhea County jumped from 13 cases to 188 related to an outbreak among migrant workers at a farm. It is now at 276 and no deaths.

Marion County is at 71 cases - up four - and is at four deaths. Sequatchie County is at 33 cases - up four - and no deaths. Grundy County is at 59 cases with one death. Meigs County is at 33cases. Franklin County has 82 cases and three deaths.

McMinn County is at 227 cases and now 18 deaths.


Monroe County is at 137 cases, and it has had two more coronavirus deaths for a total of six. Polk County is at 44 cases - up three.

 

Sumner County (Gallatin) is up to 1,559 cases and has 52 deaths.

There are 1,226 cases in Williamson County and it has 14 coronavirus deaths. 

 


July 3, 2020

Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday

July 3, 2020

Police Find Motorcycle Chop Shop At Hixson Residence

July 3, 2020

Georgia Reports 2,784 New Cases, 7 More Deaths


Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday: I. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson. II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilwoman Coonrod). III. Special Presentation. IV. Minute Approval. Order of Business for City Council V. Ordinances – Final Reading: (None) VI. Ordinances – First Reading: (None) VII. Resolutions: ... (click for more)

Police Find Motorcycle Chop Shop At Hixson Residence

Patrol officers on Monday found a stolen motorcycle at 5237 Donlyn Lane. Jackson Clark, 22, was taken into custody. Also at the scene was Charles Spurgeon. Clark consented to a home search once officers arrived. A motorcycle was found inside the residence with the VIN covered. Police said the triple tree was cracked and repaired with a JB weld, and the front fender and ... (click for more)

In A Time Of Crisis, Why Commemorate The Fourth Of July?

This weekend, we will commemorate the 244 th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence. Admittedly, we will celebrate with less exuberance than previous years, but celebrations will occur across the land and flags will be flying high. It has been a difficult year. While that may seem like an understatement for a year punctuated with tornadoes, a pandemic, political and social ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Erlanger's Poor Staffing Situation

I have never heard of a CRRT but when I found out that such an intensive care machine is used to facilitate a “continuous renal replacement therapy,” I was actually scared that some poor soul in the throes of acute kidney failure at Chattanooga’s Erlanger Hospital could die. Granted, kidney failure in a critically ill patient is a terrible thing but when one nurse is charged with ... (click for more)

Chattanooga FC Vs. Georgia Revolution Match To Be Broadcast Live On CW Television Network

Chattanooga Football Club is pleased to announce that supporters across the tristate area will be able to watch the first match of the NISA Independent Cup live on local television- a first in Chattanooga FC history. Supporters were thrilled yesterday to learn that Chattanooga’s Football Club will return to play Saturday, July 11 th , 8:00 against Georgia Revolution in the first ... (click for more)

UTC Netters Add ECU Transfer Simon Labbe

University of Tennessee at Chattanooga men’s tennis head coach Chuck Merzbacher announced the addition of Simon Labbe to the program today. Labbe joins the Mocs from East Carolina, and due to the COVID-19 waiver, he will have three years of eligibility remaining. A native of Quebec, Canada, Labbe joined ECU’s program as a freshman in 2018-19. In last year’s shortened season, ... (click for more)


