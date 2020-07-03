Tennessee Has Highest One-Day Coronavirus Jump; Records 13 More Deaths

Coronavirus cases in Tennessee rose by a record 1,822, bringing the total to 48,712, state health officials said Friday.

There were 13 more deaths in the state, bringing the total to 633.

Officials said 50 more have been hospitalized - up to 2,825.

Davidson County is listed with 118 deaths - an increase of three. It has had 10,450 cases - a jump of 325.

Shelby County has had 197 deaths - up two - and 11,145 cases - up 380.

Knoxville remains at five deaths.

It has had 1,086 cases - up 64.

Bledsoe County is at 618 cases after an earlier outbreak at the correctional facility at Pikeville. There has been one death.



Bradley County had 58 more cases, bringing the total to 662. There have been three deaths.



Rhea County jumped from 13 cases to 188 related to an outbreak among migrant workers at a farm. It is now at 276 and no deaths.



Marion County is at 71 cases - up four - and is at four deaths. Sequatchie County is at 33 cases - up four - and no deaths. Grundy County is at 59 cases with one death. Meigs County is at 33cases. Franklin County has 82 cases and three deaths.



McMinn County is at 227 cases and now 18 deaths.



Monroe County is at 137 cases, and it has had two more coronavirus deaths for a total of six. Polk County is at 44 cases - up three.



Sumner County (Gallatin) is up to 1,559 cases and has 52 deaths.



There are 1,226 cases in Williamson County and it has 14 coronavirus deaths.