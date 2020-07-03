Funeral Service To Be Held Later For Signal Mountain Man Whose Body Was Found By Hiker; David Hunter Was Talented Artist

Funeral services will be held later for 27-year-old David Preston McKay Hunter, who had been missing and whose body was found by a hiker in a wooded area of Signal Mountain on Wednesday.

A resident of Signal Mountain, he was a 2011 graduate of Notre Dame High School and of the University of Tennessee at Knoxville. He was employed at Amazon in Chattanooga and at Pruett’s on Signal Mountain. He had previously been employed by FWE in Portland, Tn., Southern Champion Tray, the Hamilton County Department of Education and Enzo’s Market. At an earlier time, he had proudly served as a parking lot logistician at the Signal Mountain Walmart.

His family said, "David enjoyed playing his guitars and writing songs. He was a talented artist and enjoyed cooking and anything creative. He also enjoyed the outdoors and was a car enthusiast. David had a big, kind heart and touched the lives of many people. He will be missed."

He is survived by his parents, Stephen and Julie Hunter; brother, Joe Hunter; grandmother, Constance Ayers Hunter (Athens, GA); aunt, Emily Winchell McKay; uncle, David (Carol) Hunter (Athens); and first cousins: Ellen McKay (Patrick) Rafferty (Atlanta); Laura Jane McKay (Huntington Beach, CA); James Hunter and Hannah Hunter Mitchum (both of Athens). He is also survived by his good friend, Maureen Nolan.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be directed to the Soccer Program at Notre Dame High School, 2701 Vermont Ave., Chattanooga 37404 (myndhs.com), or to the SME Preservation Fund (for the Mountain Arts Community Center), P.O. Box 278, Signal Mountain 37377 (SMEpreservationfund.org).

A private family service will be conducted at a later date with the Reverend Sally Ensley presiding.

Arrangements are by Chattanooga Funeral Home, North Chapel.