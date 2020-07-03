Funeral Service To Be Held Later For Signal Mountain Man Whose Body Was Found By Hiker; David Hunter Was Talented Artist

 Friday, July 3, 2020 91.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

David Preston McKay Hunter
David Preston McKay Hunter

Funeral services will be held later for 27-year-old David Preston McKay Hunter, who had been missing and whose body was found by a hiker in a wooded area of Signal Mountain on Wednesday.

A resident of Signal Mountain, he was a 2011 graduate of Notre Dame High School and of the University of Tennessee at Knoxville. He was employed at Amazon in Chattanooga and at Pruett’s on Signal Mountain. He had previously been employed by FWE in Portland, Tn., Southern Champion Tray, the Hamilton County Department of Education and Enzo’s Market.

At an earlier time, he had proudly served as a parking lot logistician at the Signal Mountain Walmart.

His family said, "David enjoyed playing his guitars and writing songs. He was a talented artist and enjoyed cooking and anything creative. He also enjoyed the outdoors and was a car enthusiast. David had a big, kind heart and touched the lives of many people. He will be missed."

He is survived by his parents, Stephen and Julie Hunter; brother, Joe Hunter; grandmother, Constance Ayers Hunter (Athens, GA); aunt, Emily Winchell McKay; uncle, David (Carol) Hunter (Athens); and first cousins: Ellen McKay (Patrick) Rafferty (Atlanta); Laura Jane McKay (Huntington Beach, CA); James Hunter and Hannah Hunter Mitchum (both of Athens). He is also survived by his good friend, Maureen Nolan. 

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be directed to the Soccer Program at Notre Dame High School, 2701 Vermont Ave., Chattanooga 37404 (myndhs.com), or to the SME Preservation Fund (for the Mountain Arts Community Center), P.O. Box 278, Signal Mountain 37377 (SMEpreservationfund.org).

A private family service will be conducted at a later date with the Reverend Sally Ensley presiding.

Arrangements are by Chattanooga Funeral Home, North Chapel.


City Council To Vote Tuesday On Resolution Declaring Racism Is Public Health Crisis In Chattanooga

Members of the City Council are set to vote on Tuesday on a resolution by Councilwoman Demetrus Coonrod "declaring racism as a public health crisis in the city of Chattanooga." The resolution is also sponsored by Council members Erskine Oglesby and Jerry Mitchell. The resolution says: A RESOLUTION DECLARING RACISM AS A PUBLIC HEALTH CRISIS IN THE CITY OF CHATTANOOGA. ... (click for more)

In A Time Of Crisis, Why Commemorate The Fourth Of July?

This weekend, we will commemorate the 244 th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence. Admittedly, we will celebrate with less exuberance than previous years, but celebrations will occur across the land and flags will be flying high. It has been a difficult year. While that may seem like an understatement for a year punctuated with tornadoes, a pandemic, political and social ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Erlanger's Poor Staffing Situation

I have never heard of a CRRT but when I found out that such an intensive care machine is used to facilitate a “continuous renal replacement therapy,” I was actually scared that some poor soul in the throes of acute kidney failure at Chattanooga’s Erlanger Hospital could die. Granted, kidney failure in a critically ill patient is a terrible thing but when one nurse is charged with ... (click for more)

Chattanooga FC Vs. Georgia Revolution Match To Be Broadcast Live On CW Television Network

Chattanooga Football Club is pleased to announce that supporters across the tristate area will be able to watch the first match of the NISA Independent Cup live on local television- a first in Chattanooga FC history. Supporters were thrilled yesterday to learn that Chattanooga’s Football Club will return to play Saturday, July 11 th , 8:00 against Georgia Revolution in the first ... (click for more)

Chattanooga Women's Golf Sets Tee Times For Tuesday's Team Play

CHATTANOOGA WOMEN’S CITY TEAM PLAY Black Creek Golf Club 9:30 SHOTGUN START 1A COUNCIL FIRE A TEAM – COLLETTE MURRAY, KYNDALL SHAMBLIN, AMY LONG, PRESLEE YODER 1B COUNCIL FIRE B TEAM – DARLENE WERYNYAK, PATTY DONAHOO, SANDRA YODER, CARLENE RYON 18A COUNCIL FIRE C TEAM – PHYLLIS LOFTSGARD, LYNN MCGEE, NANCY LOGUE, DONA ROBINSON 18B BLACK CREEK A TEAM – MEG BUCHANAN, ... (click for more)


